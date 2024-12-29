Top 50 of the Market - End of Year

Hi! In this post, I tried to analyze the market leaders in depth. And I explored more than the usual top 10. I went deeper to unconver as many as 50 experts from the list of best-selling experts!



My goal was not to mock all the strategies selling in the market top. But to find a solid approach that can trade reliably in the long run (6 months and longer).







Overall, I recommend experts that:

- can trade automatically for at least 6 months (live signals or experts without updates);

- can trade multiple symbols;

- use a reasonable risk-to-profit ratio (volume 0.01 for every 1000 USD) and make gains;

- do not use Martingale;

- do not rely on ChatGPT signals (because ChatGPT does not provide signals).



Therefore, I recommend:

10/ Big Forex Players MT5

14/ Trade Assistant MT5

38/ Boring Pips MT5







I do not recommend:



- Experts that trade Gold or Bitcoin, because they mostly bet on the expectation that Gold and Bitcoin will grow forever. AI Gen XII EA (trades Gold) is failing right now.



- Experts that allegedly consult the ChatGPT bot on which direction to trade. We all know ChatGPT does not give actual information, it can only provide fundamental knowledge or draw pictures/movies.







1/ CyNera MT5

146 purchases in the last month (up from 55)

62 reviews (approx. 600 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 500K USD



Not recommended.

- Trades only Gold. Signals are not long enough.

- A very weak dense neural network which produces short-term trades on Gold. No drawdowns in the historical chart is a sure indication that it is not a strategy. It is an always correct curve-fitting.







2/ CyNeron MT5

107 purchases in the last month

12 reviews (approx. 120 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 100K USD



Not recommended.

- Same as above from the same author.

- In the signal, trades for volume 0.2-0.3 with a deposit of 1000 USD. One incorrect trade will kill the account.







3/ Mean Machine

48 purchases in the last month

20 reviews (approx. 200 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 150K USD



Not recommended.

- Signal is not long enough.

- Started a historical test and got an empty chart for the year 2024. It was apparently tweaked to cheat the market verification. Guys, this is scam that it can only show its true capability in the live mode. You can simulate any data, if not in MQL5, do it even easier in Python.







4/ Quantum Emperor MT5

31 purchases in the last month (same as earlier)

349 reviews (approx. 3500 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 2M USD



Not recommended.

- Trades only GBPUSD.

- This is a long-runner on the market. In its historical chart, the blue balance line does not "dance" with the green equity line. It means it enters the market randomly and waits forever for trades to become profitable.







5/ Eternal Engine EA MT5

64 purchases in the last month

15 reviews (approx. 150 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 55K USD



Not recommended.

- According to signals, it is a scalping system which holds trades for up to several days and takes profit of 10-20 pips.

- The signal of 78 weeks has made a profit of 271 USD with the initial deposit of 1000 USD.

- According to historical testing, the blue balance line does not "dance" with the green equity line. It means it enters the market randomly and waits forever for trades to become profitable.







6/ Executor AI UltraX MT5

68 purchases in the last month

17 reviews (approx. 170 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 75K USD



Not recommended.

- Signal is not long enough.

- The signal is a 500 USD deposit, and it trades volumes of 0.2-0.4 on Gold. One incorrect trade will kill the account.







7/ AI Golden Jet Fighter GTX MT5 (same as earlier)

46 purchases in the last month

22 reviews (approx. 200 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 100K USD



Not recommended.

- Signal is not long enough. A bad ratio risk-to-profit in the signal. 30% drawdown.

- Curve-fitting in the historical chart.







8/ AI Gen XII EA

16 purchases in the last month (down from 127)

109 reviews (approx. 1000 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 500K USD



Not recommended.

- Trades only Gold.

- It was good with restrictions in my previous assessments. I only needed more signal history. Gold has been rising since the start of this year. Now Gold is stuck, and all of a sudden this expert is only losing. It was set up to bet on Gold always going up-up-up. Which is nonsense. Like I said, it is not a strategy.







9/ Quantum Queen MT5

29 purchases in the last month

52 reviews (approx. 520 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 250K USD



Not recommended.

- Unlike Quantum Emperor from the same author, this trades only Gold.

- Crazy curve-fitting in the historical chart.

- Gold has been rising for the year 2024. Now Gold is stuck and is apparently going to enter its usual harsh and unpredictable cycle. This expert is going to crash in the next few months.







10/ Big Forex Players MT5

21 purchases in the last month

69 reviews (approx. 650 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 500K USD



Recommended.

- Trades different symbols.

- A scalper with a plausible historical chart.

- No signal. However, last update was in May 2024, and it wins in the historical test since then.







11/ The Infinity EA MT5

40 purchases in the last month

8 reviews (approx. 80 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 40K USD



Not recommended.

