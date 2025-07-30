Copy Cat More Trades Copier Part 2

From Part 1: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762472





Section 40: Delay to Copy More

Adds a randomized time delay before copying a trade from Master to Slave, to reduce detectability across accounts.

Enable Delay Logic (DelayToCopy = true/false)

Enables or disables randomized trade delay.

Enables or disables randomized trade delay. Minimum Delay (MDelayMin = 10)

Minimum number of seconds to delay before copying.

Minimum number of seconds to delay before copying. Maximum Delay (MDelayMax = 100)

Maximum delay window. Actual delay is randomized between min and max.

Example: With MDelayMin = 10 and MDelayMax = 100, trade could copy anytime between 10–100 seconds.





Section 41: Better Price Logic More

Delays execution until a more favorable price is reached, based on defined metrics.

Better Price Mode (BetterPrice)

Method used to define a "better price":

Method used to define a "better price": Off (BetterPriceOff)



Point-based (BetterPriceByPoint)



Money-based (BetterPriceByMoney)



ATR-based (BetterPriceByATR)



ADR-based (BetterPricebyADR)

Example: Set to BetterPriceByPoint to wait for a 100-point price improvement before copying.

Trade Type Filter (BetterPriceType)

Specifies which trades the better price logic applies to:

Specifies which trades the better price logic applies to: Positions and Orders (BetterPricePositionAndOrder)



Positions Only (BetterPricePosition)



Orders Only (BetterPriceOrder)

Example: Use BetterPricePosition to apply logic only to market orders.

Point Threshold (BetterPriceByPointValue = 100)

Minimum price improvement in points before trade is copied.

Minimum price improvement in points before trade is copied. Money Threshold (BetterPriceByMoneyValue = 10.50)

Required potential profit improvement in USD before triggering the copy.

Required potential profit improvement in USD before triggering the copy. ATR Percentage (BetterPriceByATRValue = 0.1)

Defines how much of ATR must be covered before executing.

Example: ATR = 20 points → trade waits for 2 points if value = 0.1.

Defines how much of ATR must be covered before executing. ADR Percentage (BetterPricebyADRValue = 5.5)

Uses ADR percentage as the price improvement filter.

Uses ADR percentage as the price improvement filter. Timeout (BetterPriceDelayTolerance = 600)

Max time (in seconds) to wait for price improvement.

Example: If no improvement in 10 minutes, trade is skipped.

Max time (in seconds) to wait for price improvement. Adjust SL/TP by Delta (AdjustTPSLDelta = true/false)

If true, SL and TP will shift by the same amount the entry improved.

Example: If entry is 10 points better, both SL and TP are shifted accordingly to preserve RR.



Section 42: Day and Time Session Filters More

Controls whether trade copying is permitted during specific days and time intervals. Two independent sessions can be configured.

Session 1 Settings

Session Type (TimeSession1)

Options:

Options: Allow All (AllowAll)



Allow Open Position and Order (AllowOpenPositionandOrder)



Allow Open Position Only (AllowOpenPositionOnly)



Allow Open Order Only (AllowOpenOrderOnly)



Disallow All (DisallowAll)

Example: Set to AllowOpenPositionOnly to allow only market entries and block pending orders.

Allowed Days (TradeMonday1 to TradeSunday1)

Enable/disable copying on specific weekdays.

Example: Set TradeSaturday1 = false and TradeSunday1 = false to block weekend trading.

Enable/disable copying on specific weekdays. Start Time (From_Hour1 / From_Min1)

Start of session 1 in 24-hour format.

Example: 09:30 = From_Hour1 = 9, From_Min1 = 30

Start of session 1 in 24-hour format. End Time (To_Hour1 / To_Min1)

End of session 1 in 24-hour format.

Example: 15:00 = To_Hour1 = 15, To_Min1 = 0

Session 2 Settings

Same structure as Session 1.

Session Type (TimeSession2)

Allowed Days (TradeMonday2 to TradeSunday2)

Start Time (From_Hour2 / From_Min2)

End Time (To_Hour2 / To_Min2)

Example: Use Session 1 for the Asian session, Session 2 for the US session.





