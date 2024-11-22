Copy Trade EA for Price Action Trader

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I have looked for an expert adviser which allow me to copy my trade from main-account to sub-account.
And I'm a Price Action Trader, I only focus on Stoploss, Entry and Take profit point.
For Lot size, I use fixed amond of money, I mean that with any trade if I lose I will lose the same of money.
Then the expert adviser should work like that:
|Main-account:
- Practice purpose
-> Risk 1.5$ per trade
|
When main-account place a trade with SL/EN/TP point,
Then sub-account have to place the same trade with SL/EN/TP but different lot size to fit with risking money
I did not find anything fit to me in mql5 market, may my searching skill useless?
Anyway, I decided to develop it by myself. And here it is:
Please let me know if you are interested in it.