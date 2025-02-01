Can the Latest AI DeepSeek Beat ChatGPT? Testing AI's Trading Analysis Capabilities!

The latest AI technology is being utilized to analyze the same trading data with both DeepSeek and ChatGPT, and their results are compared and evaluated. This article thoroughly examines the differences in evaluation, exploring each AI's strengths and weaknesses. Is the hype around DeepSeek justified? Let's find out.





1. What is DeepSeek?

In January 2025, the Chinese AI company DeepSeek launched its latest large-scale language model, "DeepSeek R1," which quickly rose to the top of app rankings and gained worldwide attention.

Differences from Existing AIs

DeepSeek R1 utilizes technology that enables deep learning without relying on NVIDIA’s expensive GPUs. This allows it to perform high-level language processing even in low-cost environments. The development cost is reported to be only $5.5 million, highlighting its cost-performance advantage.

Free to Use

DeepSeek R1 is a powerful AI that is freely available and boasts high accuracy in multilingual processing. While many free AIs exist, they are often based on older models, whereas DeepSeek R1 maintains a level of accuracy comparable to the latest AI models. The fact that it is free while incorporating cutting-edge technology makes it a significant advantage.

Cautions About DeepSeek

There is a possibility that Chinese regulations impact politically sensitive content, which may lead to biases in some data. Additionally, its evaluation criteria are strict, and the feedback can feel somewhat cold. While its features are limited, making it less customizable, its judgment is clear and straightforward. Since its data is stored in China, users should be aware of potential privacy concerns.

2. DeepSeek’s AI Judgment Results

Trading data output from PracticeSimulator’s AI judgment function was imported into DeepSeek R1 for evaluation. However, DeepSeek’s assessment does not include chart data, relying solely on trade history.





Explanation of Results

The analysis includes metrics such as total profit and loss, win/loss rate, total trades, number of profitable trades and win rate, number of losing trades and loss rate, average profit and loss, maximum profit and loss, order type analysis, performance by time zone, impact of swaps, trade volume and profitability correlation, and trends in short-term trades. Additionally, it provides suggestions for improvement and an overall evaluation.

Key Judgment Points

The trading count is listed as 102 trades, but in reality, there were 103 trades. This issue is not exclusive to DeepSeek—many free AIs tend to produce discrepancies in data count and accuracy.

There may be certain limitations affecting this, but smaller datasets tend to yield more accurate results. However, the suggestions and overall evaluation generally align with expectations and do not significantly deviate.

Overall Evaluation

Unfortunately, DeepSeek does not provide graphs or images, relying solely on textual explanations, which can make its analysis less persuasive.

Additionally, it gave a harsh score of 28/100 for the trades, stating: "Substantial loss", "A losing strategy", and "downward spiral dominated" The blunt critique could be disheartening, especially for traders who take their performance seriously.

3. ChatGPT’s Results and Comparison with DeepSeek

The same trade data was analyzed using ChatGPT Plus. Unlike DeepSeek, ChatGPT can incorporate both chart data and trade history, allowing it to evaluate the relationship between market fluctuations and trade records.





ChatGPT’s Evaluation

ChatGPT presents the analysis using:

Charts displaying GOLD’s price movement with trade points marked for entry and exit

with trade points marked for entry and exit Graphs showing profit and loss distribution

Concise explanations of key insights and improvement points

Additional analytical insights

Differences from DeepSeek

For example, a major loss at a particular trade point was attributed to "poor entry timing, likely selling in the middle of an uptrend" by ChatGPT. In contrast, DeepSeek's explanation was "Short-term trade failure: unable to withstand price fluctuations over approximately 10 hours." While DeepSeek’s assessment is not incorrect, it lacks deeper reasoning.

However, since DeepSeek only analyzes trade data without considering chart data, this difference is understandable.

ChatGPT’s Advantages

One clear advantage is its use of visuals, making the analysis easier to grasp. Its insights are accurate, and its feedback is motivational rather than discouraging. It offers constructive suggestions that encourage traders to improve.

Despite the same trading data, ChatGPT assigned a score of 54/100 and provided feedback that not only pointed out areas for improvement but also highlighted the strengths of the trades. By recognizing successful trade executions and praising strategic decisions, it maintained motivation while offering constructive advice for refinement.





AI Individuality

This trading session was conducted using automated trading based on moving average crossovers and trailing stops. The results were:

103 trades

Win rate: 41.7%

Total profit/loss: -32,828 JPY

Thus, there is room for significant improvement in trading strategies.

DeepSeek’s popularity is fueled by hype, and claims that it rivals ChatGPT Plus seem exaggerated. ChatGPT’s ability to generate not only graphs and images but also videos makes a substantial difference. However, considering DeepSeek is free, its performance remains impressive.

Additionally, ChatGPT allows customization, enabling users to adjust its feedback style to their preference, such as making critiques softer. Currently, DeepSeek lacks such flexibility, making future improvements desirable.





AI Also Has Personalities

AI models exhibit unique characteristics, likely influenced by cultural and ideological differences. For instance, DeepSeek's harsh critique style may reflect China's direct communication culture, whereas Gemini maintains a logical yet authoritative tone, and ChatGPT tends to motivate and encourage users.

In the future, choosing an AI assistant that matches one’s personal style and needs will become the norm.

For a detailed AI judgment report comparing DeepSeek and ChatGPT, please check the link below!

ChatGPT: ai_sample_deepseek_vs_chatgpt_11

DeepSeek: ai_sample_deepseek_vs_chatgpt_12

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