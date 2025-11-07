What 25 Traders Discovered: Your $297 AI EA Gets Smarter When GPT-6 Launches (Price Increases Tomorrow)

~25 traders have been testing Alpha Pulse AI v2.20 for one week.

Different account sizes. Different presets. Different AI providers. Different risk tolerances.

All discovering the same fundamental truth: this EA gets better over time.

Not because they're getting better at using it (though that happens too). Because the AI models powering it keep improving.

When GPT-6 launches - and it will - your EA automatically gets smarter. No repurchase. No upgrade fee. Your one-time payment in 2024 benefits from AI advancements in 2025, 2026, beyond.

Traditional EAs are frozen in coded logic from the day you buy them. Alpha Pulse AI evolves with every AI model release.

Tomorrow the price increases from $297 to $397.

Here's what the first ~25 users are discovering - the real findings, the honest challenges, and why this EA's value grows while traditional EAs stay frozen.

What Real Users Are Saying (And Actually Experiencing)

Two reviews from the testing community stand out. Names anonymized, results real.

User 1 - The FTMO Success Story:

"Diego's meticulous craftsmanship of this EA is on another level. This EA is the most profitable EA I've ever had, that is the honest truth."

This trader didn't just buy the EA and start printing money. Here's what actually happened:

Purchased around September 30th. Spent 10 full days studying the EA's settings, functionality, strengths, weaknesses, and practicality. Not trading yet - studying.

After understanding how it works: passed FTMO Challenge in 11 days (including weekend market close).

The key quote: "You need to understand trading and risk management to really maximize the value. This is not some 'open the EA out the box and start making money.' Diego gave us a product that works, but it's up to us to build experience using it."

Not plug-and-play. Not instant profits. Real trading tool requiring real understanding. When you put in the work, results show.

User 2 - The Support Quality Story:

"Huge thanks to Diego for his support. He's consistently responsive, patient, and genuinely willing to help - no ego, no rush."

This trader highlights what makes buying software different from joining active development:

"He listens to whatever trading/setup issues I'm facing, asks the right questions, and guides me step-by-step until it's fixed. He follows up, checks I'm okay after changes, and treats even 'small' questions with respect."

You're not buying finished software and getting abandoned. You're joining a community with active support, ongoing development, and real people figuring this out together.

These aren't cherry-picked success stories. These are real experiences from traders testing v2.20 alongside you.

Price increases tomorrow from $297 to $397. Join the ~25 traders discovering what works →

What the Community is Discovering (The Real Findings)

~25 users testing. Experimenting with different configurations. Sharing what works. Here's what's emerging.

Finding #1: Reasoning Effort Works Differently By Timeframe

Remember the recommendation: "Use High reasoning for everything"?

The community is discovering nuance.

Higher reasoning helps significantly on lower timeframes (M5/M15).

When you're analyzing fast intraday moves, the AI needs deep reasoning to separate signal from noise. Low reasoning on M5 makes obvious mistakes. High reasoning catches context that matters.

Medium reasoning works fine on higher timeframes (H1/H4).

When you're analyzing slower structure development on H4, the signals are clearer. Medium reasoning can handle it without burning through reasoning effort unnecessarily.

This doesn't contradict the "High reasoning default" recommendation. It means some users are experimenting and finding optimization opportunities.

You can start with High reasoning for everything (the safe default). As you learn how your specific preset and timeframe behave, you can experiment with Medium reasoning on higher TFs if you want.

The EA gives you 4 levels (Disabled, Low, Medium, High). The community is testing all of them. Discoveries happen through experimentation.

Finding #2: Prompt Structure Actually Matters

The AI system prompt isn't just about what you tell the AI. It's about how you structure the instructions.

Users experimenting with prompt engineering are discovering: guided instructions improve AI decision quality.

Example structure that's showing promise:

Analyze the provided market information Look for market asymmetry Consider the trade decision

Why this helps: The AI follows a logical sequence instead of jumping straight to "buy or sell?" It analyzes first, identifies edge second, decides third.

Compare to unstructured prompts: "Look at gold and tell me if I should trade."

Same AI provider. Same reasoning effort. Different prompts. Better decisions.

The preset system includes optimized prompts already. But the community is discovering you can refine them further based on your trading style.

This is the kind of optimization that happens when traders actually use the EA and experiment - not just install it and hope.

Finding #3: Preset Selection is Personal (No Universal Winner)

After one week of testing with 2 live Myfxbook signals:

Signal A (Aggressive preset): +42.64%

Signal B (Intraday preset): +15.67%

You might think: "Aggressive wins, use that preset."