- Definitely a scam. Description says it uses ChatGPT, with many properties suggesting it consults the ChatGPT bot. Everyone knows ChatGPT does not give information on which direction to trade.

- No signal yet.

- No trading in historical testing since April.







12/ Quantum Bitcoin EA

25 purchases in the last month

14 reviews (approx. 140 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 75K USD



Not recommended.

- Another scam from the same author. Bitcoin started rising again on the expectation that D. Trump will favor e-currencies. This expert bets mostly on buying because Bitcoin is rising. "Quantum Emperor MT5" does not work like this because GBPUSD is not rising. "Quantum Queen" is already failing because Gold has stopped rising.

- Bitcoin has a very limited amount of historical patterns. It is very hard to train a neural network on the history of Bitcoin. So when it will fail, it will fail very-very hard.







13/ Gold One

89 purchases in the last month

14 reviews (approx. 140 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 20K USD



Not recommended.

- Historical testing looks plausible. However, it tests very slowly even on "1 minute OHLC". My understanding is that the author is only starting with MQL5 and trading.

- A signal for "Beyond One" from the same author opens trades with volume 0.1-0.2 and a deposit of 100 USD. It is really a childish trading. This account will be instantly killed by one incorrect trade. Which confirms that the author is a beginner.

- No signal for "Gold One".







14/ Trade Assistant MT5

325 purchases in the last month

225 reviews (approx. 2250 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 200K USD



Recommended.

- A nice-looking tool for manual trading.

- Does not help making a real profit but it can transfer a feeling that you are doing something good on Forex.







15/ Vortex Gold EA

29 purchases in the last month

8 reviews (approx. 80 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 40K USD



Not recommended.

- It is a grid. Very small profits for a lot of pending orders on the same day. If it goes the wrong way (which Gold can do very quickly), it will be a hard crash.







16/ Synapse Trader MT5

11 purchases in the last month

1 reviews (approx. 15 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 7.5K USD



Not recommended.

- A signal trades with volumes of 0.5-0.6 and a deposit of 500 USD. It will crash brutally.

- A nice historical chart tells it is a scam.







17/ GbpUsd Robot MT5

81 purchases in the last month

27 reviews (approx. 270 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 80K USD



Not recommended.

- A nice historical chart tells it is a scam.

- No trading since the last update and no explanation.

- No signal for a very long list of products.





18/ London Bell

6 purchases in the last month

No reviews

Max revenue of the author approx. 6K USD



Not recommended.

- Virtually no trading in historical testing. A very slow test even for the last month, even on "1 minute OHLC". The author is an absolute beginner in MQL5 and trading.

- In the signal, very small profits for a lot of trades on the same day. Scalping experts always lose whenever the market starts moving very fast and very large.







19/ Secret Impulse

22 purchases in the last month

4 reviews (approx. 40 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 16K USD



Not recommended.

- Trades only Gold.

- A very lousy picture of historical trading for the year 2024.

- Trading on the signal is not 100% automated. Very small profits for a lot of trades on the same day.







20/ Midas Killer

9 purchases in the last month

No reviews

Max revenue of the author approx. 4.5K USD



Not recommended.

- It places pending orders of 80 pips TP and SL on Gold. Gold easily moves 500 pips in a single day. It will be a big loser in a flat market with large returning moves.

- In a historical test, it depends on when you start. And no explanation. Which makes me think it is the simplest grid system.







21/ Wall Street Killer

29 purchases in the last month

16 reviews (approx. 160 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 48K USD



Not recommended.

- Historical chart somehow avoids all long moves, creating almost zero drawdowns. It is simply not possible in real market conditions, it is curve-fitting.

- Trades only the American index "US30".

- A scalper with an average holding time of 1 minute?!

- Signal is not long enough.







22/ Bitcoin Robot MT5

19 purchases in the last month

62 reviews (approx. 620 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 500K USD



Not recommended.

- Historical test with a 90% drawdown in 4 years. The future may have any prices. The past is also any prices. If you see 90% drawdown in the past, you will see it in the future.

- As I already said, Bitcoin is hard to trade automatically. It has a very limited history to search for trading patterns.

- No signal for a long list of products from this author.







23/ Reverse Grid MT5

58 purchases in the last month

17 reviews (approx. 170 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 12K USD



Not recommended.

- This guy is an absolute beginner. He points at the absolute drawdown in his historical chart, which is 1.2%. The real drawdown is relative, and it is 15%.

- If you can make 20M USD on the hourly chart of EURUSD in 2024 alone, why selling this miracle?

- No signal. Simply avoid it.







24/ Tokyo Hot MT5

6 purchases in the last month

No reviews

Max revenue of the author approx. 6K USD



Not recommended.

