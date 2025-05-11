✅ How to Enable URLs for Expert Advisor Functionality in MetaTrader 4 & 5

(Required for AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA to Operate Correctly)

⚠️ These specific URLs are essential for the full functionality of AI ZeroPoint Dynamics.

Without them, the advisor will not be able to access external intelligence modules, synchronize its signal architecture, or validate licensing.

✅ Step 1: Launch MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5

Open the terminal where AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA is installed and running.

✅ Step 2: Open the Settings Menu

Go to:

Tools → Options

or simply press: Ctrl + O





https://api.deepseek.com

https://api.openai.com



https://nfs.faireconomy.media/

These endpoints are critical for:

Neural signal retrieval

Adaptive AI logic execution

Secure license verification

Integration with language-based market interpretation modules

✅ Step 5: Confirm & Apply

Click OK to save your settings.

Your advisor is now authorized to communicate with the external AI cloud infrastructure in real time.

✅ Setup Complete

AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA is now fully activated — with direct access to its deep learning architecture, quantum-signal modules, and GPT-enhanced cognitive layers.