The community is finding it's not that simple.

Traders preferring Aggressive preset:

Want to be "in the market" more often (high frequency appeals to them)

Can monitor trades during London/NY sessions

Prefer faster feedback (know if setup works within hours)

Accept that more trades = more noise to filter through

Traders preferring Intraday preset:

Want fewer, cleaner trades (quality over quantity)

Like the "set and check later" approach (2-8 hour positions)

Prefer multi-timeframe confirmation before entering

More comfortable with patience

Some traders are running both presets in parallel on different accounts to compare approaches for their own style.

There's no universal "best" preset emerging. There's only "best for your trading psychology and time availability."

The EA gives you 4 presets because different approaches work for different traders. The community proves this every day.

Finding #4: Support Quality Changes Everything

This isn't a "feature" but it matters.

Multiple users mention the support experience: "Responsive, patient, no ego, no rush. Follows up, checks you're okay after changes. Treats even small questions with respect."

Why this matters for an AI trading EA specifically:

AI EAs are more complex than traditional EAs. You're configuring AI providers, reasoning effort, system prompts, preset logic, session filters. When something doesn't work as expected, you need help understanding why.

Traditional EA support: "Settings are in the manual. Good luck."

Alpha Pulse AI support: Actual troubleshooting. Follow-ups. Respect for questions.

You're not just buying software. You're joining ongoing development with people who care whether it works for you.

The AI Evolution Advantage (Why Your $297 Keeps Getting Better)

Here's the fundamental difference between traditional EAs and AI EAs:

Traditional EA (coded logic):

Developer writes strategy in 2024

Logic frozen: "If RSI < 30 and MA crosses, buy"

Market changes in 2025

Your EA doesn't

No updates unless developer rewrites code

Most developers abandon EAs after sale

AI EA (live model integration):

EA connects to live AI models (GPT-5, Claude, Gemini, etc.)

AI providers improve their models continuously

When GPT-6 launches, your EA uses GPT-6

No repurchase, no upgrade fee, automatic improvement

Same $297 payment benefits from 2025+ AI advancements

Real examples of AI evolution:

GPT-4 → GPT-5 (already happened):

Better reasoning about multi-timeframe analysis

Improved context understanding for complex setups

Fewer obvious mistakes that GPT-4 made

Anyone using GPT-5 via Alpha Pulse AI benefited automatically

What's coming (future AI improvements):

GPT-6 (rumored 2025): Even better reasoning and analysis

Claude Sonnet 5 (coming): Enhanced pattern recognition

Gemini 3 (roadmap): Improved multi-modal analysis

You paid once. You benefit from every advancement.

Traditional EA comparison:

$5000 upfront for "premium" gold EA

Coded in 2024, logic frozen forever

Market changes, EA doesn't adapt

Developer moves on to next product

Your $5000 bought fixed code

Alpha Pulse AI comparison:

$297 today (tomorrow $397)

Uses live AI models that improve monthly

GPT-6 launches? You automatically get better decisions

Active development, new features based on user feedback

Your $297 bought evolving capability

The EA isn't just software. It's access to continuously improving AI infrastructure.

Your $297 today buys every AI advancement through 2025, 2026, beyond. Tomorrow: $397 for identical access. Lock in lifetime AI evolution at $297 →

What This Actually Means For You

When you get Alpha Pulse AI, you're not buying finished software. You're buying access to:

Current v2.20 features:

6 AI providers (GPT-5, Claude Sonnet 4.5, Gemini 2.5 Pro, Grok, DeepSeek, Qwen)

4 pre-configured presets (Aggressive, Intraday, ICT, XAGUSD)

Automatic DST adjustment (no manual timezone math)

Multi-trade mode (parallel position management)

Session-based filtering (London/NY focus)

High reasoning default (with Medium/Low if you want to experiment)

Future AI evolution (automatic):

GPT-6 when it launches (your EA gets smarter)

Claude 5 improvements (better analysis)

Gemini 3 enhancements (improved decisions)

Every AI provider upgrade (you benefit immediately)

Community discoveries (ongoing):

Prompt structure optimization (guided instructions working better)

Reasoning effort by timeframe (Higher on lower TFs, Medium on higher TFs)

Preset combinations (some running Aggressive + Intraday in parallel)

Settings refinements based on real testing

Active development (continuing):

New presets coming (based on user feedback)

Additional AI providers (as new models launch)

Strategy refinements (from ~25 users testing and sharing)

Responsive support (real help when you need it)

One-time payment gets all of this:

Lifetime updates (new features included)

Lifetime AI evolution (model improvements automatic)

Growing community (discoveries shared)

Active support (responsive, patient, thoughtful)

You're not buying v2.20. You're buying access to v2.20, v2.21, v3.0, and every improvement that comes from AI model evolution + community feedback + ongoing development.

