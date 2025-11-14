LAST HOURS: 9 EAs at $30! Price Jumps to $147+ Tomorrow.

Hello, fellow traders!

This is your final warning. The Black November Sale ends tonight.

I've seen too many traders stuck with single-strategy EAs that fail the moment the market shifts. A professional needs an arsenal, and this is your last chance to get one for a price that will not be repeated.

🗓️ Offer 1: The MQL5 Market Sale (ENDS TONIGHT!)

You have only a few hours left. At midnight, the price of my 9 premium EAs on the MQL5 Market will jump from $30 to a minimum of $147 USD each.

This isn't a fake discount. It's your last chance to get my entire suite of specialized tools for a fraction of their normal price.

Included in the $30 Sale:

🧠 AI & Machine Learning EAs:

Ratio X Gold ML

Ratio X AI Gold Fury

Ratio X Trade 1st AI Professional Trader

📈 Specialized Trend & Asset EAs:

Ratio X BTC Trend Follower

Ratio X Freshbot Gold EA

⚙️ Systematic & Scalping EAs:

Ratio X Breakout EA

Ratio X Trend Watcher

Ratio X Stochastic Scalper

(Note: The new Ratio X Quantum AI is excluded from this $30 sale).

➡️ Get all $30 EAs directly from my MQL5 Seller Profile here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/froggy_ai/seller

🏆 Offer 2: The "Grand Slam" Toolbox (ENDS TONIGHT!)

For those who want the complete arsenal and all future developments, the private Ratio X Trader's Toolbox is currently $97.

Tomorrow, this package increases to $197.

For this one-time payment, you get:

All 9 EAs listed in the MQL5 sale.

The new Ratio X Quantum AI (the one that turned $30 into $9k+ in backtests).

All future monthly updates, optimizations, and every new EA I develop, for life.

This is the all-access pass for serious traders.

➡️ Get the $97 Complete Toolbox (with all future EAs) here:

https://hotm.art/ratioxtrade

Don't Just Take My Word For It. See What Users Are Saying:

💬 "I’ve been in the market long enough to know how tough consistency can be... since I started using this EA, things changed completely. It’s built with smart logic... On average, it pulls around 8–10% daily, depending on market volatility and what amazes me most is how stable the performance has been week after week." - Holamilekan (2025.11.13)

💬 "Found it to be one of the best EAs I have used. I notice it performs better in an upward trending market." - Stephen Weaver (2025.10.10)

💬 "Very awesome EA" - papa00512 (2025.10.09)

❤️ Why This Offer? Giving Back.

This promotion is short, and the prices are low for a reason.

10% of all sales from this event (both MQL5 and private) will be converted into food and clothing donations for charitable institutions in my home country of Brazil.

You get an unbeatable deal, and together we make a meaningful impact.

⏳ FINAL HOURS: This Offer Ends November 14th!

This is not a marketing tactic. This is a true flash sale, and these are the final hours.

Tonight at midnight, the $30 EAs will become $147+.

The $97 Complete Toolbox will become $197.

This $30 price will never be repeated. This is your last chance.

Don't miss out.

Happy trading,

Mauricio