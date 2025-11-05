📈 The Bid, The Ask, and The Spread — The Real Cost of Every Trade



💡 The Lesson

Every time you click buy or sell, you pay a hidden fee — it’s called the spread.

It’s small, but it adds up fast.

Understanding it is the first step to becoming a cost-efficient trader.

💰 Bid vs Ask Explained

When you look at your chart, there are always two prices:

Bid → what buyers are willing to pay.

Ask → what sellers want to receive.

The difference between them = Spread.

Example:

EURUSD = 1.0850 (Bid) / 1.0852 (Ask) → spread = 2 pips.

If you buy, you enter at 1.0852 and you’re instantly down 2 pips.

That’s the cost of liquidity — your “entry tax.”

⚙️ Why It Matters

Scalpers hate wide spreads — they eat profits.

Swing traders ignore them — they’re small compared to larger moves.

Brokers earn from spreads — not just commissions.

Even if you win 60% of trades, poor spread awareness can quietly destroy your edge.

🔑 Pro Tip — Trade Smart, Not Expensive

✅ Trade during active sessions (London + New York overlap)

✅ Stick to major pairs — they have the tightest spreads

✅ Use limit orders when possible

✅ Avoid trading during news spikes — spreads explode

🚀 Takeaway

Your strategy might be perfect, but if your spreads are high — your math is wrong.

Know your cost per trade.

Because in trading, profits are earned on entries, not exits.

📢 Join my MQL5 channel for more trading fundamentals and real examples:

👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas