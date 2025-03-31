From Tokyo with Tech: This Week's AI Scalping Signals for Profitable Trades(March 31 – April 6, 2025)

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Key Forex Points for This Week (Mar 31 – Apr 5)

Below is a simple overview of the major economic indicators to be released this week and corresponding trading strategies.

1. Major Economic Indicators Schedule

Mar 31 (NY Time) Bank of Japan (BoJ) Tankan (JPY)

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Tankan (JPY) Mar 31 (NY Time) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Interest Rate Decision (AUD)

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Interest Rate Decision (AUD) Mar 31 (NY Time) Eurozone CPI (Preliminary) (EUR)

Eurozone CPI (Preliminary) (EUR) Apr 1 (NY Time) UK Manufacturing PMI (GBP)

UK Manufacturing PMI (GBP) Apr 1 (NY Time) US ISM Manufacturing Index (USD)

US ISM Manufacturing Index (USD) Apr 2 (NY Time) US ADP Employment (USD)

US ADP Employment (USD) Apr 3 (NY Time) UK Services PMI (GBP)

UK Services PMI (GBP) Apr 4 (NY Time) US Nonfarm Payrolls (USD)

US Nonfarm Payrolls (USD) Apr 4 (NY Time) Canada Employment & Unemployment (CAD)

2. Indicator Details and Forecasts

BoJ Tankan

A key survey of Japanese companies’ business sentiment. A better-than-expected reading tends to strengthen the yen, while a weaker reading can lead to yen weakness.

A key survey of Japanese companies’ business sentiment. A better-than-expected reading tends to strengthen the yen, while a weaker reading can lead to yen weakness. RBA Rate Decision

Australia’s interest rate announcement. The market expects no change, but if the statement hints at more easing, the AUD may weaken.

Australia’s interest rate announcement. The market expects no change, but if the statement hints at more easing, the AUD may weaken. Eurozone CPI (Preliminary)

Measures inflation in the euro area. If inflation slows, it could reduce rate hike expectations, causing euro weakness.

Measures inflation in the euro area. If inflation slows, it could reduce rate hike expectations, causing euro weakness. UK PMI (Manufacturing and Services)

Indicates the level of business activity. 50 is the threshold between expansion and contraction. Strong Services PMI often supports GBP even if Manufacturing PMI is weak.

Indicates the level of business activity. 50 is the threshold between expansion and contraction. Strong Services PMI often supports GBP even if Manufacturing PMI is weak. US ISM (Manufacturing & Non-Manufacturing)

Gauges US economic momentum. Readings above 50 suggest growth. A better-than-expected result typically boosts USD.

Gauges US economic momentum. Readings above 50 suggest growth. A better-than-expected result typically boosts USD. US ADP Employment

A private employment metric that serves as a preview to Nonfarm Payrolls but has been less correlated recently. Still important as an initial market mover.

A private employment metric that serves as a preview to Nonfarm Payrolls but has been less correlated recently. Still important as an initial market mover. US Nonfarm Payrolls

One of the most important US indicators. A significantly higher-than-forecast result can strengthen the USD, while a big miss usually weakens the USD.

One of the most important US indicators. A significantly higher-than-forecast result can strengthen the USD, while a big miss usually weakens the USD. Canada Employment Data

Released at the same time as US Nonfarm Payrolls. A weaker result than expected can push CAD down, especially if the US jobs report is strong.

3. Recommended Currency Pairs and Timing

USD/JPY - BUY

The US economy remains relatively strong, suggesting a buy-on-dips approach. If Nonfarm Payrolls is robust, the USD could gain further against the JPY.

The US economy remains relatively strong, suggesting a buy-on-dips approach. If Nonfarm Payrolls is robust, the USD could gain further against the JPY. EUR/USD - SELL

If Eurozone inflation slows, ECB rate hike expectations may wane, pressuring the euro. Look to sell on any rebound.

If Eurozone inflation slows, ECB rate hike expectations may wane, pressuring the euro. Look to sell on any rebound. EUR/GBP - SELL

Focus on potential euro weakness and relative GBP strength. Consider short positions, especially in short-term trades.

Focus on potential euro weakness and relative GBP strength. Consider short positions, especially in short-term trades. AUD/USD - SELL

RBA might maintain a dovish stance, limiting AUD’s upside. Selling on rallies could pay off, particularly if the USD strengthens after jobs data.

RBA might maintain a dovish stance, limiting AUD’s upside. Selling on rallies could pay off, particularly if the USD strengthens after jobs data. USD/CAD - BUY

If US data surprises positively and Canadian data disappoints, CAD could weaken. Buying USD/CAD after the reports may offer an opportunity.

4. Confidence Ratings (Out of 5 Stars)

USD/JPY: ★★★★☆

EUR/USD: ★★★★☆

EUR/GBP: ★★★☆☆

AUD/USD: ★★★★☆

USD/CAD: ★★★☆☆

The above strategies are for reference only. Always monitor the market and manage risk appropriately before making any trades.





If you have any requests or want to know more about cryptocurrency outlooks (or anything else), feel free to let me know in the comments!



Thank you for reading and good luck with your trades!







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(Note: The figures and forecasts above are hypothetical; please consult the latest real data and forecasts from relevant institutions.)

Disclaimer

The information provided by this document and the Japan AI Exo Scalp EA is intended solely as reference material and analytical results.

All markets carry inherent risks, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

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