Price Increases Tomorrow ($297 → $397)

Why the increase:

v2.20 is proven. Two live Myfxbook signals running (+42.64% and +15.67% in first week). Real users passing FTMO challenges. Community discovering optimization strategies. Active development continuing.

The "testing phase" pricing ends tomorrow.

What changes tomorrow:

Price: $297 → $397 ($100 increase)

$297 → $397 ($100 increase) Features: Nothing (exact same EA, higher price)

Nothing (exact same EA, higher price) Value: Same (but you pay $100 more for identical access)

What doesn't change:

One-time payment (no monthly subscriptions)

Lifetime updates (all future versions included)

AI evolution benefits (GPT-6, Claude 5, etc.)

Community access (~25 users and growing)

Active support (responsive, thoughtful)

Free token strategy (Gemini 2.5 Pro + Qwen = $0 monthly for most traders)

Buy today at $297: You save $100 + lock in lifetime evolution benefits.

Buy tomorrow at $397: You pay $100 more for identical EA.

The only difference is timing.

The Pattern Emerging From ~25 Traders

Here's what actually works (based on real user experiences):

Step 1: Take time to understand it

The trader who passed FTMO Challenge spent 10 days studying before trading live. Not 10 minutes. 10 days.

Settings, functionality, strengths, weaknesses, how it makes decisions.

This isn't plug-and-play. It's a professional trading tool requiring professional understanding.

Step 2: Experiment with configurations

Reasoning effort by timeframe. Prompt structure. Preset selection. AI provider choice.

The community is discovering optimization opportunities because they're testing, not just installing and hoping.

You have 4 reasoning levels, 6 AI providers, 4 presets. Experiment and find what works for your style.

Step 3: Join active community

~25 users sharing discoveries. Support that follows up. People figuring this out together.

Not buying software and being abandoned. Joining ongoing development.

Step 4: Benefit from AI evolution

GPT-6 coming. Claude 5 coming. Gemini 3 coming.

Every AI improvement benefits you automatically. No repurchase, no upgrade fee.

Your one-time payment keeps getting better as AI technology advances.

~25 traders already testing. FTMO challenges passed. AI evolution guaranteed. Price increases tomorrow. Get Alpha Pulse AI at $297 before it's $397 →

Not Plug-and-Play. Not Instant Profits. Real Trading Tool.

The honest truth from actual users:

"You need to understand trading and risk management to really maximize the value. Diego gave us a product that works, but it's up to us to build experience using it."

This EA won't make you a profitable trader if you don't understand trading. It won't pass FTMO challenges for you if you don't know risk management. It won't print money if you just install it and walk away.

What it will do:

Give you AI-powered analysis on gold setups. Provide 4 proven presets so you're not building from scratch. Automatically improve when AI models improve. Offer responsive support when you need help. Let you experiment with 6 different AI providers to find what works.

But you still need to understand what you're doing.

The trader who passed FTMO in 11 days? Studied for 10 days first. That's the pattern.

Tomorrow It Costs $397. Today It Costs $297.

Same EA. Different price. $100 difference for identical access to:

Current v2.20 features (6 providers, 4 presets, auto DST, multi-trade mode)

Future AI evolution (GPT-6, Claude 5, Gemini 3 automatic improvements)

Ongoing development (new presets, features, refinements)

Active community (~25 users discovering, sharing, helping)

Responsive support (patient, thoughtful, no ego)

Lifetime updates (all future versions included)

The testing phase pricing ends tomorrow. The EA that benefits from AI evolution, that improves when GPT-6 launches, that includes lifetime updates - tomorrow it's $100 more expensive for identical access.

Not plug-and-play. Not instant profits. Real trading tool that gets better over time, both from your learning curve and from AI model evolution.

~25 traders are discovering what works. Some passing FTMO challenges. Some running multiple presets. All benefiting from AI that keeps improving.

Tomorrow: $397. Today: $297. Same evolving EA. Different price.

Get Alpha Pulse AI at $297 (Increases to $397 Tomorrow)

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