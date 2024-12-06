How to use the EA

use the EA, attach it to any chart of your choice. It doesn't matter which symbol or timeframe you select, as the EA is designed to automatically detect and trade on the correct symbols and timeframe. This makes setup easy and ensures smooth operation. If you want detailed instructions, you can refer to this helpful guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/740817 Toattach it to any chart of your choice. It doesn't matter whichyou select, as the EA is designed to automatically detect and trade on the correct symbols and timeframe. This makes setup easy and ensures smooth operation. If you want detailed instructions, you canto this helpful guide:





When backtesting the EA, I recommend using MT5 for the best results. MT4 backtesting is limited and outdated—it doesn’t support “Every Tick Based on Real Ticks” and can only test one symbol at a time. To perform a backtest on MT4, you must remove all other symbols from the inputs, leaving only one, and run the test in "every tick" mode. MT5, however, supports multi-symbol backtesting and provides accurate results when used with the "Every Tick Based on Real Ticks" option. This makes it the superior choice for testing your strategy across multiple pairs.





If you wish to trade on multiple symbols, you will need to adjust the input settings of the EA. Ensure that you only enter the base symbol name in the inputs and do not include suffixes or prefixes, as the EA will automatically detect and handle them. For example, if your broker's symbol is EURUSD.m, you only need to input EURUSD, and the suffix will be ignored. This makes managing multiple symbols straightforward and hassle-free.





The EA is fully compatible with other Expert Advisors running on the same account. To avoid conflicts, ensure that each EA has a unique magic number. This unique identifier allows the platform to differentiate between trades placed by different EAs. Running multiple EAs simultaneously is perfectly fine as long as this precaution is taken.





When updates for the EA become available, it’s important to follow the proper process to upgrade. You can find detailed instructions on how to update in this blog post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/745684 . Keeping your EA up to date ensures that you’re benefiting from the latest features and improvements.





For those looking to join my Telegram channel for updates, setfiles, and additional resources, please send me a private message on MQL5. I will provide you with the link to join. Similarly, my MQL5 channel link will be shared , where you can find even more helpful materials to support your trading: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tradesecrethub





The default settings for the EA are optimized and work well under most conditions. However, you can customize the inputs to suit your broker’s requirements or optimize them for specific market conditions. If there are additional setfiles available, they will be shared in our Telegram and MQL5 channels to ensure you have the best resources for your trading.





For custom versions of the EA, you’ll need to provide your account name. This can be found in the Navigator section of your MetaTrader platform. Providing accurate account information ensures the custom version is tailored perfectly to your needs.





When it comes to risk and deposit recommendations, the EA can work with any account size, but I suggest maintaining a risk setting of 1% to 3% per trade. This conservative approach helps manage your capital efficiently while minimizing potential drawdowns.





SETTINGS TO CONTROL DEFAULT LOGIC Currencypairs — Specifies which instruments or currency pairs the EA will trade (e.g., “XAUUSD”).

— Specifies which instruments or currency pairs the EA will trade (e.g., “XAUUSD”). Magic number — Unique identifier used to distinguish trades placed by this EA from others.

— Unique identifier used to distinguish trades placed by this EA from others. Orders comment — Custom tag that appears in the order comments for easier tracking and filtering. PERSONALIZE NEWS FILTER OPTIONS Activate high impact news filter feature — Disables trading around major economic events.

— Disables trading around major economic events. Specify hours to avoid trading before news — Sets how many hours before news releases trading will be paused.

— Sets how many hours before news releases trading will be paused. Specify hours to avoid trading after news — Sets how many hours after news releases trading will resume. How to enable news filter in MT4/MT5 Go to Tools > Options (or press Ctrl + O ). Select the Expert Advisors tab. Tick Allow WebRequest for listed URL. Add this URL: https://nfs.faireconomy.media and click OK. TP AND SL VALUES Manual SL (-1 for auto) — Defines a fixed stop loss value; set to -1 to let the system determine it automatically.

— Defines a fixed stop loss value; set to -1 to let the system determine it automatically. Manual TP (-1 for auto) — Defines a fixed take profit value; set to -1 to let the system determine it automatically. GROUP FOR MANAGING TRADING RISK Lot management method — Determines how the EA calculates position size (e.g., fixed lot, balance-based, etc.).

— Determines how the EA calculates position size (e.g., fixed lot, balance-based, etc.). Risk % per trade — Specifies the percentage of account balance risked per trade.

— Specifies the percentage of account balance risked per trade. Fixed lot size value — Sets a constant lot size for every trade, overriding dynamic risk calculations. SIGNAL Max spread — Defines the maximum spread allowed for opening trades, preventing entry during volatile or illiquid periods.

— Defines the maximum spread allowed for opening trades, preventing entry during volatile or illiquid periods. Dashboard scale — Adjusts the size and scaling factor of the EA’s dashboard interface. TRAILING STOP Activate trailing stop option — Enables or disables trailing stop management.

— Enables or disables trailing stop management. Define trailing stop strategy — Chooses the trailing logic type (ATR-based, MA-based, fixed, etc.).

— Chooses the trailing logic type (ATR-based, MA-based, fixed, etc.). Define trailing start in pips — Distance in pips from entry at which the trailing stop begins.

— Distance in pips from entry at which the trailing stop begins. Define trailing distance in pips — Space maintained between price and the trailing stop level.

— Space maintained between price and the trailing stop level. Define ATR period for trailing — ATR period used for dynamic trailing calculations.

— ATR period used for dynamic trailing calculations. Define ATR trailing multiplier — Sets how much ATR value is multiplied to determine trailing distance.

— Sets how much ATR value is multiplied to determine trailing distance. Define moving average trailing period — Sets period for moving average when MA-based trailing is used.

— Sets period for moving average when MA-based trailing is used. Define moving average trailing method — Selects MA type (e.g., SMA, EMA) for trailing calculations. PERSONALIZE PROP FIRMS CHOICES Randomize TP SL for prop firm challenges — Slightly randomizes stop loss and take profit values to simulate natural trading and reduce pattern detection. EXTRA Commission per lot adjustment — Allows manual compensation for commission cost per traded lot.

— Allows manual compensation for commission cost per traded lot. Minimum recency of market data (ms) — Ensures orders use data that is not older than the specified time window.

— Ensures orders use data that is not older than the specified time window. Tick resampling frequency control — Adjusts how frequently incoming tick data is processed for calculations.























