



Make Your MT4 Charts Look and Move Like TradingView



Upgrade Your MT4 with ChartFix...





"I don't know how I ever traded without ChartFix before!

Thank you for this massive upgrade to MT4!"

Byron Mckray - Experienced trader





"Hey Jordan, I just wanted to thank you for making ChartFix. I tried the trial first and was blown away. It's what I've always wanted to be able to do on MT4! I've been using the full version for a while now and love it. ChartFix is so incredibly useful. I opened a chart the other day, without having it attached and I just felt so limited and lost. Being able to scale and move the chart around freely makes such a huge difference. I just wanted to say thank you! It's awesome!"

Blane Fedune - Experienced trader





It's easy to "Shrink-Expand THEN Grab and Pan" with ChartFix:















See It in Action Check out this short video demonstrating just how simple ChartFix is to use on MT4. Download your full version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/148557







❌ The Problem with MT4

If you’ve ever traded on MT4, you know the frustration:

Charts stretched from high to low and constantly resizing as you scroll, resulting in candle sizes looking distorted from their proper scale.

Vertical stretching is slow and inconvenient.

Inability to pan freely, with prices staying scaled properly.

MT4 feels… stuck in 2005.





Not to mention the extremely outdated "green and white on black" default color scheme...













✅ The Solution: ChartFix for MT4

ChartFix attaches to any chart as an indicator and transforms your MT4 charts into a sleek, TradingView-style experience — without leaving MT4. Easily scale your charts instantly, then grab and pan them up, down, left and right, with that scale staying in tact, without them painfully auto-zooming like the native version of MT4. Make your charts look and act like tradingview! Utilize a simple control panel with the following buttons:

Switch - Instantly switch between the 2 modes: "ScaleFix & Pan mode" OR MT4s original " AutoScaling mode" . Now you can simply click and drag your chart up and down left and right with NO MORE auto-stretching unless you "switch" back to that mode. You candles will now stay scaled properly without distortion.

Theme - (Optional) Instantly transform your chart colors to look like TradingView color schemes for dark and light modes.

Shrink & Expand - Shrink and expand your charts vertically, while in Pan mode (You can set the amount to scale with each click, in indicator properties). Clicking shrink or expand also instantly shifts you into pan mode, without clicking switch.

Zoom In/Out - Zoom in and out of your charts without needing to use the MT4 toolbar.

CatchUp >>> - Bring the chart forward to its most recent tick, without MT4s toolbar... Just click this button >>> ON/OFF.

HotKeys - Prefer using your keyboard instead? Pick your own hotkeys for each function and run it all from those keys.

Drag & Drop - Easily position the ChartFix control panel wherever you want. Just double click it, then drag and drop it.

You finally have the power to shape your charts exactly how you want, while experiencing the best of both worlds... MT4 and Tradingview. HURRY! ON SALE NOW - ONLY $64.95 for a lifetime license ( Regular: $129.90 ) Or only $30.95 for 3 months ! 👉 Download your full version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/148557

Click here to download a free version to test out Simply copy the file and paste it into your indicators folder. To find your indicators folder, in MT4, click File -> Open data folder -> MQL4 -> Indicators Once attached, just drag and drop ChartFix by double clicking the panel box and moving it wherever you want it to be placed.



DARK TRADINGVIEW THEME:



LIGHT TRADINGVIEW THEME:







🔥 Benefits Traders Love

Stay Focused: No more charts snapping back or resizing mid-trade.

Trade Faster: Instantly zoom and pan to find the perfect entry/exit, just like TradingView.

See Clearly: Adjust scales to highlight trends, volatility, or structure.

Stress Less: Smooth, modern controls = calm, confident trading.

Trade Like a Pro: Transform old MT4 charts into a premium, modern platform.

Save Money: Get TradingView-like functionality without the monthly fees.

Enjoy Trading Again: Clean, intuitive charts make market study a pleasure.









⚡ Why ChartFix?

Most MT4 users are stuck fighting their charts. With ChartFix, you’ll be ahead of the crowd:

Sharper analysis

Faster execution

Cleaner charts

More confidence in every trade

This isn’t just an indicator — it’s a quality-of-life upgrade for your trading.









🎯 Who Is ChartFix For?

Day traders who need fast, precise chart control.

Swing traders who want to zoom out and see the bigger picture.

Anyone frustrated by MT4’s outdated charting.

Traders who want a professional-looking platform without switching tools.





Test it out!

Try it for yourself to see how much you'll like it: Click here to download a free version to test out Simply copy the file and paste it into your indicators folder. To find your indicators folder, in MT4, click File -> Open data folder -> MQL4 -> Indicators Once attached, just drag and drop ChartFix by double clicking the panel box and moving it wherever you want it to be placed.









Get Started Today

Stop letting messy charts distract you.



👉 Download your full version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/148557





Created by www.mql4trader.com