Section 43: Initial Sync (Copy Existing Trades) More

Controls whether existing master trades (active before the EA starts) are copied when the EA is launched on the slave.

Sync Behavior (InitialSync)

Options:

Options: Sync All (InitialSyncAll)



Sync Profit Only (InitialSyncProfit)



Sync Loss Only (InitialSyncLoss)



Sync Off (InitialSyncOff)

Example: Set InitialSyncProfit to only copy trades that are already in profit.

Trade Types to Sync (InitialSyncType)

Options:

Options: Positions and Orders (InitialSyncTypeAll)



Positions Only (InitialSyncTypePosition)



Orders Only (InitialSyncTypeOrder)

Example: Set InitialSyncTypePosition to skip pending orders.





Section 44: Slice Volume More

Allows large trades to be broken into smaller pieces for flexibility or risk management.

Slicing Method (SliceBy)

Options:

Options: Off (SliceOff)



By Lot Size (SliceByLotSize)



By Number of Trades (SliceByNumberofTrade)

Example: SliceByLotSize with SliceSize = 1.0 turns a 3-lot trade into three 1.0 trades.

Number of Trades (SliceNumber)

Used with SliceByNumberofTrade.

Example: Set SliceNumber = 3 to divide 0.9 into three 0.3-lot trades.

Used with SliceByNumberofTrade. Slice Size (SliceSize)

Used with SliceByLotSize.

Example: With SliceSize = 0.5 and total = 1.2 → EA will slice: 0.5 + 0.5 + 0.2.

Used with SliceByLotSize. Slice Mode (SliceMode)

Controls how to treat the leftover volume:

Controls how to treat the leftover volume: Allow Overflow (SliceWithOverflow)



Enforce Limit (SliceWithinLimit)



Add Extra Trade (SliceWithExtraRemainder)

*Example: With 1.3 lots and SliceSize = 0.5:

*Example: With 1.3 lots and SliceSize = 0.5:

SliceWithOverflow: 0.5 + 0.5 + 0.3



SliceWithinLimit: 0.5 + 0.5 (0.3 ignored)



SliceWithExtraRemainder: 0.5 + 0.5 + 0.3*





Section 50: Daily Drawdown Management More

Prevents excessive daily loss by monitoring balance or equity and responding when limits are hit.

Protection Mode (HitDD)

Options:

Options: Off (DDOff)



Close Managed Trades Only (DDCloseManaged)



Close All Trades (DDCloseAll)

Example: Use DDCloseManaged to avoid affecting manual trades.

Reference Value (DDType)

Options:

Options: Daily Balance (DailyAccountBalance)



Daily Equity (DailyAccountEquity)



Current Balance (CurrentAccountBalance)



Initial Deposit (InitialAccountBalance)

Example: Use DailyAccountEquity to monitor from today's start.

Drawdown Type (DDAmountType)

Options:

Options: By Percentage (DDAmountPC)



By Fixed Dollar Value (DDAmountDollar)

Limit Amounts (DDAmountPCSet / DDAmountDollarSet)

Example: DDAmountPCSet = 3 = 3% daily loss protection.

Lock After Trigger (DDLock = true/false)

If true, all trade copying is paused for the day once the limit is hit.

Example: Use DDLock = true to freeze until next day reset.



Section 51: Overall Drawdown Management More

Monitors cumulative loss based on various reference balances, providing protection beyond the daily scope.

Drawdown Trigger Mode (HitODD)

Off (ODDOff) – No action taken



Close Copied Trades (ODDCloseManaged) – Only closes trades copied by the EA



Close All (ODDCloseAll) – Closes all trades in the account

Example: Use ODDCloseManaged to avoid interrupting manual trading.

Reference Type (ODDType)

Today’s Starting Balance (ODDDailyAccountBalance)



Today’s Starting Equity (ODDDailyAccountEquity)



Current Account Balance (ODDCurrentAccountBalance)



Initial Account Balance (ODDInitialAccountBalance)

Example: Use ODDInitialAccountBalance for long-term protection from the first deposit.

