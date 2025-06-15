USER GUIDE - CAP Candle Patterns EA

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Free Version
- MT4 version - Not Available
- MT5 version - Not Available
Pro Version
- MT4 version - Click Here
- MT5 version - Click Here
Keep - Free version doesn't have any restriction. All inputs are available in free are version are fully work. If you like our free EA and is it work you then buy pro version to help me also pro version has some minor function -
- Has Grid in Profit Side, in free version only have Grid in Loss side
- The Pro version has multiple strategies.
- Profit In Currency (For BothSide)
- Loss In Currency (For BothSide)
- Initial trade stop filter- you can set a daily time zone so EA will close all trades in that time.
- Trade close filter
- Martingale
- Partial Closing
- Know about details
User GuidePlease read our online details user guide
⚡⚡⚡ Do You Want Moving Average EA With More Advanced Strategy? ⚡⚡⚡
This is strategy builder EA. It product has more then 34+ build in indicator that you can make more then 1 million combination strategy that boost you trading strategy with an incredible amount of functionality. So you can test your strategy easy way without knowledge of coding. MT4 Version here | MT5 Version here.
It has Moving Average with more then 34 indicator
Has Grid in Profit Side, in free version only have Grid in Loss side
Has some addition entry strategy
Has exiting strategy, free version don't have exit strategy
Profit In Currency (For BothSide) - mean EA can close both buy and sell trade when all trade in profit
Loss In Currency (For BothSide) - mean EA can close both buy and sell trade when all trade in loss
Initial trade stop filter - like daily max trade, don't open trade in same candle etc.
Trade close filter - you can set day time zone so EA will close all trade in that time.
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