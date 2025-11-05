🔄 How to Manage Multiple Trades Without Overexposure

🎯 The Lesson

Opening several trades at once feels productive — like you’re “diversifying.”

But if all your positions move the same way, you’re not diversified — you’re overexposed.

Good traders know: more trades ≠ more safety.

It’s about correlation and total risk, not trade count.

⚙️ Step 1: Calculate Your Total Exposure

Every trade carries a % risk of your balance.

If you risk 2% per trade and open 5 trades →

2% × 5 = 10% total exposure

That means if all hit stop loss, you lose 10% of your account — in one move.

That’s not trading — that’s roulette.

Keep total open risk below 6% at all times.

Example:

3 trades × 2% = 6% ✅

4 trades × 2% = 8% ❌ too high

📊 Step 2: Watch Correlation

EUR/USD and GBP/USD often move together.

So if you buy both, you’re doubling your exposure to the USD.

In reality, that’s one trade disguised as two.

To fix it:

✅ Mix pairs from different regions (e.g. EUR/USD + AUD/JPY).

✅ Avoid stacking trades that rely on the same currency strength or weakness.

🧩 Step 3: Use a “Portfolio Risk Limit”

Set a max drawdown rule for all open trades combined.

Example:

Account: $10,000

Max open drawdown: 4% → $400

If unrealized losses hit $400, you close weakest trades immediately.

This prevents a small red day from becoming a disaster.

🔑 Step 4: Think in Risk Units, Not Trades

Each trade = 1 unit of risk.

When you open new positions, make sure total units ≤ 6.

It’s how professional prop firms manage traders — and why they survive volatility while others blow up.

🚀 Takeaway

Trading multiple pairs doesn’t make you safer — managing total exposure does.

Trade less, control risk more, and your equity curve will finally start to look like a business plan.

📢 Join my MQL5 channel for more trading & risk-management insights:

👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas