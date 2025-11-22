$2,234 Profits - FTMO Trading Using 'ACRON Supply Demand EA'

Hello traders,

In this video, I traded an FTMO account using the ACRON Supply Demand EA on GOLD with two different trading strategies.





ACRON Supply Demand EA Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150278





One strategy was applied on the M1 timeframe, and the other on the M15 timeframe. Both strategies use different settings, and I optimized each one in the Strategy Tester before applying them on the charts.

In two days, the EA made $2,234 profit.

If you want, you can use a more conservative approach by choosing different settings or lowering the percentage risk, as I explain in the video.

Important Note: When you use different strategies of the same pair on different charts, always set different Trading Comment for each strategy. You can set the Trading Comment from the input parameters. This setting makes the EA handle the trades from each chart separately.







