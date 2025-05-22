The Alternative TOP 10 EAs of the Market

What's up, guys! I am publishing yet another evalution of the 10 best EAs. This time it is the alternative TOP 10, that is not places 1 to 10, but 101 to 110. Yes! Why? I thought maybe there are EAs that the customers don't see, but they should be popular.



In case you care, last time I made an evaluation of the TOP 10 FREE EAs.



Well, I found a good EA!! That is good news. The bad thing about this good news is that it already has a negative review. Who knows, maybe there are more EAs like that. Best ideas are killed at the very start... I will surely go back to this one EA 1-2 months later. Usually, the EAs with bad reviews are not improved, nor updated any more. So I will be able to run its true historical test in a few months and confirm my evaluation or discard it!







101/ Golden Phantom bad

102/ Prometheus AI Gold bad

103/ Trend Guardian bad

104/ Gold ISIS MT5 bad

105/ CrossPair Spiral bad

106/ King of Forex EA good

107/ QuantCore GT bad

108/ Recovery Manager Pro MT5 bad

109/ Hamster Scalping mt5 bad

110/ PipSpial bad







101/ Golden Phantom

Published May 2025, no updates yet

10 reviews (approx. 100 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 45K USD



Pros:

- Trades the volatile Gold.



Cons:

- Only makes buys.

- Default risk 200, that is 0.02 for 1000 USD deposit. Will surely kill the account when Gold tests its support levels one by one.



Conclusion: It made 300 buys and 3 sells in its historical test since 2023. This is kindda ridiculous for the M15 timeframe that the author recommends. Looks like the author sells another product that bets on the ever-growing Gold.







102/ Prometheus AI Gold

Published August 2024, last update May 2025

6 reviews (approx. 60 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 69K USD



Pros:

- Trades the volatile Gold.



Cons:

- Expects very small gains and uses a large stoploss to cut wrong entries, and it does hit the stoploss.

- A bunch of different indicators as inputs, all with contradicting values. No explanation of the strategy.



Conclusion: Very accurate entries in the history for the 15M timeframe. This is kindda suspicious for the volatile Gold.







103/ Trend Guardian

Published February 2025, last update April 2025

6 reviews (approx. 60 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 16K USD



Pros:

- Trades the volatile Gold.



Cons:

- No indication, what timeframe it uses.

- Very bad historical test any year before 2023.



Conclusion: It has a plausible historical chart since 2023. But any year before 2023 goes straightforward downwards. Never saw that before. The future is any prices, and the strategy has to be able to make new decisions in new market conditions. Well, the past is also any prices, so why does your strategy fail in any one year before 2023?







104/ Gold ISIS MT5

Published February 2025, last update March 2025

12 reviews (approx. 120 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 53K USD



Pros:

- Trades the volatile Gold.



Cons:

- A very choppy history since the last update in March, quick ups and downs.



Conclusion: The author recommends the M15 timeframe for Gold... No way. It uses a simple breakout from the M15 resistence levels. Yes, it may work, but it won't make a profit with a proper money management. The way it trades, it has a very choppy trading - very quick ups and downs since the last update.







105/ CrossPair Spiral

Published April 2025, last update April 2025

3 reviews (approx. 30 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 3K USD



Pros:

- ??



Cons:

- A very slow historical test, even a few months on OHLC prices. And no explanation to this.

- No trading at all in historical tests since the last update in April. And no explanation either.



Conclusion: I was always scared by very slow strategies. The thing is, programming is difficult. You have to learn how to optimize the code. If the author cannot optimize the code, it means they make their first steps in coding. Very few trades in the signal, and no trading in May for the 3 symbols.







106/ King of Forex EA

Published May 2025, last update May 2025

1 review (approx. 10 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 1K USD



Pros:

- Can trade multiple symbols.

- Can trade multiple timeframes.

- Does have a plausible historical chart.



Cons:

- No distinct explanation of the strategy.

- No explanation why it trades well on different timeframes and different symbols. What timeframe was it designed for?



Conclusion: I am pleased to announce I have found a good strategy! Unfortunately, it has one negative review (and no other reviews). This means the author will not be able to sell it to any one else, and most probably will not continue improving this strategy.







107/ QuantCore GT

Published March 2025, no updates yet

11 reviews (approx. 110 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 58K USD



Pros:

- Trades the volatile Gold.



Cons:

- Small gains to be frequently offset by larger stoplosses.

- Improper money management.

- Very choppy historical chart since the publish date in March, and no updates. And no profit.



Conclusion: Bad. Even its historical test is bad.







108/ Recovery Manager Pro MT5

Published December 2023, last update January 2025

7 reviews (approx. 70 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 12K USD



Pros:

- ??



Cons:

- Does not trade.

- Interferes in the work of other EAs.



Conclusion: The idea is to recover the floating negative profits from other EAs. What it does in the first place... it disables the EA that is currently creating a drawdown... Bro?! The EA you are disabling, isn't it supposed to recover its positions using its native algorithm? A scalper simply opens other trades in the same direction, and it does recover very often. But your EA will switch it off, so what recovery are you talking about? An alternative recovery?







109/ Hamster Scalping mt5

Published January 2018, last update June 2024

259 reviews (approx. 2590 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 69K USD



Pros:

- A scalping strategy, that has recently become a promising direction in Forex trading.



Cons:

- Too many input values. You simply do not understand what to optimize.

- Any set for any symbol does not survive since the last update in June 2024.

- Improper money management.



Conclusion: It has accumulated many good reviews because it is a scalping strategy. It has recently turned out that scalping strategies, in particular, on H1 timeframe are the only promising direction on Forex. Trends are rare. Flat range is almost constant - utilize that! However, the author neglects basic principles for a scalper, so even a false trend (!) blows out the account.







110/ PipSpial

Published April 2025, last update April 2025

7 reviews (approx. 70 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 7K USD



Pros:

- ??



Cons:

- A very slow historical test, even a few months on OHLC prices. And no explanation to this.

- No indication what timeframe it uses.

- I ran a GBPUSD test in May. It made one buy. That does not match the signal history - 2 sells for GBPUSD.



Conclusion: Like the other EA from this author (CrossPair Spiral), it is testing very slowly. This makes me think the author is a beginner in MQL5 programming. The signal history for this EA does not match the historical test.