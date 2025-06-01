TOP 10 EAs of the Market - We Finally Have a Good Strategy!

In case you care, last time I did an evaluation of the alternative TOP 10 EAs of the market (places 101-110).
We have a breakthrough this time: the "Monic" EA has a good signal and a plausible historical chart. The secret is probably that it trades a cross symbol AUDCAD. It is a pity, that it only trades one symbol.
The trend of this season is still the "ever-growing" Gold. Users seem to have too little time to care about when Gold will finally start rolling it all back.
1/ Quantum Queen MT5 (bad) <===> formerly 9th position (was bad)
2/ Quantum Emperor MT5 (bad) <===> formerly 4th position (was bad)
3/ Swing Master EA (good with restrictions)
4/ Quantum Bitcoin EA (bad)
5/ Beatrix Inventor MT5 (bad)
6/ Synthara MT5 (good with restrictions)
7/ Venom Gold Pro (good with restrictions)
8/ Monic (good)
9/ Ultimate Breakout System (bad)
10/ AiQ (good with restrictions)
1/ Quantum Queen MT5
Published June 2024, last update May 2025
107 purchases in the last month (up from 29)
138 reviews (approx. 1400 total purchases)
Max revenue of the author approx. 1.4M USD
Pros:
- Trades the volatile Gold.
Cons:
- Mostly makes buys (1:10 since 2020).
- Risk varies 1:500 to 1:100 for Gold?!
- A very nice historical chart for a 15M scalper on Gold.
Conclusion: It still sells like it is one of the best strategies. My opinion: it is not even a strategy. It mostly makes buys in its history. No sells at all since the last update on May, 9th 2025. (No sells at all for another EA from this author Quantum Bitcoin EA since December 2024?!) Launched in June 2024, right when gold was on its ever-growing trend. As soon as Gold stops growing (which should happen sooner or later, should it not?!), this EA will blow all your accounts out there.
2/ Quantum Emperor MT5
Published August 2023, last update May 2025
54 purchases in the last month (up from 31)
474 reviews (approx. 4500 total purchases)
Max revenue of the author approx. 4M USD
Pros:
- Trades the volatile GBPUSD.
Cons:
- Trades only one symbol.
- There was a signal from this author, that went into a 85% drawdown. And then a new signal showed up.
Conclusion: Frequent deposits and withdrawals on the signal mean that the author urgently adds funds to decrease the growing drawdown, and then withdraws the funds when the market cools down a bit. All of this to prove the dumb argument that it started with a 100 USD deposit and has grown exponentially without losing everthing just about 10 times.
3/ Swing Master EA
Published April 2025
90 purchases in the last month
14 reviews (approx. 140 total purchases)
Max revenue of the author approx. 100K USD
Pros:
- Trades many symbols.
Cons:
- History in any year is very bad.
- History does not match the live signal provided by the author.
Conclusion: Still too early to make a judgment. But it is kindda suspicious that the growing curve from the signal is nowhere near its historical curve. Why is it called "swing" if it is a scalping EA? A swing trading means trading on big moves, right?
4/ Quantum Bitcoin EA
Published November 2024
49 purchases in the last month
84 reviews (approx. 840 total purchases)
Max revenue of the author approx. 600K USD
Pros:
- Trades the volatile Bitcoin.
Cons:
- Another "wonder product" from the author of the emperors.
Conclusion: Definitely bad. No sells since end of 2024. Seemingly, bets on the ever-rising Bitcoin. It is not a strategy.
5/ Beatrix Inventor MT5
Published February 2025, last update March 2025
57 purchases in the last month
81 reviews (approx. 810 total purchases)
Max revenue of the author approx. 900K USD
Pros:
- Trades the volatile Gold.
Cons:
- Bumpy historical chart since the last update in March.
Conclusion: Looks like the author does not care about overfitting in machine learning. The plausible historical chart since the last update in March, is strikingly different from any year before.
6/ Synthara MT5
Published March 2025, last update May 2025
61 purchases in the last month
11 reviews (approx. 110 total purchases)
Max revenue of the author approx. 60K USD
Pros:
- Trades the volatile Gold.
Cons:
- 5M on Gold. Give me a break.
Conclusion: Too early to make a judgment. Needs more history. But right now, this kindda dumb trading a 5M on Gold. Gold has so fast moves sometimes, this is crazy. Let's just wait.
7/ Venom Gold Pro
Published April 2025, last update May 2025
71 purchases in the last month
34 reviews (approx. 340 total purchases)
Max revenue of the author approx. 120K USD
Pros:
- Trades the volatile Gold.
Cons:
- No signal.
Conclusion: Too early to make a judgment. So good with restrictions.
8/ Monic
Published October 2024, no updates
65 purchases in the last month
9 reviews (approx. 90 total purchases)
Max revenue of the author approx. 32K USD
Pros:
- Has a good signal and a plausible historical chart.
Cons:
- Trades only one symbol.
Conclusion: It is good! Wow! There is a strategy in the top 10, that looks like a strategy and has a strategical logic behind. This may be a good idea - trading a cross symbol like AUDCAD. Weighted (or lagging) moves. Maybe even I will try making a similar strategy, but I will definitely try the approach on more than one symbol.
9/ Ultimate Breakout System
Published May 2025, last update May 2025
119 purchases in the last month
17 reviews (approx. 170 total purchases)
Max revenue of the author approx. 115K USD
Pros:
- ??
Cons:
- It is from that author who has given the world a family of "repears". Folks, simply stay away.
Conclusion: The author has many signals. Are any of them actually profitable? Well, go take a look. Waste your time.
10/ AiQ
Published March 2025, last update May 2025
8 purchases in the last month
34 reviews (approx. 340 total purchases)
Max revenue of the author approx. 300K USD
Pros:
- Trades many symbols.
Cons:
- ??
Conclusion: Too early to make a judgment. Good with restrictions.