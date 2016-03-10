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Us Oil Breaks Major Resistance $38.40, Targets $41
- Major resistance - $38.40 (8th Mar high)
- Major support - $37
- US Oil has broken major resistance $38.40 and jumped till $38. is currently trading around $38.22.
- Any break above $38.40 confirms minor trend reversal , a jump till $39.70/$41.90 is possible .
- On the lower side minor support is around $37.70 and any break below targets $37.205/$37
- Short term bullish invalidation only below $35.85.
It is good to buy at dips around $38 with SL around $37 for the TP of $39.70/$41
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com