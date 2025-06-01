TOP 10 EAs of the Market - We Finally Have a Good Strategy!

the "Monic" EA has a good signal and a plausible historical chart.

1/ Quantum Queen MT5 (bad) <===> formerly 9th position (was bad)

2/ Quantum Emperor MT5 (bad) <===> formerly 4th position (was bad)

3/ Swing Master EA (good with restrictions)

4/ Quantum Bitcoin EA (bad)

5/ Beatrix Inventor MT5 (bad)

6/ Synthara MT5 (good with restrictions)

7/ Venom Gold Pro (good with restrictions)

8/ Monic (good)

9/ Ultimate Breakout System (bad)

10/ AiQ (good with restrictions)

Conclusion: It still sells like it is one of the best strategies. My opinion: it is not even a strategy. It mostly makes buys in its history. No sells at all since the last update on May, 9th 2025. (No sells at all for another EA from this author Quantum Bitcoin EA since December 2024?!) Launched in June 2024, right when gold was on its ever-growing trend. As soon as Gold stops growing (which should happen sooner or later, should it not?!), this EA will blow all your accounts out there.

Conclusion: Frequent deposits and withdrawals on the signal mean that the author urgently adds funds to decrease the growing drawdown, and then withdraws the funds when the market cools down a bit. All of this to prove the dumb argument that it started with a 100 USD deposit and has grown exponentially without losing everthing just about 10 times.

Conclusion: Still too early to make a judgment. But it is kindda suspicious that the growing curve from the signal is nowhere near its historical curve. Why is it called "swing" if it is a scalping EA? A swing trading means trading on big moves, right?

Conclusion: Definitely bad. No sells since end of 2024. Seemingly, bets on the ever-rising Bitcoin. It is not a strategy.

Conclusion: Looks like the author does not care about overfitting in machine learning. The plausible historical chart since the last update in March, is strikingly different from any year before.

Conclusion: Too early to make a judgment. Needs more history. But right now, this kindda dumb trading a 5M on Gold. Gold has so fast moves sometimes, this is crazy. Let's just wait.

Conclusion: Too early to make a judgment. So good with restrictions.

Conclusion: It is good! Wow! There is a strategy in the top 10, that looks like a strategy and has a strategical logic behind. This may be a good idea - trading a cross symbol like AUDCAD. Weighted (or lagging) moves. Maybe even I will try making a similar strategy, but I will definitely try the approach on more than one symbol.

Conclusion: The author has many signals. Are any of them actually profitable? Well, go take a look. Waste your time.

Conclusion: Too early to make a judgment. Good with restrictions.