⚔️ How Leverage Silently Destroys Good Traders
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⚔️ How Leverage Silently Destroys Good Traders

31 October 2025, 08:37
Issam Kassas
Issam Kassas
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⚔️ How Leverage Silently Destroys Good Traders

🎯 The Lesson

Leverage is like a double-edged sword.
It gives small traders big power — but one wrong move, and that same power wipes them out.
It’s not leverage that kills accounts.
It’s using it without a plan.

💣 What Leverage Really Means

Leverage multiplies your position size compared to your actual capital.
Example:

  • Account balance: $1,000

  • Broker leverage: 1:100

  • Buying power = $100,000

That means a 1% move in the market equals a 100% change in your account.
Impressive? Yes.
Sustainable? Never.

⚙️ Example: How It Blows Up

You open a 1-lot position on EUR/USD ($100,000 value) with $1,000 capital.
Price moves against you by 50 pips.
Each pip ≈ $10 loss → $500 total.
That’s –50% of your account in one small move.
Two losses like that and you’re done.

Meanwhile, a disciplined trader risks 1% per trade (0.01 lot = $1/pip).
Same move → only $50 loss → account still safe.

📊 The Math of Survival

To recover from a 50% loss, you need a 100% gain.
That’s why big leverage = slow death.
The smaller your leverage, the easier recovery becomes.

Drawdown Needed Gain to Recover
10% 11%
25% 33%
50% 100%
75% 300%

Use this table as your constant reminder.

🔑 Safe Leverage Guidelines

  • For forex: 1:10 to 1:30 is ideal.

  • For indices/commodities: 1:5 to 1:20.

  • Keep margin level above 500% at all times.

  • Never risk more than 2% of your equity on any trade, no matter how “certain” it looks.

🚀 Takeaway

Leverage isn’t a shortcut — it’s a magnifier.
It amplifies both skill and stupidity.
Use it wisely, and you’ll last.
Abuse it, and even the best strategy won’t save you.

📢 Join my MQL5 channel for more trading & risk-management insights:
👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas


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