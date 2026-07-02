AXIOM GOLD — Official Setup & User Guide

Welcome to AXIOM GOLD Before using AXIOM GOLD, please take a few minutes to read this guide carefully. AXIOM GOLD is a professional trading tool. Imagine a hammer. The best hammer in the world will never make someone a carpenter. However, in the hands of a skilled person who understands how to use it properly, it becomes an extremely powerful tool. AXIOM GOLD works the same way. The Expert Advisor automates trading decisions, but it does not replace proper method, patience, account management, or correct configuration. This documentation has been created to help you install, configure, and use AXIOM GOLD correctly from the beginning. The system has been developed, tested, and optimized around predefined configurations, account protection rules, and structured execution logic. For the best experience, we recommend starting with the official settings described in this guide. These are the same reference settings used for our official backtests, live results, and support recommendations. Avoid changing advanced parameters unless you clearly understand their impact. Random modifications can affect trading activity, drawdown behavior, account exposure, and overall performance. If you are unsure about a setting, come back to this guide, review the recommended configuration, or contact support before making changes. After purchasing AXIOM GOLD, please contact me through my MQL5 profile so I can add you to the private AXIOM GOLD Community and provide the best possible assistance for your setup. Our goal is simple: help you use AXIOM GOLD under the best possible conditions, with the right configuration, the right expectations, and the right support.

Before Installation — Broker, MT5 & VPS Setup

Before installing AXIOM GOLD, make sure your broker account, MetaTrader 5 platform, and trading environment are ready.

You will need a MetaTrader 5 trading account connected to your broker before attaching the Expert Advisor to a chart.

This step is important because broker conditions, account type, symbol specifications, spread, slippage, and execution quality can all influence how AXIOM GOLD behaves in live trading.

Broker & VPS Recommendations AXIOM GOLD has been designed to operate across most MetaTrader 5 broker environments. However, broker conditions can influence performance. Spread, slippage, execution speed, contract specifications, trading hours, commission structure, and symbol naming may all affect how the EA behaves in real market conditions. For the best experience, we currently recommend using one of the following brokers: DooPrime

RKX

ThinkMarkets These brokers are recommended because they provide trading conditions that are generally better suited for AXIOM GOLD and XAU/USD automated trading. For live trading, using a VPS is strongly recommended. A VPS helps keep MetaTrader 5 running continuously, even if your personal computer is turned off, disconnected, restarted, or affected by internet issues. This is important because AXIOM GOLD manages trades automatically, including Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break-even, Trailing Stop, and account protection features. Running the EA without a VPS is possible, but any interruption in your platform or connection may affect trade management.

Installation & Configuration Guide This guide will walk you through the complete installation and recommended configuration of AXIOM GOLD. Each step explains the settings that should be verified before using the Expert Advisor on a live account. AXIOM GOLD has been developed, tested, and optimized around predefined configurations and account protection rules. For the best experience, we recommend following this guide step by step and starting with the official settings. Only the settings mentioned in this guide should be adjusted at the beginning. All other parameters are already configured to let the system operate as designed. Changing advanced settings without understanding their purpose may affect trading activity, drawdown behavior, account exposure, and overall performance. In that case, your results may no longer reflect our official backtests, live results, or recommended configurations. If you are unsure about a setting, leave it at its default value or contact support before making changes. Let's begin.

Step 1 — Open the Correct Chart

Open a XAU/USD chart in MetaTrader 5.

Then change the timeframe to H1 (1 Hour).

AXIOM GOLD has been specifically developed and tested for the XAU/USD H1 timeframe.

Using another symbol or timeframe is not supported and may lead to completely different trading behavior.

Once the chart is ready, drag AXIOM GOLD onto the chart to begin the configuration process.

Step 2 — Open the Expert List

Before attaching AXIOM GOLD to the chart, make sure the Expert List panel is visible.

Right-click anywhere on the chart, then select Expert List from the context menu.

The Expert List allows you to monitor the Expert Advisors currently attached to the chart and quickly access their properties if needed.

Once the Expert List is open, proceed to the next step.

Step 3 — Open the Expert Advisor Properties

In the Expert List window, select AXIOM GOLD, then click the Properties button.

