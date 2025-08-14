[Part #1] Can an EA-Robot Produce Portfolios with >95% Wins [Blue]?

Trading Systems by https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/BATIK

Can an EA-Robot truly analyze and adapt to the ever-changing market—making decisions as sharp and calculated as an experienced trader?

Many trading robots rely on the same old approach—Moving Averages, Oscillators, or combinations of built-in MetaTrader indicators. But what if there’s an EA designed to think instead of simply follow rules?

While MQL5.com doesn’t allow side-by-side portfolio performance displays, we turn to

, one of the world’s most trusted, independent platforms for trade analytics. Here, you can see transparent and verified data showing whether an EA can achieve results like a global mastermind trader.





But why just read about it when you can test it yourself?

The IQ7 EA-ThinkBot is built on a decision-making framework that allows you to explore its capabilities firsthand.

🔗 Try IQ7 EA-ThinkBot on MQL5

Download the Free Demo, adjust the Matrix One and Matrix Zero variables (full guide in the description), and run your own comparisons—from historical data to today’s market, even projecting into the next days or weeks.

Here’s the kicker: Even with the Free Demo, by the end of today you’ll have fresh, actionable insights you can use to anticipate momentum shifts. This EA is built to be fully transparent—no black box tricks, no mystery formulas.

Experience it yourself. See that there IS an EA capable of strategic thinking.

The IQ7 Formula is engineered specifically for gold mining performance.

⚡ Your next edge in the market might just be a download away.

Stay tuned—Part 2 will go deeper into how this AI-like decision process works.



