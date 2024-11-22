Copy Trade EA for Price Action Trader
Trading Ideas

Copy Trade EA for Price Action Trader

22 November 2024, 09:12
Pham Tien Thanh
Pham Tien Thanh
0
337

I have looked for an expert adviser which allow me to copy my trade from main-account to sub-account.

And I'm a Price Action Trader, I only focus on Stoploss, Entry and Take profit point.

For Lot size, I use fixed amond of money, I mean that with any trade if I lose I will lose the same of money.

Then the expert adviser should work like that:

Main-account:
- Practice purpose
-> Risk 1.5$ per trade


Sub-account:
- Funding account
-> Risk 100$ per trade

When main-account place a trade with SL/EN/TP point,

Then sub-account have to place the same trade with SL/EN/TP but different lot size to fit with risking money


I did not find anything fit to me in mql5 market, may my searching skill useless?

Anyway, I decided to develop it by myself. And here it is:

Introduce Copy Trade EA for Price Action Trader


Please let me know if you are interested in it.


#expert adviser