This will open the Expert Advisor settings window, where you can configure the system before live trading.

Step 4 — Configure LUMEN AI Assistant

The first section of the settings is dedicated to LUMEN AI Assistant, AXIOM GOLD's intelligent companion designed to provide reports, notifications, health checks, and personalized assistance.

Before continuing, please verify the following settings in order:

1. Enable the LUMEN Panel

Make sure Show LUMEN Panel is set to True.

This enables the on-chart LUMEN dashboard and all related assistant features.

2. Select Your Preferred Language

For Panel & AI Language, you can either:

Leave the setting on AUTO (recommended), allowing LUMEN to automatically detect your MetaTrader 5 language.

(recommended), allowing LUMEN to automatically detect your MetaTrader 5 language. Or manually select your preferred language from the list.

3. Enter Your Contact Information

Finally, enter at least one of the following:

Your Email Address

Your Telegram Username (@username)

Providing this information is an important part of the official AXIOM GOLD setup.

It allows LUMEN to send reports and notifications, and enables our support team to assist you quickly if you ever need help with your installation or configuration.

For the best experience, we recommend providing both your email address and your Telegram username.

Step 5 — Choose Your Predefined Configuration

The Trade Frequency setting allows you to select how actively AXIOM GOLD will trade.

By default, the EA is configured to AUTO.

In AUTO mode, AXIOM GOLD automatically selects the most appropriate configuration according to your account balance and the selected account exposure settings. For most users, this is the recommended option.

If you prefer, you can manually choose one of the 6 predefined configurations:

Extreme Conservative — Lowest exposure and maximum capital preservation.

— Lowest exposure and maximum capital preservation. Conservative — Lower exposure with smoother trading activity.

— Lower exposure with smoother trading activity. Moderate — Balanced configuration for most traders.

— Balanced configuration for most traders. Intense — More active configuration with higher account exposure.

— More active configuration with higher account exposure. Extreme — Maximum exposure. Recommended only for experienced users who fully understand the potential consequences.



Additional mode:



AUTO — Capital-adaptive mode that adjusts trading activity based on account balance and Max DD settings. Full strategy rotation starts around $3,000+ at 30% Max DD.



Choose the configuration that matches your account size, experience, and drawdown tolerance.

Do not select a more active configuration only because it appears more profitable in a backtest.

For most users, we recommend starting with AUTO and leaving the default settings unchanged at the beginning.

For a detailed explanation of each profile and how the AUTO mode works, please refer to the following guide:

→ Read the Complete Configuration & Risk Management Guide

Step 6 — Maximum Drawdown Setting

AXIOM GOLD also allows you to adjust the Maximum Drawdown value according to your own preferences.

By default, this setting is configured at 30%.

This is the recommended default value, as it gives the trading engine enough flexibility to let all coordinated strategies operate as designed.

You can lower this value if you want a more protective approach. However, reducing the Maximum Drawdown too much may cause the EA to stop trading earlier and may limit the normal behavior of some strategies.

You can also increase this value, but doing so increases account exposure and should only be considered if you fully understand the potential consequences.

For most users, we recommend keeping the default 30% Maximum Drawdown at the beginning, then adjusting it only if you clearly understand how this setting affects trading activity, account exposure, and drawdown behavior.

→ Read the Complete Configuration & Risk Management Guide

Step 7 — Profit Acceleration Mode (PAM)

The final section allows you to enable Profit Acceleration Mode (PAM).

PAM is an optional feature designed exclusively for personal trading accounts.

Its objective is to distinguish your initial capital from the profits generated by AXIOM GOLD.

Instead of increasing risk on your entire account balance, PAM is designed to progressively use accumulated profits while helping preserve your original capital.

To enable this feature, simply set:

Enable Profit Acceleration Mode = True

When enabled, we recommend leaving all other PAM settings at their default values unless you fully understand their purpose.

PAM is an advanced feature developed to support long-term account growth while maintaining disciplined risk management.

→ Read the Complete Configuration & Risk Management Guide

Before Going Live Checklist Before running AXIOM GOLD on a live account, please verify each point below. AXIOM GOLD is attached to a XAU/USD chart.

chart. The chart timeframe is set to H1 .

