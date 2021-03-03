Different between free and pro product









Our maximum product are free. Every free product also has paid product. In paid product has minor different. So we recommended try our free product. If you like your product and you thing you can make money with this then you can buy our pro product.





Product come with three version

1. Free Version

2. Pro Version

3. CAP Strategy Builder EA (This is our EA are all free EA into this EA, if you buy this you will get all free EA together)





ALL Free function are available into Pro, Advanced and CAP Strategy Builder EA









ENTRY STRATEGY





Singel Strategy : EA only has one block indicator strategy. For example, you bought Moving Average EA you will get MA indicator setting only in one block. So you can make only one MA's strategy at a time.





Same Strategy buy in three block: EA has three blocks same indicator strategy. So you can combine three different setting to boost your strategy. In below image you will see there are three MA block. You can active three different MA setting So three setting are match EA will open trade. Example You MA strategy is when MA cross in current timeframe + MA cross in H1 timeframe + MA cross in H4 timeframe = EA will open trade. In this strategy you need active three MA block so EA will check when three MA setting are in signal EA will open trade.





Advanced Version: Same as Pro version CAP Strategy Builder EA: Same as Pro version, with more block and different indicator, so you can make more strategy.

EXIT STRATEGY





MULTI-PAIR TRADING









Multiple pair mean one EA can open trade in multiple pair in same time.









INITIAL TRADE STOP FILTER





This function you can control to open your initial trade

INITIAL TRADE CLOSE FILTER













In this section, you can close your initial trade.

GRID TRADE (PROFIT SIDE)





















GRID GAP WITH ATR

















Martingale













Partial Closing



