Measurement Type (ODDAmountType)

Percentage (ODDAmountPC)



Dollar Value (ODDAmountDollar)

Drawdown Threshold (ODDAmountPCSet / ODDAmountDollarSet)

Example: Set ODDAmountPCSet = 8 to trigger protection at 8% loss.

Lock Trading (ODDLock = true/false)

When true, trade copying will pause until the next day or manual reset.

Example: Use ODDLock = true to enforce a full-day protection once triggered.





Section 52: Equity Protection More

Blocks new trades or cancels orders when equity drops below a set threshold. Ideal for automated risk control.

Protection Mode (EquityProtection)

Off (EPOff)



Block New Positions & Orders (EPNoNewPositionNoNewOrder)



Block & Cancel All Orders (EPNoNewPositionCancelAllOrders)

Example: Use EPNoNewPositionCancelAllOrders for a complete halt when equity protection is needed.

Reference Type (EquityProtectionType)

Today’s Opening Balance (EPDailyAccountBalance)



Today’s Opening Equity (EPDDailyAccountEquity)



Current Balance (EPDCurrentAccountBalance)



Initial Account Balance (EPInitialAccountBalance)

Example: Use EPDDailyAccountEquity to monitor today’s performance.

Measurement Type (EPAmount)

Percentage (EPAmountPC)



Fixed Dollar (EPAmountDollar)

Threshold Values (EPAmountPCSet / EPAmountDollarSet)

Example: Set EPAmountPCSet = 5.0 or EPAmountDollarSet = 100.0 to trigger equity protection.

Lock After Trigger (EquityLock = true/false)

When true, protection remains active until the next trading day or manual reset.

Example: EquityLock = true prevents accidental re-entry after equity loss.





Section 60: Advanced SL, TP, and Trailing Stops More

Combines multiple trade management mechanisms for dynamic stop loss, take profit, breakeven, and trailing logic.

Trailing Mode (TSType)

Choose one of the following configurations:

Choose one of the following configurations: None (TSTYPE_Off)



TP + SL + TS + BE (TSTYPE_TPSLTSBE)



TP + SL + TS only (TSTYPE_TPSLTS)



SL + TS + BE only (TSTYPE_SLTSBE)



SL + TS only (TSTYPE_SLTS)



TP + SL only (TSTYPE_TPSL)



TS + BE only (TSTYPE_TSBE)



TP only (TSTYPE_TP)



SL only (TSTYPE_SL)



TS only (TSTYPE_TS)



BE only (TSTYPE_BE)

Example: Use TSTYPE_TSBE to apply trailing stop and breakeven only, without TP or SL.

Trailing Method (TSMethod)

Fixed Points (TSMethod_Point)



ATR-Based (TSMethod_ATR)



ADR-Based (TSMethod_ADTR)

Trailing Parameters

Initial SL (TS_SLSet) – Static SL in points.

Example: TS_SLSet = 500 for a 500-point stop.

– Static SL in points.

ATR/ADR Multipliers (TS_ATRSet / TS_ADTRSet)

Example: ATR = 40, TS_ATRSet = 0.5 → Trail distance = 20 points.



TP Factor (TS_TPSet) – Optional TP multiplier.

Example: SL = 100, TP = SL × 2.5 → 250-point target.

– Optional TP multiplier.

Trailing Distance (TS_TSSet) – % of SL used for trail.

Example: SL = 100, TS_TSSet = 0.5 → Trailing kicks in at 50 points.

– % of SL used for trail.

Trailing Step (TS_StepSet) – Step size for adjusting SL.

Example: 25-point trail with 5-point step = SL updates every 5 points.

– Step size for adjusting SL.

Breakeven Trigger (TS_BreakEvenaboveSet) – Minimum profit required to move SL to breakeven.

Example: Trail = 50, BE above = 0.1 → SL moves to entry after 5 points profit.

– Minimum profit required to move SL to breakeven.

Managed Only (TS_ManagedTrade = true/false)

If true, only applies to EA-managed trades. Useful when mixing manual and auto trading.





Section 61: Basket Close Method More

Manages trades collectively based on basket-level profit/loss targets, rather than on individual trade SL/TP.

BasketType (BasketOff / BasketTPSLTSBE / ...)

Controls which basket functions are enabled:

Off (BasketOff) – Basket logic disabled

TP, SL, TS, BE (BasketTPSLTSBE)

TP, SL, TS only (BasketTPSLTS)

SL, TS, BE only (BasketSLTSBE)

SL and TS only (BasketSLTS)

TP and SL only (BasketTPSL)

TS and BE only (BasketTSBE)

TP only (BasketTP)

SL only (BasketSL)

TS only (BasketTS)

BE only (BasketBE)

Example: Use BasketTPSLTSBE to activate all protections.

Basket Logic Parameters

BasketStopLossSet – Total dollar loss threshold for closing the basket.

Example: 100 closes basket if floating loss exceeds $100.

– Total dollar loss threshold for closing the basket. BasketTakeProfitSet – Multiplier of Basket SL to set TP.

Example: SL = $100, Set = 2.5 → Basket TP = $250.

– Multiplier of Basket SL to set TP. BasketTSSet – Trailing start as fraction of SL.

Example: SL = $100, TS = 0.5 → trail activates at $50 profit.

– Trailing start as fraction of SL. BasketTStepSet – Profit step size to update trailing stop.

Example: TS = $50, Step = 0.25 → updates every $12.50.

– Profit step size to update trailing stop. BasketBreakEvenaboveSet – Profit required to trigger breakeven.

Example: TS = $50, BE = 0.1 → breakeven after $5 profit.

– Profit required to trigger breakeven. ConsiderCommission / ConsiderSwapFee (true/false) – Includes cost in profit evaluation.

– Includes cost in profit evaluation. BasketManagedTrade (true/false) – Applies logic to copied trades only.

– Applies logic to copied trades only. BasketCancelOrders (true/false) – Cancel pending orders when basket closes.

– Cancel pending orders when basket closes. BasketEvalInterval – Interval (in seconds) to check basket state.

– Interval (in seconds) to check basket state. BasketHighestProfit – Internal tracking of peak floating profit.

Section 62: Max/Min SL and TP Settings More

Applies fixed boundaries to SL/TP regardless of source (Master, ATR, or Manual), to meet strategy or broker rules.

SL/TP Enforcement Parameters

ForcedMaxTP (true/false) – Enables TP upper limit.

– Enables TP upper limit. ForcedMaxTPSet – Maximum TP in points.

Example: Set 1000 to cap TP at 1000 points.

– Maximum TP in points. ForcedMinTP (true/false) – Enables TP minimum limit.

– Enables TP minimum limit. ForcedMinTPSet – Minimum TP in points.

Example: Reject TP smaller than 200 points.

– Minimum TP in points. ForcedMaxSL (true/false) – Enables SL upper limit.

– Enables SL upper limit. ForcedMaxSLSet – Maximum SL in points.

Example: Max SL = 3000 points.

– Maximum SL in points. ForcedMinSL (true/false) – Enables SL minimum limit.

– Enables SL minimum limit. ForcedMinSLSet – Minimum SL in points.

Example: Must use SL ≥ 300 points.

Use Case

Preventing overly tight stops on volatile assets.

Meeting broker-mandated SL/TP constraints.

Keeping risk exposure within predefined range.

Section 63: Lot Size Filter More

Provides hard filters to reject trades outside your defined lot size range—works after lot calculation and rounding.

Lot Size Parameters

MaxLotSize (true/false) – Enables filtering of oversized trades.

– Enables filtering of oversized trades. MaxLotSizeSet – Upper bound for lot size.

Example: Set 1.00 to reject anything above 1 lot.

– Upper bound for lot size. MinLotSize (true/false) – Enables minimum size enforcement.

