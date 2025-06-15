USER GUIDE - CAP Candle Patterns EA

is a powerful, fully automated Expert Advisor designed to detect and trade dozens of high-probability candlestick patterns—used by professional traders for decades to spot key market reversals and momentum shifts. With advanced filtering, trend-following logic, and customizable entry parameters, this EA turns classical price action into algorithmic precision.

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Keep - Free version doesn't have any restriction. All inputs are available in free are version are fully work. If you like our free EA and is it work you then buy pro version to help me also pro version has some minor function -



⚡⚡⚡ Do You Want Moving Average EA With More Advanced Strategy? ⚡⚡⚡

This is strategy builder EA. It product has more then 34+ build in indicator that you can make more then 1 million combination strategy that boost you trading strategy with an incredible amount of functionality. So you can test your strategy easy way without knowledge of coding. MT4 Version here | MT5 Version here.





It has Moving Average with more then 34 indicator

Has Grid in Profit Side, in free version only have Grid in Loss side

Has some addition entry strategy

Has exiting strategy, free version don't have exit strategy

Profit In Currency (For BothSide) - mean EA can close both buy and sell trade when all trade in profit

Loss In Currency (For BothSide) - mean EA can close both buy and sell trade when all trade in loss

Initial trade stop filter - like daily max trade, don't open trade in same candle etc.

Trade close filter - you can set day time zone so EA will close all trade in that time.



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