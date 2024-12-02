FiboPivotCandleBar Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4

In this article, I'll explain how to create a standard and simple Expert Advisor (EA) or forex robot byapplying Buy or Sell signals from the FiboPivotCandleBar indicator for MetaTrader 4.





First, let me explain that the FiboPivotCandleBar indicator for MetaTrader 4 is an indicator I created andhave been sharing for free in the MQL5 Library since 2015. However, I have never applied the signals inan Expert Advisor or forex robot until now. This article won't delve into the Fibonacci and Pivot Pointstrategies, as they require a dedicated and lengthy discussion.





To create this Expert Advisor, I used the latest Event Handling Functions from MQL4 and several keyproperties and attributes that adhere to good MQL4 programming standards.



