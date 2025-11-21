Algo Results Update
Trading Systems

Algo Results Update

21 November 2025, 23:49
Christophe Pa Trouillas
Christophe Pa Trouillas
0
143

/////////////RiskKILLER_AI/////////////

📍 RiskKILLER AI reaches a new heights


✅ profit at 72% 🔥

✅ New ATH : $2280 🔥




The most difficult part in algo trading ( apart from finding a trustworthy seller ;-)?

👉 trust the process:

1️⃣  Let the bot run with ZERO emotion

2️⃣ Watch carefully its backtest metrics


✅ we are still aligned with the backtest metrics.



📍 For more details


👉 please check out our Blog page with all details about the strategy

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763282


👉 or directly our product page
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139184

#risk EA