- In the signal, very small profits for a lot of trades on the same day. Scalping experts always lose whenever the market starts moving very fast and very large.







25/ Gold Scalping AI MT5

27 purchases in the last month

3 reviews (approx. 30 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 8K USD



Not recommended.

- No trading since 2020 in historical testing. I would avoid products from an author who cannot even set up a historical demonstration.

- A signal for Gold should be at least 6 months long to make a solid judgement. Gold can move so fast, it can destroy your account with this expert in a single move.







26/ ProTwentyT

13 purchases in the last month

5 reviews (approx. 50 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 1K USD



Not recommended.

- A simple martingale expert. It places opposite pending orders, both of which trigger. It then waits for them to either make a profit or be closed by stoploss.

- It is not using an increasing volume, but it does not make it a good Martingale.

- Signals are for a deposit of 100 USD. The author is a beginner in Forex trading.







27/ Gold Scalping Expert mt5

227 purchases in the last month

64 reviews (approx. 640 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 19K USD



Not recommended.

- A 15-minute scalper on Gold?!

- The expert has not been updated since October 22nd. It tests well since then, which is about 2 months. We need at least 6 months of automatic trading (a live signal or an expert without updates).

- My point is that Gold is the symbol that makes large and long-lasting moves. You should bet on those, because otherwise you will lose everything in a single year of trading.







28/ The Gold Phoenix

5 purchases in the last month

3 reviews (approx. 30 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 25K USD



Not recommended.

- Like the "Mean Machine" from this author, I started a historical test and got an empty chart for the year 2024.

- Signal not long enough.

- It says it uses ChatGPT to help make better trading decisions. This is a scam, because we all know ChatGPT does not provide actual information on which direction to trade.







29/ The Matrix Mind AI MT5

12 purchases in the last month

No reviews

Max revenue of the author approx. 5K USD



Not recommended.

- Signal not long enough.

- The signal trades volumes of up to 1.0 for a deposit of 700 USD. It will destroy the account with one incorrect trade.







30/ CoreX G

Less than 10 purchases in the last month (down from 30)

10 reviews (approx. 100 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 50K USD



Not recommended.

- A straight-line historical chart tells us it is a scam.

- 23 weeks of signal, and we see that the expert trades volume of up to 0.21 for a deposit of 300 USD. One incorrect trade can destroy the account.









30/ Apocalypse Gold

15 purchases in the last month

16 reviews (approx. 160 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 32K USD



Not recommended.

- A 5-minute scalper on Gold?! One large move or a series of incorrect trades can kill the account in a matter of 2-3 hours.

- Says it trades on different symbols, but mostly Gold trades in the signal.

- A 20 USD deposit in the signal!? This the lowest amount I have seen. We know that human phsychology does not handle the same way small and big deposits.







31/ King Sniper EA

17 purchases in the last month

2 reviews (approx. 20 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 5K USD



Not recommended.

- A 20 USD deposit in the signal. We know that human phsychology does not handle the same way small and big deposits.

- A Martingale grid. Many pending orders, often opposite pending orders.

- The green equity line abruptly goes below the blue balance line in the historical chart. It opens trades without a strategy, simply in the hope that it may come its way sooner or later. This is pure Martingale gambling. Stay away, it is always losing the long run.







32/ Aurum AI mt5

24 purchases in the last month

16 reviews (approx. 160 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 45K USD



Not recommended.

- A 5-minute scalper on Gold?!

- 2M from 2K in one year in the historical test. Give me a break.

- Signal not long enough.

- Volumes of 0.05-0.1 for a 400 USD deposit in the signal. One large move in the wrong direction can kill the account.







33/ Bitcoin Scalping MT5

30 purchases in the last month

3 reviews (approx. 30 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 9K USD



Not recommended.

- It is a grid. This approach is always losing in the long run.

- Bitcoin does not have enough history to be able to train a neural network. It needs patterns. For Bitcoin, there is only one reliable pattern - buy it and hold it. Avoid experts that trade only Bitcoin or only Gold.

- Signal not long enough.







34/ Quantum StarMan

Less than 10 purchases in the last month

103 reviews (approx. 1030 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 350K USD



Not recommended.

- It is a grid.

- The green equity line abruptly goes below the blue balance line in the historical chart. It opens trades without a strategy, simply in the hope that it may come its way sooner or later.

- A multi-symbol approach won't help in this scenario.

- Signal not long enough.







35/ HFT PropFirm EA MT5

14 purchases in the last month

30 reviews (approx. 300 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 60K USD



Not recommended.

- It places virtually hundreds of pending order in a single day in the historical test. I guess the author is an absolute beginner in MQL5 and on Forex.

