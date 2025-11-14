LAST HOURS: 9 EAs at $30! Price Jumps to $147+ Tomorrow.
Trading Systems

LAST HOURS: 9 EAs at $30! Price Jumps to $147+ Tomorrow.

14 November 2025, 22:47
Mauricio Vellasquez
Mauricio Vellasquez
0
210

LAST HOURS: 9 EAs at $30! Price Jumps to $147+ Tomorrow.

Hello, fellow traders!

This is your final warning. The Black November Sale ends tonight.

I've seen too many traders stuck with single-strategy EAs that fail the moment the market shifts. A professional needs an arsenal, and this is your last chance to get one for a price that will not be repeated.

🗓️ Offer 1: The MQL5 Market Sale (ENDS TONIGHT!)

You have only a few hours left. At midnight, the price of my 9 premium EAs on the MQL5 Market will jump from $30 to a minimum of $147 USD each.

This isn't a fake discount. It's your last chance to get my entire suite of specialized tools for a fraction of their normal price.

Included in the $30 Sale:

🧠 AI & Machine Learning EAs:

  • Ratio X Gold ML

  • Ratio X AI Gold Fury

  • Ratio X Trade 1st AI Professional Trader

📈 Specialized Trend & Asset EAs:

  • Ratio X BTC Trend Follower

  • Ratio X Freshbot Gold EA

⚙️ Systematic & Scalping EAs:

  • Ratio X Breakout EA

  • Ratio X Trend Watcher

  • Ratio X Stochastic Scalper

(Note: The new Ratio X Quantum AI is excluded from this $30 sale).

➡️ Get all $30 EAs directly from my MQL5 Seller Profile here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/froggy_ai/seller

🏆 Offer 2: The "Grand Slam" Toolbox (ENDS TONIGHT!)

For those who want the complete arsenal and all future developments, the private Ratio X Trader's Toolbox is currently $97.

Tomorrow, this package increases to $197.

For this one-time payment, you get:

  • All 9 EAs listed in the MQL5 sale.

  • The new Ratio X Quantum AI (the one that turned $30 into $9k+ in backtests).

  • All future monthly updates, optimizations, and every new EA I develop, for life.

This is the all-access pass for serious traders.

➡️ Get the $97 Complete Toolbox (with all future EAs) here:

https://hotm.art/ratioxtrade

Don't Just Take My Word For It. See What Users Are Saying:

💬 "I’ve been in the market long enough to know how tough consistency can be... since I started using this EA, things changed completely. It’s built with smart logic... On average, it pulls around 8–10% daily, depending on market volatility and what amazes me most is how stable the performance has been week after week." - Holamilekan (2025.11.13)

💬 "Found it to be one of the best EAs I have used. I notice it performs better in an upward trending market." - Stephen Weaver (2025.10.10)

💬 "Very awesome EA" - papa00512 (2025.10.09)

❤️ Why This Offer? Giving Back.

This promotion is short, and the prices are low for a reason.

  • 10% of all sales from this event (both MQL5 and private) will be converted into food and clothing donations for charitable institutions in my home country of Brazil.

  • You get an unbeatable deal, and together we make a meaningful impact.

FINAL HOURS: This Offer Ends November 14th!

This is not a marketing tactic. This is a true flash sale, and these are the final hours.

Tonight at midnight, the $30 EAs will become $147+.

The $97 Complete Toolbox will become $197.

This $30 price will never be repeated. This is your last chance.

Don't miss out.

Happy trading,

Mauricio



#artificial intelligence, expert advisor, Sale, Black november