. Algo Trading is enabled in MetaTrader 5.

is enabled in MetaTrader 5. The account is a hedging account .

. LUMEN is enabled.

Your email address and/or Telegram username has been entered in the LUMEN settings.

One of the 5 Predefined Configurations has been selected.

has been selected. The Maximum Drawdown setting is understood and left at 30% by default , unless you clearly understand the impact of changing it.

setting is understood and left at , unless you clearly understand the impact of changing it. PAM is disabled unless you are using a personal account and understand how this feature works.

A VPS is used for live trading, or your computer and internet connection are stable enough to keep MT5 running continuously.

No advanced parameters have been modified unless you fully understand their purpose.

You have read the official setup recommendations before starting live trading. If one of these points is not clear, please review the relevant section of this guide before activating AXIOM GOLD on a live account.

Private Community & Support Purchasing AXIOM GOLD is only the beginning. After your purchase, please contact me through my MQL5 profile so I can add you to our private AXIOM GOLD Community. Inside the private community, customers receive access to: Setup assistance

Configuration recommendations

Product updates

Documentation updates

Important announcements

Direct technical support This private space has been created to help customers use AXIOM GOLD under the best possible conditions and receive faster assistance whenever needed. For the best support experience, please make sure your Telegram username or email address is entered correctly in the LUMEN settings.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does AXIOM GOLD use Stop Loss?

Yes. Every trade is managed with predefined risk parameters, including Stop Loss and Take Profit.

AXIOM GOLD does not use Martingale, Grid Recovery, or uncontrolled position averaging.

Can I change the settings?

Only the settings explained in this guide should be adjusted at the beginning.

Advanced parameters should remain at their default values unless you fully understand their purpose. Changing them may alter trading activity, drawdown behavior, account exposure, and overall performance.

What are the 5 Predefined Configurations?

AXIOM GOLD includes 5 Predefined Configurations designed for different levels of trading activity and account exposure.

We recommend starting with the configuration that best matches your account size, experience, and drawdown tolerance.

What is the recommended Maximum Drawdown setting?

The Maximum Drawdown is set to 30% by default.

This is the recommended starting value because it gives the trading engine enough flexibility to let all coordinated strategies operate as designed.

You can reduce it for a more protective approach, but the EA may stop trading earlier. You can increase it, but this increases account exposure.

Can AXIOM GOLD trade other symbols?

No. AXIOM GOLD has been developed specifically for XAU/USD on H1.

Using another symbol or timeframe is not supported and may produce completely different results.

Does AXIOM GOLD trade every day?

No.

AXIOM GOLD does not trade continuously. It waits for predefined market conditions before opening positions.

There may be periods with no trades, reduced activity, drawdown, or stagnation. This is a normal part of selective algorithmic trading.

Why are my results different from the live signal or backtests?

Results can vary because of broker conditions, spread, slippage, execution quality, account type, symbol specifications, trading hours, and the moment when the EA is started.

This is normal in live trading.

Do I need a VPS?

A VPS is strongly recommended for live trading.

It helps keep MetaTrader 5 running continuously and reduces the risk of interruptions caused by computer shutdowns, internet disconnections, or platform restarts.

Can I use PAM?

PAM is an optional advanced feature designed for personal accounts.

It should not be used unless you understand how it works. If you are using a prop firm account, PAM should remain disabled.

Can I use AXIOM GOLD on a prop firm account?

AXIOM GOLD includes account protection features that may be useful for prop firm environments.

However, every prop firm has different rules. Before using the EA on a prop firm account, make sure your selected configuration, drawdown limits, and trading conditions are compatible with the firm’s requirements.

What should I do after purchase?

After purchasing AXIOM GOLD, please contact me through my MQL5 profile.

I will add you to the private AXIOM GOLD Community and help you get the best possible assistance for your setup.







Thank you for reading this guide.



After your purchase, please contact me through my MQL5 profile so I can add you to our private AXIOM GOLD Community and provide the best possible assistance for your setup.

If you would like to learn more about Expert Advisor Lab, our philosophy, and the vision behind AXIOM GOLD, you can read more here:

Learn more about Expert Advisor Lab