All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts US OIL 30 September 2025, 14:48 Abdul Ahad Tareen 0 65 US OIL LOOKS FOR ME #US Oil To add comments, please log in or register US OIL Analytics & Forecasts 65 0 1 US Oil Forms M-shaped Pattern, Good to Sell Below $48.60 Analytics & Forecasts 137 0 1 FxWirePro: US Oil Faces Strong Intraday Resistance at $44.05, Good to Sell on Rallies Crude Oil 160 0 1 Technical Analysis of US Oil for May 06, 2016 Analytics & Forecasts 131 0 3 FxWirePro: US Oil Faces Strong Resistance at $44.50, Good to Sell on Rallies Analytics & Forecasts 147 0 2 US Oil Breaks Major Resistance $40.80, Targets $41.87/$42.73 Analytics & Forecasts 135 0 2 US Oil Breaks Major Trend Line Resistance, Targets $39.35/$40 Crude Oil 174 0 1 US Oil Breaks Major Trendline Resistance, Jump Till $38.55/$39.30 Is Possible Analytics & Forecasts 160 0 1 US Oil Breaks Major Resistance Around $39, Targets $40.85 Market News 275 0 1 Us Oil Breaks Major Resistance $38.40, Targets $41 Market News 175 0 2 My planning number is not the drawdown in my backtest Trading Systems 20 0 Asian Stocks Set to Climb as Fed Hike Risk Fades, Long — What MT5 Systems Must Recheck Trading Systems 18 0 A Winning Trade Can Be a Bad Trade: Why Process Matters More Than One Outcome Analytics & Forecasts 21 0 How to Protect Your Profits Automatically: A Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager for MT4 and MT5 Other 32 0 Gold Held the Breakout This Week — And the Quiet Part Is Where the Edge Lives Analytics & Forecasts 33 0 Forex and Crypto Forecast for 17–21 August 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 31 0 Funded Gold: Trading Results for August 10–14 on XAUUSD Trading Systems 26 0 The Set File I'm Actually Trading With Trading Strategies 28 0 1 237 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 44 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual 72 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB