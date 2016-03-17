Us Oil Breaks Major Resistance Around $39, Targets $40.85

Major resistance -$39

Minor support - $38

US Oil has broken major resistance $39 and jumped till $39.35. It is currently trading around $39.11.Short term trend is bullish as long as support $36 holds.

On the lower side minor support is around $38 and any break below will drag the commodity down till $37.38/36.90.

Any break above $39 will take the commodity to next level till $40/$40.85.



It is good to buy at dips around $38.85-$38.90 with SL around $37.80 for the TP of $40.85



The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

