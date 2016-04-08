US Oil Breaks Major Trend Line Resistance, Targets $39.35/$40

Major support - $36.80 (200 day 4HMA)

Major resistance - $38 (trend line joining $40.11 and $38.26)

US Oil has taken support near 200 day 4H MA and recovered from that level. It is currently trading around $38.16.

has taken support near 200 day 4H MA and recovered from that level. It is currently trading around $38.16. Short term trend is slightly bullish as long as support $36.80 holds.

On the lower side minor support is around $37.60 (55 day 4H EMA) and break below targets $37/$36.80.

Any break above $38 will take the WTI crude to next level around $38.55/$39.34/$40.



It is good to buy at dips around $38 with SL around $37.55 for the TP of $39.34/$40





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









