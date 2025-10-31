⚔️ How Leverage Silently Destroys Good Traders

🎯 The Lesson

Leverage is like a double-edged sword.

It gives small traders big power — but one wrong move, and that same power wipes them out.

It’s not leverage that kills accounts.

It’s using it without a plan.

💣 What Leverage Really Means

Leverage multiplies your position size compared to your actual capital.

Example:

Account balance: $1,000

Broker leverage: 1:100

Buying power = $100,000

That means a 1% move in the market equals a 100% change in your account.

Impressive? Yes.

Sustainable? Never.

⚙️ Example: How It Blows Up

You open a 1-lot position on EUR/USD ($100,000 value) with $1,000 capital.

Price moves against you by 50 pips.

Each pip ≈ $10 loss → $500 total.

That’s –50% of your account in one small move.

Two losses like that and you’re done.

Meanwhile, a disciplined trader risks 1% per trade (0.01 lot = $1/pip).

Same move → only $50 loss → account still safe.

📊 The Math of Survival

To recover from a 50% loss, you need a 100% gain.

That’s why big leverage = slow death.

The smaller your leverage, the easier recovery becomes.

Drawdown Needed Gain to Recover 10% 11% 25% 33% 50% 100% 75% 300%

Use this table as your constant reminder.

🔑 Safe Leverage Guidelines

For forex : 1:10 to 1:30 is ideal.

For indices/commodities : 1:5 to 1:20.

Keep margin level above 500% at all times.

Never risk more than 2% of your equity on any trade, no matter how “certain” it looks.

🚀 Takeaway

Leverage isn’t a shortcut — it’s a magnifier.

It amplifies both skill and stupidity.

Use it wisely, and you’ll last.

Abuse it, and even the best strategy won’t save you.

📢 Join my MQL5 channel for more trading & risk-management insights:

👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas