Trading Systems

Installation Guide: FxS Triangular Arbitrage EA

13 April 2025, 02:37
Churchill Sipho Mashinini
Churchill Sipho Mashinini
0
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Congratulations on purchasing the FxS Triangular Arbitrage EA from MQL5.com! Now it’s time to get it up and running on your MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned trader, this guide will walk you through every step—from purchase to deployment—so you can start using your new expert advisor with confidence.

✅ Step-by-Step Installation Guide

Step 1: Open MetaTrader 5

First things first:

  • Launch the MetaTrader 5 terminal on your computer.
  • Make sure you are logged in to the same MQL5 account you used to purchase the EA.

    📌 You must be logged into your MQL5 account in the MT5 terminal to access your purchased products.

    * Click on Tools -> Options -> Community Tab.
    st1_a 
     * Click on "If you have an account, please log-in".
    st1_bb
     
    * Enter your mql5.com login and password.
    st1_b
    * Then, activate the EA or Indicator in your platform. This will spend an activation.

    Step 2: Access the Market Tab

    • Click in View -> Toolbox -> Market -> Downloads Tab.

          st2_a
    • The purchased EA/Indicator should be listed. 
           install_demo_FF

    🧭 If you don’t see the Toolbox window, press Ctrl + T or go to View > Toolbox .


    Step 3: Install the EA

    • Click the Download/Install button.

          install_demo_FFF

    • MT5 will automatically download and place FxS Triangular Arbitrage EA into the correct directory under:

      MQL5 > Experts > Market

    Step 4: Attach FxS Triangular Arbitrage EA to a Chart

    Now that the EA is installed:

    • Click View -> Navigator to open the navigator.

    • The recently activated EA will be listed in Navigator -> Expert Advisors -> Market.

    • Drag and drop FxS Triangular Arbitrage EA onto your chart.

          install_demo_3_FFF2


    Refer to the sections below in MetaTrader for all relevant dialogs: credentials, market, downloads, and navigator.


    relevent_dialog

    Note: It is recommended that you attach the EA on the graph of the second or third pair in the triad (pair ring).

    For example: If you chose 'EUR/USD → USD/JPY → EURJPY' pair ring, then you should attach the EA on either the USD/JPY or EURJPY graph.


    Step 5: Configure the Settings

    • After attaching the EA, the Inputs tab will appear.

          input_tab

    • Here you can configure your preferred Lot size, Pair ring settings, Risk parameters, etc.

    • Click OK when you're ready.

    Step 6: Enable AutoTrading

    • Make sure AutoTrading is turned on (green play button in the toolbar).

                             s_allow_trading

    • The blue mortarboard hat  Mortaboard in the top-right corner of your chart confirms that the EA is running.

    🧪 Optional: Test in Strategy Tester (Recommended Before Going Live)

    • Go to View > Strategy Tester or press Ctrl + R.

          strategy_tester

    • Select FxS Triangular Arbitrage EA from the dropdown.

    • Choose a symbol and timeframe.

    • Run a backtest to see how the EA performs under historical conditions.

    💡 Tips & Reminders

    • Always use a demo account to test the EA and your settings before deploying it live.

    • Make sure the required symbols are visible in your Market Watch window.

    • Check that trading is enabled for the account and broker you’re using.

    • If any issues occur, check the Experts and Journal tabs for error messages.

    🎉 You’re All Set!

    You’ve now successfully installed FxS Triangular Arbitrage EA and are ready to let it analyze the market and make trades based on triangular arbitrage logic.



    #metatrader 5, EA, configuration, setup, installation, FxS Triangular Arbitrage EA