- No signal for this expert.

- Another signal trading Gold from this author has made a profit of 43 USD on a 1000 USD deposit in 30 weeks.







36/ Aura Black Edition MT5

5 purchases in the last month

34 reviews (approx. 340 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 150K USD



Not recommended.

- I remember another one "Aura White Edition MT5" from this author. It was in the top 10 of the market as of June 1st 2024. And I remember my comment: "A signal of 4 weeks which is nowhere similar to its nice historical chart."

- Signal not long enough.

- 3M from 2K in one year. Give me a break.







37/ Aura Neuron MT5

9 purchases in the last month

6 reviews (approx. 60 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 40K USD



Not recommended.

- Many copies of a single approach from the same author, all trading Gold and losing after 1-2 months.

- Signal not long enough.







38/ Boring Pips MT5

Less than 10 purchases in the last month

34 reviews (approx. 340 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 250K USD



Recommended.

- A signal over a year with a solid profit.

- A plausible historical chart.

- Why not popular? I guess the author did not handle properly the input properties, and non-USD deposits don't make a profit for whatever reason.







39/ Aura Neuron MT5

Less than 10 purchases in the last month (down from 41)

20 reviews (approx. 200 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 120K USD



Not recommended.

- Trades only GBPUSD.

- A straight-line historical chart, nowhere near to its 6-week signal.







40/ Scalper Deriv

Less than 10 purchases in the last month

15 reviews (approx. 150 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 50K USD



Not recommended.

- Says it can trade on any symbol. But it crashes in a very similar way on any symbol in historical testing.

- No signal.







41/ US100 Nasdaq EA

Less than 10 purchases in the last month

9 reviews (approx. 90 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 40K USD



Not recommended.

- Signal not long enough.

- Historical testing does not start or runs with an empty chart.







42/ Top Trend Plus

Less than 10 purchases in the last month

3 reviews (approx. 30 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 15K USD



Not recommended.

- Another 5-minute scalper from the same author, which can trade different symbols. One large move or a series of incorrect trades can kill the account in a matter of 2-3 hours.

- Signal for a 50 USD deposit. 2 trades a week with an average holding time of 8 hours. That is a 5-minute mult-symbol scalper?!

- Does not trade in historical testing.







43/ Supply Demand EA ProBot MT5

Less than 10 purchases in the last month

12 reviews (approx. 120 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 55K USD



Not recommended.

- From the description: "fully automated", "over 15 thousand lines of code". However, it is meant for manual trading only.

- No signal.







44/ Goldenity AI

Less than 10 purchases in the last month

1 review (approx. 10 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 5K USD



Not recommended.

- The signal trades 1 week with a 1000 USD deposit and volumes up to 0.1. One incorrect trade can kill the account.

- The historical chart looks plausible, but I cannot believe in scalpers, especially scalpers for Gold. Needs more live trading.







45/ Prometheus AI Gold

Less than 10 purchases in the last month

1 review (approx. 10 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 2.5K USD



Not recommended.

- Started a historical test, and got a 90% drawdown with 7 trades in 2024.

- A mess of expert properties. The author should organize the properties as a tree of decisions and show only the important options.

- Clearly, no signal.







46/ EA Gold Stuff mt5

Less than 10 purchases in the last month

754 review (approx. 7540 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 220K USD



Not recommended.

- 1-minute scalper for Gold!? Wow, that is the one. Did a historical test, goes straight downwards.

- Trades with volumes up to 1.0 for a 1000 USD deposit in the signal. One incorrect trade can kill the account.

- Signal not long enough.







47/ CyBRG RX

Less than 10 purchases in the last month

13 review (approx. 130 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 65K USD



Not recommended.

- A 6-month signal with a 33% drawdown. And we know, that we should avoid.

- A nice historical chart with no drawdowns tells us it is a scam.







48/ Golden Ai EA MT5

Less than 10 purchases in the last month

49 review (approx. 490 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 170K USD



Not recommended.

- No signals for a long list of products from this author.

- A nice historical chart up to November 2nd, when was the last update. And since that date, it is a total crash in historical testing. The author is an absolute beginner in Forex trading and machine learning.







49/ The Gold Reaper MT5

Less than 10 purchases in the last month (down from 46)

79 review (approx. 790 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 180K USD



Not recommended.

- Was in the 2nd position of the market top as of August 1st 2024.

- A 46-week signal is a total crash.

- An incredibly disappointing historical test for the 2024.







50/ Eagle Odyssey

Less than 10 purchases in the last month

2 review (approx. 20 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 10K USD



Not recommended.

- A nice historical test tells us it is a scam. 17M from 2K in one year. Give me a break.

- Signal not long enough.

