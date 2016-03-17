US Oil Breaks Major Resistance Around $39, Targets $40.85
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US Oil Breaks Major Resistance Around $39, Targets $40.85

17 March 2016, 04:43
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
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Us Oil Breaks Major Resistance Around $39, Targets $40.85

  • Major resistance -$39  
  • Minor support - $38 
  • US Oil has broken major resistance $39 and jumped till $39.35. It is currently trading around $39.11.Short term trend is bullish as long as support $36 holds. 
  • On the lower side minor support is around $38 and any break below will drag the commodity down till $37.38/36.90. 
  • Any break above $39 will take the commodity to next level till $40/$40.85.

It is good to buy at dips around $38.85-$38.90 with SL around $37.80 for the TP of $40.85

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

#US Oil, Breaks Major Resistance, Around $39, Targets $40.85