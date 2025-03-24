From Tokyo with Tech: Weekly AI Scalping Signals for Profitable Trades　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　 (March 24–30, 2025)

Introduction: Forex Forecast with AI Prediction

Hello and welcome!

I am based in Tokyo, developing innovative foreign exchange trading systems powered by AI. By combining expertise in financial engineering and programming, I provide advanced solutions that integrate cutting-edge AI Prediction technology with algorithmic trading. I also have experience in financial development utilizing the supercomputer “K,” and I am currently working on AI-equipped automated trading tools that even beginners can use with ease.

Guided by the principle of “Unlock the future with AI without wasting money,” I support your trading success with a unique style that blends technical and fundamental analysis.

Furthermore, I formulate weekly forex forecasts by leveraging the latest information from the GDELT Project, which covers global news and events, as well as various national economic indicators.

In addition to weekly updates, I will post new blog entries whenever the forecast changes, so stay tuned!

1. List of Key Economic Indicators (Foundation for the Forex Forecast)

(Announcement times are shown in UTC or ET, commonly used in English-speaking regions, alongside JST for reference)

March 24 (Mon)

・08:00 UTC (17:00 JST) – Eurozone Flash PMI (March): Manufacturing and Services

・09:30 UTC (18:30 JST) – UK Flash PMI (March): Manufacturing and Services

・13:45 UTC (22:45 JST) – U.S. S&P Global Flash PMI (March): Manufacturing and Services

・08:00 UTC (17:00 JST) – Eurozone Flash PMI (March): Manufacturing and Services ・09:30 UTC (18:30 JST) – UK Flash PMI (March): Manufacturing and Services ・13:45 UTC (22:45 JST) – U.S. S&P Global Flash PMI (March): Manufacturing and Services March 25 (Tue)

・09:00 UTC (18:00 JST) – Germany Ifo Business Climate (March)

・14:00 UTC (23:00 JST) – U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence (March)

・14:00 UTC (23:00 JST) – U.S. New Home Sales (Feb)

・09:00 UTC (18:00 JST) – Germany Ifo Business Climate (March) ・14:00 UTC (23:00 JST) – U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence (March) ・14:00 UTC (23:00 JST) – U.S. New Home Sales (Feb) March 26 (Wed)

・00:30 UTC (09:30 JST) – Australia Monthly CPI (Feb)

・07:00 UTC (16:00 JST) – UK CPI (Feb, YoY)

・12:30 UTC (21:30 JST) – U.S. Durable Goods Orders (Feb)

・00:30 UTC (09:30 JST) – Australia Monthly CPI (Feb) ・07:00 UTC (16:00 JST) – UK CPI (Feb, YoY) ・12:30 UTC (21:30 JST) – U.S. Durable Goods Orders (Feb) March 27 (Thu)

・12:30 UTC (21:30 JST) – U.S. Weekly Initial Jobless Claims (Week of Mar 22)

・12:30 UTC – U.S. GDP (Q4, Second Revision)

・14:00 UTC (23:00 JST) – U.S. Pending Home Sales (Feb)

・12:30 UTC (21:30 JST) – U.S. Weekly Initial Jobless Claims (Week of Mar 22) ・12:30 UTC – U.S. GDP (Q4, Second Revision) ・14:00 UTC (23:00 JST) – U.S. Pending Home Sales (Feb) March 28 (Fri)

・Around 07:55 UTC (16:55 JST) – Germany Unemployment Rate (Mar)

・07:45 UTC (16:45 JST) – France Preliminary CPI (Mar)

・08:00 UTC (17:00 JST) – Spain Preliminary CPI (Mar)

・12:30 UTC (21:30 JST) – Canada GDP (Jan)

・12:30 UTC – U.S. Personal Income & Spending (Feb)

・12:30 UTC – U.S. PCE Price Index & Core PCE (Feb)

2. Details, Market Expectations, and Impact on Forex

*Focus primarily on the impact to the Euro, U.S. Dollar, and Japanese Yen.

Eurozone Flash PMI (March)

Previous: Manufacturing ~47.6, Services ~50.6 / Forecast: Manufacturing 48.0, Services ~50.5

Commentary: Manufacturing remains below 50 but shows improvement; Services remain solid. Above forecast would boost the euro; below forecast would weaken it.

Previous: Manufacturing ~47.6, Services ~50.6 / Forecast: Manufacturing 48.0, Services ~50.5 Commentary: Manufacturing remains below 50 but shows improvement; Services remain solid. Above forecast would boost the euro; below forecast would weaken it. UK Flash PMI (March)

Previous: Manufacturing 46.9, Services 51.1 / Forecast: Manufacturing 47.3, Services ~51.0

Commentary: Key factors are manufacturing improvement and stable services. Watch out for a potential surprise GBP rally.

Previous: Manufacturing 46.9, Services 51.1 / Forecast: Manufacturing 47.3, Services ~51.0 Commentary: Key factors are manufacturing improvement and stable services. Watch out for a potential surprise GBP rally. U.S. Flash PMI (March)

Previous: Manufacturing 52.7, Services 51.0 / Forecast: Manufacturing 51.5, Services 51.0

Commentary: An upside surprise strengthens the dollar; a downside surprise weakens it. Significant impact on USD/JPY.

Previous: Manufacturing 52.7, Services 51.0 / Forecast: Manufacturing 51.5, Services 51.0 Commentary: An upside surprise strengthens the dollar; a downside surprise weakens it. Significant impact on USD/JPY. Germany Ifo Business Climate (March)

Previous: 85.2 / Forecast: ~87.0

Commentary: Above forecast would support the euro; below forecast would soften it.

Previous: 85.2 / Forecast: ~87.0 Commentary: Above forecast would support the euro; below forecast would soften it. U.S. Consumer Confidence (March)

Previous: 98.3 (Feb) / Forecast: 95.0

Commentary: A lower-than-expected reading may lead to dollar weakness & yen buying; a higher reading supports the dollar.

Previous: 98.3 (Feb) / Forecast: 95.0 Commentary: A lower-than-expected reading may lead to dollar weakness & yen buying; a higher reading supports the dollar. U.S. New Home Sales (Feb)

Previous: 657K / Forecast: 679K

Commentary: Above forecast would support the dollar; below forecast may cause short-term dollar softness.

Previous: 657K / Forecast: 679K Commentary: Above forecast would support the dollar; below forecast may cause short-term dollar softness. Australia Monthly CPI (Feb)

Previous: +2.5% YoY / Forecast: +2.6%

Commentary: Higher inflation would lift AUD; weaker inflation would soften it.

Previous: +2.5% YoY / Forecast: +2.6% Commentary: Higher inflation would lift AUD; weaker inflation would soften it. UK CPI (Feb)

Previous: Headline 3.0%, Core 3.7% / Forecast: Headline 2.9%, Core 3.5%

Commentary: Inflation above forecasts would strengthen GBP; below would create downside risk.

Previous: Headline 3.0%, Core 3.7% / Forecast: Headline 2.9%, Core 3.5% Commentary: Inflation above forecasts would strengthen GBP; below would create downside risk. U.S. Durable Goods Orders (Feb)

Previous: +3.2%, Forecast: -1.0%

Commentary: A significant negative surprise could trigger dollar weakness.

Previous: +3.2%, Forecast: -1.0% Commentary: A significant negative surprise could trigger dollar weakness. U.S. Weekly Initial Jobless Claims

Previous: 223K, Forecast: 226K

Commentary: If far above forecast, it signals a potential economic slowdown → negative for the dollar.

Previous: 223K, Forecast: 226K Commentary: If far above forecast, it signals a potential economic slowdown → negative for the dollar. U.S. GDP (Q4, Second Revision)

Previous Estimate: +2.3%, Forecast: +2.3%

Commentary: If it meets expectations, market reaction is likely limited.

Previous Estimate: +2.3%, Forecast: +2.3% Commentary: If it meets expectations, market reaction is likely limited. U.S. Pending Home Sales (Feb)

Previous: -4.6%, Forecast: +1.0%

Commentary: A stronger-than-expected result would support the dollar; a weaker result could prompt dollar selling.

Previous: -4.6%, Forecast: +1.0% Commentary: A stronger-than-expected result would support the dollar; a weaker result could prompt dollar selling. Germany Unemployment Rate (March)

Previous: 6.2%, Forecast: 6.2%

Commentary: If it rises, the euro may drop; if unchanged, the impact is minor.

Previous: 6.2%, Forecast: 6.2% Commentary: If it rises, the euro may drop; if unchanged, the impact is minor. France & Spain Preliminary CPI (March)

France: Previous 0.8%, Forecast ~1.0% / Spain: Previous 3.0%, Forecast ~2.9%

Commentary: Higher-than-expected inflation boosts ECB tightening expectations → supportive for the euro.

France: Previous 0.8%, Forecast ~1.0% / Spain: Previous 3.0%, Forecast ~2.9% Commentary: Higher-than-expected inflation boosts ECB tightening expectations → supportive for the euro. Canada GDP (Jan)

Previous: +0.2%, Forecast: +0.3%

Commentary: Above forecast → CAD support; below forecast → CAD weakness.

Previous: +0.2%, Forecast: +0.3% Commentary: Above forecast → CAD support; below forecast → CAD weakness. U.S. Personal Income & Spending (Feb)

Previous: Income +0.9%, Spending -0.2% / Forecast: Income +0.4%, Spending +0.6%

Commentary: Strong personal consumption tends to be bullish for the dollar.

Previous: Income +0.9%, Spending -0.2% / Forecast: Income +0.4%, Spending +0.6% Commentary: Strong personal consumption tends to be bullish for the dollar. U.S. PCE Price Index & Core PCE (Feb)

Previous: Headline +2.5%, Core +2.7% / Forecast: Headline +2.5%, Core +2.6%

Commentary: If Core PCE exceeds forecasts → yields rise → firmer U.S. dollar (USD/JPY moves higher).

