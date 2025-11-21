Algo Results Update

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/////////////RiskKILLER_AI/////////////
📍 RiskKILLER AI reaches a new heights
✅ profit at 72% 🔥
✅ New ATH : $2280 🔥
The most difficult part in algo trading ( apart from finding a trustworthy seller ;-)?
👉 trust the process:
1️⃣ Let the bot run with ZERO emotion
2️⃣ Watch carefully its backtest metrics
✅ we are still aligned with the backtest metrics.
📍 For more details
👉 please check out our Blog page with all details about the strategy
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763282
👉 or directly our product page
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139184