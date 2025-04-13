Installation Guide: FxS Triangular Arbitrage EA





Congratulations on purchasing the FxS Triangular Arbitrage EA from MQL5.com! Now it’s time to get it up and running on your MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned trader, this guide will walk you through every step—from purchase to deployment—so you can start using your new expert advisor with confidence.

✅ Step-by-Step Installation Guide

Step 1: Open MetaTrader 5

First things first:

Launch the MetaTrader 5 terminal on your computer.

terminal on your computer. Make sure you are logged in to the same MQL5 account you used to purchase the EA.

📌 You must be logged into your MQL5 account in the MT5 terminal to access your purchased products. * Click on Tools -> Options -> Community Tab.





* Click on "If you have an account, please log-in".





* Enter your mql5.com login and password.







* Then, activate the EA or Indicator in your platform. This will spend an activation.



Step 2: Access the Market Tab

Click in View -> Toolbox -> Market -> Downloads Tab.

The purchased EA/Indicator should be listed.

🧭 If you don’t see the Toolbox window, press Ctrl + T or go to View > Toolbox .



Step 3: Install the EA

Click the Download/Install button.

MT5 will automatically download and place FxS Triangular Arbitrage EA into the correct directory under: MQL5 > Experts > Market

Step 4: Attach FxS Triangular Arbitrage EA to a Chart

Now that the EA is installed:

Click View -> Navigator to open the navigator.

The recently activated EA will be listed in Navigator -> Expert Advisors -> Market.

Drag and drop FxS Triangular Arbitrage EA onto your chart.



Refer to the sections below in MetaTrader for all relevant dialogs: credentials, market, downloads, and navigator.

Note: It is recommended that you attach the EA on the graph of the second or third pair in the triad (pair ring). For example: If you chose 'EUR/USD → USD/JPY → EURJPY' pair ring, then you should attach the EA on either the USD/JPY or EURJPY graph.

Step 5: Configure the Settings

After attaching the EA, the Inputs tab will appear.

Here you can configure your preferred Lot size , Pair ring settings , Risk parameters , etc.

Click OK when you're ready.

Step 6: Enable AutoTrading

Make sure AutoTrading is turned on (green play button in the toolbar).

The blue mortarboard hat in the top-right corner of your chart confirms that the EA is running.

🧪 Optional: Test in Strategy Tester (Recommended Before Going Live)

Go to View > Strategy Tester or press Ctrl + R.

Select FxS Triangular Arbitrage EA from the dropdown.

Choose a symbol and timeframe.

Run a backtest to see how the EA performs under historical conditions.

💡 Tips & Reminders

Always use a demo account to test the EA and your settings before deploying it live.

Make sure the required symbols are visible in your Market Watch window.

Check that trading is enabled for the account and broker you’re using.

If any issues occur, check the Experts and Journal tabs for error messages.

🎉 You’re All Set!

You’ve now successfully installed FxS Triangular Arbitrage EA and are ready to let it analyze the market and make trades based on triangular arbitrage logic.







