Top 10 Expert Advisors in the market - the Golden trick

What's up, guys! I can't stop laughing... analyzing and laughing again. So I am doing yet another assessment of the top 10 of the market. The previous assessment of October 2nd is here.



NB: My assessment in this blog post may be totally wrong. I will recheck the top 10 after one month.



The important vocabulary of this assessment: The Golden trick. Many sellers nowadays publish experts which show a profitability in the last few months on XAUUSD. It has been the same upward trend since the start of the year for Gold. It is just one long-running Golden trick.



What happens to Gold: If you train a neural network on the last year data, it will continue its profitable trading. Why? Because it is the same upward trend since the start of 2024! These are not Gold-trading strategies that they buy. They buy a trick which looks like magic because it is the same upward trend. It will fail you all guys. Brutally.



Smth new in this assessment: The expert "Mean Machine G P T" trades several symbols and shows a winning streak for 9 weeks. I need more time of the signal, so for now I give it a mark "good with restrictions".







As of November 2nd As of October 2nd 1/ AI Gen XII EA good with restrictions

1st position (was good with restrictions)

2/ CyNera MT5 bad



3/ Gold Trading AI MT5 bad

10th position (was bad)

4/ Quantum Emperor MT5 bad

2nd position (was bad)

5/ AI Golden Jet Fighter GTX MT5 bad



6/ Way To Stars MT5 bad

4th position (was bad)

7/ Golden Ai EA MT5 bad



8/ Corex G bad

3rd position (was bad)

9/ Mean Machine G P T good with restrictions



10/ FX EurUsd Robot MT5 bad





Out of the top 10, but still in the 1st page: AI NoX EA MT5, Gold CPU, Quantum Queen MT5, Diamond Ultimate MT5.



Below the first page: Indicement MT5.







1/ AI Gen XII EA



127 purchases in the last month (up from 117)

62 reviews (approx. 600 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 400K USD



Pros:

- It uses the innovative ATFNet method.

- It trades on a volatile Gold.



Cons:

- It trades only one symbol.

- There were signals on USDJPY and EURUSD. They ain't no more. It turns out this modern sophisticated ATFNet approach can only work on Gold. Or can it?

- I did a historical test with defaults. From 1500 to 500,000 within one year on one symbol. Alright guys, you go buy it and you will all be millionaires in no time.



Conclusion: Still good with restrictions. It has been in the top of the market for several months now. But guess what, guys? Gold has been rising since the start of this year. I am going to write my thoughts on the US election and the risks in a special post. If Gold starts reversing 300-500 dollars of its value... anyway, it will fail.







2/ CyNera MT5



55 purchases in the last month

6 reviews (approx. 60 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 35K USD



Pros:

- It trades on a volatile Gold.



Cons:

- It trades only one symbol.

- Volume 0.1 to 0.3 for a 1000 USD deposit. One wrong trade, and it will halfen your account.

- A perfect historical chat tells us that it is a scam.



Conclusion: Guys, it is only trading Gold. Get over it. If you train a neural network in the last year for Gold, it will be able to make a profit... while Gold continues the same trend upwards. Once Gold returns to its usual unpredictable and very large moves, it won't work.







3/ Gold Trading AI MT5



Pros:

- It trades on a volatile Gold.



Cons:

- It trades only one symbol.

- A perfect historical chart should tell you it is a scam. But never mind. Go buy it.



Conclusion: Guys, again and again about Gold. As long as Gold goes on upwards, it can make a bit of a profit. You will inevitably lose more than this once Gold returns to its normal unpredictable large moves. Because it is not a strategy, it is a trick.







4/ Quantum Emperor MT5



31 purchases in the last month (up from 29)

326 reviews (approx. 3200 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 2.5M USD



Pros:

- It trades on a volatile GBPUSD.



Cons:

- It trades only one symbol.

- I still remember a signal from this seller, which went into a 85% drawdown. And then there is a new signal.

- In its historical chart, the blue balance line does not "dance" with the green equity line. It means it enters the market randomly and waits for ever for trades to become profitable.



Conclusion: How was this thing done and why is it tricking you? It is tricking you, because it is apparently trained on the most recent data (like 2-4 months before the last update) in the hope that it will continue the same trend for some time. And it does. And then it fails. And the seller adds funds to the signal to avoid a frustrating drawdown.







5/ AI Golden Jet Fighter GTX MT5



46 purchases in the last month

4 reviews (approx. 50 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 20K USD



Pros:

- It trades on a volatile Gold.



Cons:

- It trades only one symbol.

- A straight-line historical chart tells us it is a scam.

- It trades only Gold, and it is the same Golden trick bound to blow out your accounts very soon.



Conclusion: It is a scam because of its historical chart without drawdowns.







6/ Way To Stars MT5



41 purchases in the last month (down from 52)

18 reviews (approx. 180 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 100K USD



Pros:

- Still nothing.



Cons:

- It trades only one symbol.

- This is what it is about. Look at its signal. One symbol and it does not work. And there is no hope that other symbols might pick it up, because there are no other symbols. This is what will inevitably happen to all the experts of the "Golden trick".



Conclusion: The same conclusion as from my previous assessment. It is not a strategy. A straight-line historical chart. No drawdowns.







7/ Golden Ai EA MT5



177 purchases in the last month

39 reviews (approx. 390 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 125K USD



Pros:

- It trades on a volatile Gold.



Cons:

- It trades only one symbol.



Conclusion: I checked some of the responses of this seller to the reviews (especially to the negative reviews). Guys, stay away, it is definitely a scammer. Why buy it? I guess they are looking for a cheaper strategy of the "Golden trick". And they find it.







8/ CoreX G



30 purchases in the last month (down from 65)

8 reviews (approx. 65 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 40K USD



Pros:

- It trades on a volatile Gold.



Cons:

- It trades only one symbol.

- A straight-line historical chart tells us it is a scam.



Conclusion: It is a scam of the "Golden trick". It will fail you once Gold returns to its usual unpredictable large moves.







9/ Mean Machine G P T



13 purchases in the last month

4 reviews (approx. 40 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 25K USD



Pros:

- It trades several symbols.



Cons:

- Ridiculous risk-to-profit ratio, like 0.02 for a 150 USD deposit. One trade may halfen the account in no time.

- The green equity line is always below the blue balance line in the signal chart. If ChatGPT gives you a summary of the current business conditions on a 15-min chart, why does it always enter the market in the wrong direction?



Conclusion: Good with restrictions. I just need more time of the signal to be able to decide whether I like it or not.







10/ FX EurUsd Robot MT5



23 purchases in the last month

6 reviews (approx. 60 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 20K USD



Pros:

- ???



Cons:

- It trades only one symbol.

- An absolutely straight-line historical chart.



Conclusion: I guess it is a scam with no signal. They buy it because it is smth new with a very-very nice historical chart.