– Enables minimum size enforcement. MinLotSizeSet – Minimum lot to accept.

Example: Set 0.10 to block micro trades.

Use Case

Prevent too-small trades on large accounts.

Avoid regulatory or prop firm violations.

Maintain consistent position sizing.





Section 64: Trade Position Filter More

Allows you to copy only selected layers of trades in grid/martingale systems by filtering by sequence count.

Parameters

MinTradeCount (true/false) – Enables minimum-layer filtering.

– Enables minimum-layer filtering. MinTradeCountSet – Minimum nth trade to allow.

Example: Set 3 to skip the first 2 trades.

– Minimum nth trade to allow. MaxTradeCount (true/false) – Enables max-layer filtering.

– Enables max-layer filtering. MaxTradeCountSet – Maximum nth trade allowed.

Example: Set 5 to ignore the 6th+ trades.

Trade Type Filter (TradeCountTrade)

Position and Orders (TradeCountPositonAndOrder)

Position Only (TradeCountPositionOnly)

Order Only (TradeCountOrderOnly)

Symbol Scope (TradeCountFilterType)

Current Chart Symbol (TradeCounterFilterChartSymbol)

Only Listed Symbols (TradeCounterFilterListedSymbol)

All Symbols (TradeCounterFilterAll)

TradeCountSymbolList – Used with listed filter to define which symbols to evaluate.

Example: XAUUSD.i, GBPUSD

Use Case

Ideal for grid/martingale strategies to only copy higher layers with better reversal potential.

Filter out noisy early entries in layered trade sequences.





Section 70: Magic Number Settings Free More

Magic Numbers are unique identifiers attached to each trade to distinguish between strategies, EAs, or trade sources. This section controls how magic numbers are handled on the slave terminal.

Magic Number Type (MNType)

Selects the magic number handling method:

Selects the magic number handling method: Leave Blank ( MNBlank ) – Slave-side trades will not have any magic number.

) – Slave-side trades will not have any magic number.

Copy from Master ( MNMaster ) – Replicates the magic number used on the master.

) – Replicates the magic number used on the master.

Manual Entry (MNInput) – Uses a user-defined magic number.

Example: Use MNMaster if you want to track which EA triggered a trade. Use MNInput to group all copied trades under a single ID.

MagicNumber (e.g. 2025)

The actual value used when MNType = MNInput.

Example: Set to 2025 if you want all copied trades to carry this identifier.





Section 71: Comment Settings Free More

The Comment field provides trade labels (e.g., strategy name or purpose). This section controls how comments are assigned on the slave terminal.

Comment Type (CommentType)

Defines how the comment is applied:

Defines how the comment is applied: Leave Blank ( CommentBlank ) – No comment is applied.

) – No comment is applied.

Copy from Master ( CommentMaster ) – Duplicates the master’s comment.

) – Duplicates the master’s comment.

Manual Entry (CommentInput) – Applies a static comment.

Example: Use CommentMaster for traceability or CommentInput to consistently label all trades as "CopyCat".

Comment ("CopyCat")

The text used when CommentType = CommentInput.





Section 80: Copy Retry Settings Free More

Controls how the copier responds when trade commands fail due to issues like requotes or server delay.

NumberOfAttempt (e.g. 3)

How many times to retry a failed trade operation.

Example: 3 = maximum of 3 retries before skipping.

How many times to retry a failed trade operation. WaitMilliSec (e.g. 250)

Milliseconds to wait between retry attempts.

Example: 250 = wait 0.25 seconds between each retry.

Milliseconds to wait between retry attempts. FastExec (true/false)

If true, uses fast execution logic before fallback.

Set to true to prioritize speed.

Set to false, if your brokers has invalid price and stops error







Section 81: Display Settings Free More

Configures on-screen display elements for role indication and clarity.

SlaveChartColor (e.g. C'48,48,48')

Sets chart background color for slave terminals.

Example: Use C'48,48,48' (dark gray) for slave and a different color for master for easy distinction.





Support and Contact Information

If you need help, have questions, or want to join the user community, please use the following resources: