LAST HOURS: 9 EAs at $30! Price Jumps to $147+ Tomorrow.
Hello, fellow traders!
This is your final warning. The Black November Sale ends tonight.
I've seen too many traders stuck with single-strategy EAs that fail the moment the market shifts. A professional needs an arsenal, and this is your last chance to get one for a price that will not be repeated.
🗓️ Offer 1: The MQL5 Market Sale (ENDS TONIGHT!)
You have only a few hours left. At midnight, the price of my 9 premium EAs on the MQL5 Market will jump from $30 to a minimum of $147 USD each.
This isn't a fake discount. It's your last chance to get my entire suite of specialized tools for a fraction of their normal price.
Included in the $30 Sale:
🧠 AI & Machine Learning EAs:
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Ratio X Gold ML
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Ratio X AI Gold Fury
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Ratio X Trade 1st AI Professional Trader
📈 Specialized Trend & Asset EAs:
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Ratio X BTC Trend Follower
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Ratio X Freshbot Gold EA
⚙️ Systematic & Scalping EAs:
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Ratio X Breakout EA
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Ratio X Trend Watcher
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Ratio X Stochastic Scalper
(Note: The new Ratio X Quantum AI is excluded from this $30 sale).
➡️ Get all $30 EAs directly from my MQL5 Seller Profile here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/froggy_ai/seller
🏆 Offer 2: The "Grand Slam" Toolbox (ENDS TONIGHT!)
For those who want the complete arsenal and all future developments, the private Ratio X Trader's Toolbox is currently $97.
Tomorrow, this package increases to $197.
For this one-time payment, you get:
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All 9 EAs listed in the MQL5 sale.
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The new Ratio X Quantum AI (the one that turned $30 into $9k+ in backtests).
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All future monthly updates, optimizations, and every new EA I develop, for life.
This is the all-access pass for serious traders.
➡️ Get the $97 Complete Toolbox (with all future EAs) here:
Don't Just Take My Word For It. See What Users Are Saying:
💬 "I’ve been in the market long enough to know how tough consistency can be... since I started using this EA, things changed completely. It’s built with smart logic... On average, it pulls around 8–10% daily, depending on market volatility and what amazes me most is how stable the performance has been week after week." - Holamilekan (2025.11.13)
💬 "Found it to be one of the best EAs I have used. I notice it performs better in an upward trending market." - Stephen Weaver (2025.10.10)
💬 "Very awesome EA" - papa00512 (2025.10.09)
❤️ Why This Offer? Giving Back.
This promotion is short, and the prices are low for a reason.
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10% of all sales from this event (both MQL5 and private) will be converted into food and clothing donations for charitable institutions in my home country of Brazil.
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You get an unbeatable deal, and together we make a meaningful impact.
⏳ FINAL HOURS: This Offer Ends November 14th!
This is not a marketing tactic. This is a true flash sale, and these are the final hours.
Tonight at midnight, the $30 EAs will become $147+.
The $97 Complete Toolbox will become $197.
This $30 price will never be repeated. This is your last chance.
Don't miss out.
Happy trading,
Mauricio