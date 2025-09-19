Italo Arrows Indicator - The Best Reversal Indicator on the Forex Market

EXPERIENCE A GAME CHANGER, AN INNOVATIVE REVERSAL INDICATOR

Take Your Trading To The Next Level With ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR



No Complicated Rules, No Confusing Charts, No Guesswork... The Best Reversal Indicator on the Market!







ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR ALWAYS FOCUSES ON YOUR PROFIT!







1. Italo Arrows Indicator is a professional indicator that gives Reversals that detects and predicts real strong movements and filters out false signals, it works on all time-frames and assets. 2. Italo Arrows Indicator has an Edge over the market , this means you will predict where the next strong reversal movement It's going to be with the highest probability every single time, the probability is on our side! 3. Italo Arrows Indicator is profitable and stable , and it will show you the real strong reversals with targets on the chart, using Fibonacci to calculate the objective Take Profit . 4. You will have on your hands the perfect Reversal indicator to be profitable and consistent on the market. 5. Italo Arrows Indicator is easy to install and easy to use 6. The Indicator DOES NOT REPAINT , the Italo Arrows Indicator was made to make you a successful trader.

==== TRADE WITH CONFIDENCE WITH AUTOMATIC TARGETS ====



==== THE INDICATOR USES STRONG REVERSAL POINTS IN THE CHART AND FIBONACCI TO CREATE A REALIABLE AND OBJECTIVE PATTERN AND TARGETS ====





The Indicator also filters out bad signals, take a look:





==== Important Parameters ====



Important Parameters explained: Show panel: If you want to activate or deactivate the panel.



Bars to calculate: If you want more arrows to appear on chart increase this number.



Arrow Period: If you want to change the period of the arrows, this would change the amount of arrows on the chart.



Arrow Filter and Filter Period: If true you will have less signals, more accurate ones.



Show take profit and What Take profit to show: Here you can chose if you want the take profit to appear, and which one, TP 1, TP 2 or both.



TP1 and TP2: Here you can choose what Fibonacci number you like to place the take profits, the recommend numbers are these ones: 161.8, 261.8 ; 361.8 and 423.6 .





All the customization of colors of the take profit and panel: Here you can change all the colors/styles of the panel and take profits.



Alerts Settings: Here you can choose 3 alerts "Popup alert on the chart", "Push notifications in your phone" and "Notification in your e-mail" when the zone appears.



Let's see More trades with this Amazing Indicator

The Indicator has an Edge over the market as you can see bellow!





See, the majority of the time the Italo Arrows Indicator profit from the market, the probability is on our side!







As you can see, the Indicator works in All Time-frames.





And of course, you will have alerts when a new level appears!

Amazing profit, stability an edge over the market, with a professional reversal indicator, ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR! I made a video showing everything about Italo Arrows Indicator, take a look:





As you could see, the Italo Arrows Indicator is different from most Indicators, finally you can trade with confidence and peace of mind, let's see again the benefits of Italo Arrows Indicator:

1 - Unique Algorithm that uses Strong Reversal Points on the Chart and Objective Fibonacci

2 - Predict Strong Reversals

3 - Filter False Signals

4 - Show the strongest Reversals for buy and sell with two objective take profit levels at the same time based on a complex algorithm

5 - Time-frames: All

6 - Assets: All

7 - Easy to use, does not overload charts with unnecessary information

8 - Does not repaint

9 - Alerts on the charts when a new Signal appears.

10 - Customization: Panel and Take Profit colors, width of lines and signal

11 - Excellent product support





Now You have the opportunity to trade with an Indicator that really works!

Italo Arrows Indicator (MT4) Italo Arrows Indicator (MT5)



Take Your Trading To The Next Level With Italo Arrows Indicator!

For any questions related to the purchase, installation, backtesting and use of the Indicator, send me a private message on my profile here on mql5 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/italobr











