Scalping Strategy Generated 20% Within A DAY !

Hello traders,

I tested a new Scalping Strategy using 'Supply Demand EA ProBot' . This strategy generated $1,000 profit in a single day starting with $5,000 capital amount. With 4 successful trades, this strategy showed good potential as a scalping tool in the markets.

In this video, I’ll show you the exact settings I used. You can take an idea and customize them to fit your trading style. You can tweak the parameters, apply some manual intervention, and even set the Max Daily Global Trades to 1 trade per day. This way, the EA will take only one trade per day, making it easier for you to success and finding the right balance.

⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER:

I always advise to test any strategy before risking your own capital. Trading involves significant risk, and results can vary due to market conditions, broker execution, spread, and slippage. There are no guarantees of profit. The fact that this strategy performed well on a specific trading day does not mean it will not incur losses at some point. Always use proper risk management and trade responsibly.





You can check the 'Supply Demand EA ProBot' on the following links:





MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023







