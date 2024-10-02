Top 10 Expert Advisors in the market - it's about Gold that cannot fail. Or can it?

What's up, guys! Below is my newest assessment of the top 10 of the market. The previous assessment of August 1st is here.



As usual, I will compare what has changed since the previous assessment. I will indicate whether same or different authors have presented new products. And I will try to drill into the market pages to see if their old products are still online.



NB: My assessment in this blog post may be totally wrong. I will recheck the top 10 after one month.





Biggest loser from the previous assessment: Gold Mana MT5 now has no signal. I wrote about it that it had a ridiculous risk-to-profit ratio which was doomed to ruin the account.



Most weird trend: they buy ridiculously expensive products and thus push them to the market top. While the products from the previous top 10, which are still ranked high by users, drop below.





As of October 2nd As of August 1st

1/ AI Gen XII EA good with restrictions

3rd position (was good with restrictions)

2/ Quantum Emperor MT5 bad

10th position (was bad)

3/ CoreX G bad



4/ Way To Stars MT5 bad

5th position (was bad)

5/ Diamond Ultimate MT5 bad



6/ AI NoX EA MT5 bad



7/ Quantum Queen MT5 bad



8/ Indicement MT5 bad



9/ Gold CPU bad



10/ Gold Trading AI MT5 bad





Out of the top 10, but still in the 1st page: Gold Mana MT5, The Gold Reaper MT5, Gold Trade Pro MT5, Diamond Titan FX.





1/ AI Gen XII EA



117 purchases in the last month (up from 71)

52 reviews (approx. 500 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 350K USD



Pros:

- It uses the innovative ATFNet method.

- It trades on a volatile Gold.



Cons:

- The author has tried it on different symbols with other experts. According to his signals, it does not work on USDJPY. It struggles on EURUSD.

- What buffles me is that the author claims his strategy uses ATFNet approach, which is the newest and most complicated thing out there right now. He deals with complex numbers of the ATFNet approach, but he cannot make a multi-symbol expert? Why?



Conclusion: Good with restrictions. Gold has been on the rise since the start of 2024. I think it is the Middle East which is the driving force. I do not think that it is a good strategy. It is like the Apple stock: you just buy and watch as it grows year after year. It is good because it is still growing in its signals.







2/ Quantum Emperor MT5



29 purchases in the last month (up from 8)

309 reviews (approx. 3000 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 2.5M USD



Pros:

- It trades on a volatile GBPUSD.



Cons:

- The author pulls new signals without changing anything in the core of his strategy. He bets that it will work for some time, and users will buy it for some time.

- The previous signal went into a 85% drawdown. The new signal cannot recover from a 20% drawdown.



Conclusion: This is the paradox of the market. They buy it because it has stayed for so long in the market and it has so many reviews. Guys, just think about it. They paid 1000 USD for a black box. Of course, they praise it in the first week and then they wait and suffer while watching the ever-growing drawdown.







3/ CoreX G



65 purchases in the last month

6 reviews (approx. 65 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 35K USD



Pros:

- It trades on a volatile Gold.



Cons:

- It trades one symbol.

- A straight-line historical chart tells us it is a scam.

- A ridiculous risk-to-profit ratio according to the signals. It will ruin the account immediately once it makes a bad trading decision.

- The description says it uses CNN, RNN, autocoders and smth else. Are you serious? One layer of RNN with a 50% dropout learns the data like crazy within 10 to 100 epochs. So where did you put in a cnn and an autocoder layer?



Conclusion: It is a scam because it has a straight-line historical chart. It makes mostly buys on Gold which has been rising since the start of 2024. It is not even a strategy.







4/ Way To Stars MT5



52 purchases in the last month (up from 27)

17 reviews (approx. 170 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 100K USD



Pros:

- Still nothing.



Cons:

- It trades one symbol.

- The signal from the earlier assessment disappeared. A new signal is just 1 week. Can't wait to see it outperform the previous signal.



Conclusion: It is not a strategy. A straight-line historical chart. No drawdowns.







5/ Diamond Ultimate MT5



70 purchases in the last month

5 reviews (approx. 70 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 35K USD



Pros:

- It trades on US30, an American stock index, which is new.



Cons:

- According to the signals, it often makes a profit of 1-2 USD per trade and creates a loss of 10-20 USD.

- No description of the strategy for seemingly identical experts.

- I guess it did not sell a lot. So the author created another one under a different name, because a new expert gets closer to the market top.



Conclusion: I do not think it is a good idea to stack up identical experts which trade the US30 index. Why not making another strategy that can trade EURUSD? I doubt the programming skills of this author.







6/ AI NoX EA MT5



82 purchases in the last month

10 reviews (approx. 100 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 50K USD



Pros:

- Nothing.



Cons:

- A straight-line historical chart means it is a scam.

- It says it uses GPT-4 (like the other experts from this author). Why don't you explain how? Does it contact the GPT-4 bot and ask whether it is a buy or a sell? So much fun.



Conclusion: The funniest thing is the disclaimer at the end of the description, which says that its historical chart is not transferable to real-time trading. Give me a break.







7/ Quantum Queen MT5



22 purchases in the last month

28 reviews (approx. 280 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 140K USD



Pros:

- Nothing.



Cons:

- A total scam. It is even worse than the Quantum Emperor MT5 from the same author. It keeps making only buys on XAUUSD.

- You want to trade years, not week or months. I bet it will not survive another 2-3 months.



Conclusion: Guys, stay away. Again and again. Gold has been only rising since the start of 2024. Once it returns to its normal volality mode, it will destroy your accounts. Look at the Quantum Emperor MT5, which trades only GBPUSD. It has not drawn a nice up trend, so it bumped into a 85% drawdown in my previous assessment. And it has now a 20% drawdown again.







8/ Indicement MT5



233 purchases in the last month

12 reviews (approx. 230 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 46K USD



Pros:

- Nothing.



Cons:

- Check the signal. It is not working.

- Ridiculously simple and funny properties, as for any expert from this author. It looks like he started making his first steps in programming mql5. And he has never thought of strategy or price fluctuations.



Conclusion: It is gambling not trading. This time the author thinks that users will buy a strategy that can trade American indices. The problem is, it cannot.







9/ Gold CPU



43 purchases in the last month

2 reviews (approx. 43 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 10K USD



Pros:

- It trades on a volatile Gold.



Cons:

- No signal. There was a signal which failed because of a ridiculous risk-to-profit ratio.



Conclusion: It is not a strategy. No explanation of the strategy. No nothing. I guess he just trained a dense network on Gold, and it kept making buys for the last few months. And then, all of a sudden, it made a sell. A big mistake.







10/ Gold Trading AI MT5



60 purchases in the last month

2 reviews (approx. 60 total purchases)

Max revenue of the author approx. 12K USD



Pros:

- It trades on a volatile Gold.



Cons:

- According to the signal, it makes a buy to earn 200-300 USD; and a sell to earn 30-40 USD. It is just another scam which bets on buys with Gold, which has been rising (again and again) since the start of 2024.



Conclusion: It will fail once Gold returns to its normal volatility cycle. My prediction is that Gold will enter a very volatile channel in November-December.

