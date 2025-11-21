Algo Results Update

/////////////RiskKILLER_AI/////////////

📍 RiskKILLER AI reaches a new heights





✅ profit at 72% 🔥

✅ New ATH : $2280 🔥













The most difficult part in algo trading ( apart from finding a trustworthy seller ;-)?

👉 trust the process:

1️⃣ Let the bot run with ZERO emotion

2️⃣ Watch carefully its backtest metrics





✅ we are still aligned with the backtest metrics.









📍 For more details





👉 please check out our Blog page with all details about the strategy

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763282





👉 or directly our product page

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139184

