Momentum Hunter Expert Advisor Instruction Manual (MT4 & MT5)

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Momentum Hunter Expert Advisor

A fully automated Expert Advisor designed to capture pure price momentum.





Built for traders who value precision, clean entries, and stability, Momentum Hunter EA executes trades automatically based on real-time price impulse, filtering noise and managing risk with a strict internal logic.

This system is non-repainting, non-lagging, and non-redrawing, ensuring consistent signals and data integrity under all trading conditions.





Strategy Overview

Momentum Hunter EA focuses on impulsive market movement — the moment when volume and volatility combine to generate directional thrust.

It identifies and trades these moments using a single, tested algorithm optimized for clarity and control.

The EA evaluates market pressure using a dual-smoothing logic (amplitude + slope) and confirms momentum through volatility filters and minimum spacing between orders.

✅ Core Concept:

Trade only when momentum is confirmed — not when it’s random.

Features and Functions

Fully automated — no manual input required once launched.

Single strategy model: precise, fixed-rule execution.

Trade direction control: Buy & Sell, Buy only, or Sell only.

Spread and slippage filters for cleaner fills.

Lot control: fixed lot or dynamic scaling (multiplier + step).

Global take-profit control: basket-based exit in points.

Drawdown guard: automatic closure when equity DD % is reached.

Recovery system: optional incremental recovery logic for smoother equity curve.

Trading hours and day filters: full schedule control.

News filter: pause around high-impact events (Broker GMT adjustable).

Momentum Hunter EA was built with protection first — capital preservation and control under all conditions.

Max Orders and Min Time Between Orders prevent over-exposure.

Lot Multiplier and Step Logic adapt volume progressively with trend confirmation.

Drawdown Recovery Mode helps smooth floating losses during extended consolidations.

Global Take Profit ensures portfolio-level profit locking across trades.



Performance Backtest Examples



All results shown below are based on historical tests using 99.9 % tick data with variable spreads.

The purpose is to demonstrate stability, not to guarantee future results.





Recommended Setup

Parameter Recommended Value Notes Symbol EURUSD / XAUUSD / major pairs Start with majors Timeframe M5 – H1 Momentum structure optimized Account Type ECN / Low-spread Broker Required for tight execution Leverage 1 : 100 – 1 : 500 Flexible depending on broker Min Deposit $1 000 (ECN) Minimum recommended capital for 1 pair VPS Strongly recommended For 24 / 5 stability and low latency









Final Notes

Momentum Hunter EA represents the evolution of simple logic executed precisely.

It is built for traders who prefer clarity over complexity — stable performance, robust risk handling, and a disciplined algorithm that respects momentum, not emotion.





Financial Disclaimer

⚠ Trading in financial markets involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors.

The use of Expert Advisors or automated systems does not guarantee profits or prevent losses.

Past performance is not indicative of future results.

You alone are responsible for your trading decisions and financial outcomes.

Always test on a demo account first and apply proper risk management before live use.