3. Major Economic Indicators (FX Outlook Fundamentals) and Forecast

This Week's Economic Indicators (Date/Time) Target Currency Pairs (2 picks) Forecast & Strategy Confidence (★ Rating) March 24 (Mon) 08:00 UTC (17:00 JST)

Eurozone Flash PMI (March) EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Manufacturing is expected to improve slightly, and services to remain steady.

⇒ “Long approach (buying EUR)” ★★☆☆☆ March 24 (Mon) 09:30 UTC (18:30 JST)

UK Flash PMI (March) GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Both manufacturing and services are projected to see a modest improvement.

⇒ “Long approach (buying GBP)” ★★★☆☆ March 24 (Mon) 13:45 UTC (22:45 JST)

U.S. S&P Global Flash PMI (March) USD/JPY, EUR/USD Slightly lower than the previous reading is anticipated.

⇒ “Short approach (selling USD)” ★★☆☆☆ March 25 (Tue) 09:00 UTC (18:00 JST)

Germany Ifo Business Climate (March) EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Expected to improve from 85.2 to around 87.0.

⇒ “Long approach (buying EUR)” ★★★☆☆ March 25 (Tue) 14:00 UTC (23:00 JST)

U.S. Consumer Confidence (March) USD/JPY, EUR/USD Previous 98.3 → Forecast 95.0, indicating a slight downturn.

⇒ “Short approach (selling USD)” ★★☆☆☆ March 25 (Tue) 14:00 UTC (23:00 JST)

U.S. New Home Sales (Feb) USD/JPY, USD/CAD Previous 657K → Forecast 679K, suggesting an upside.

⇒ “Long approach (buying USD)” ★★☆☆☆ March 26 (Wed) 00:30 UTC (09:30 JST)

Australia Monthly CPI (Feb) AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Previous 2.5% → Forecast 2.6%, indicating a slight increase.

⇒ “Long approach (buying AUD)” ★★★☆☆ March 26 (Wed) 07:00 UTC (16:00 JST)

UK CPI (Feb) GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Inflation is still expected to remain relatively high.

⇒ “Long approach (buying GBP)” ★★★★☆ March 26 (Wed) 12:30 UTC (21:30 JST)

U.S. Durable Goods Orders (Feb) USD/JPY, EUR/USD Previous +3.2% → Forecast -1.0%, suggesting a notable downturn.

⇒ “Short approach (selling USD)” ★★★☆☆ March 27 (Thu) 12:30 UTC (21:30 JST)

U.S. Weekly Initial Jobless Claims (Week of Mar 22) USD/JPY, GBP/USD Previous 223K → Forecast 226K, slightly higher claims expected.

⇒ “Short approach (selling USD)” ★★☆☆☆ March 27 (Thu) 12:30 UTC

U.S. GDP (Q4, Second Revision) USD/JPY, EUR/USD Expected to remain around the previous 2.3%.

⇒ “Long approach (buying USD)”, assuming stable growth ★★★☆☆ March 27 (Thu) 14:00 UTC (23:00 JST)

U.S. Pending Home Sales (Feb) USD/JPY, EUR/USD Previous -4.6% → Forecast +1.0%, pointing to a rebound.

⇒ “Long approach (buying USD)” ★★★☆☆ March 28 (Fri) 07:55 UTC (16:55 JST) Approx.

Germany Unemployment Rate (March) EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Previous 6.2%, forecast remains unchanged.

⇒ “Long approach (buying EUR)”, considering improved sentiment ★★☆☆☆ March 28 (Fri) 07:45 UTC (16:45 JST)

France Preliminary CPI (March)

08:00 UTC (17:00 JST) – Spain Preliminary CPI (March) EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Market focus on Eurozone inflation indicators.

⇒ “Long approach (buying EUR)” ★★★☆☆ March 28 (Fri) 12:30 UTC (21:30 JST)

Canada GDP (Jan) USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Previous +0.2% → Forecast +0.3%, slightly higher expectations.

⇒ “Long approach (buying CAD)” ★★★☆☆ March 28 (Fri) 12:30 UTC

U.S. Personal Income & Personal Spending (Feb) USD/JPY, EUR/USD Consumer activity likely showing a recovery trend.

⇒ “Long approach (buying USD)” ★★★☆☆ March 28 (Fri) 12:30 UTC

U.S. PCE Price Index & Core PCE (Feb) USD/JPY, EUR/USD A critical U.S. inflation metric under close watch.

⇒ “Long approach (buying USD)” ★★★★☆

Supplementary Explanation

- The “Forecast & Strategy” column briefly shows the expected direction for each indicator (e.g., “Long approach (buy)” or “Short approach (sell)”) based on prior data and current market consensus.

- The ★ rating provides a rough guideline for potential market impact but does not guarantee actual price movements.

- Actual entry decisions should also consider spreads, volatility, and unexpected news events. Please trade responsibly at your own risk.





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(Note: The figures and forecasts above are hypothetical; please consult the latest real data and forecasts from relevant institutions.)

Disclaimer

The information provided by this document and the Japan AI Exo Scalp EA is intended solely as reference material and analytical results.

All markets carry inherent risks, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

Please make your own investment decisions under thorough risk management and capital control.

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