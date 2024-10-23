🔥🔥🔥🔥EA Trades 23.10.2024🔥🔥🔥🔥
Trading Systems

🔥🔥🔥🔥EA Trades 23.10.2024🔥🔥🔥🔥

23 October 2024, 16:39
Moustapha Boulouz
Moustapha Boulouz
0
209

🔥🔥🔥🔥NAS100 Scalping EA 🔥🔥🔥🔥

My profile : 

Moustapha Boulouz - 25465153 - Trader's profile - MQL5 Algo Trading community

🔥🔥🔥Announcement 🔥🔥🔥

Many of you have been asking when the next EA promotion will be, so I’ve decided to do a special promotion for 24 hours only! 🎉

✅ EA Unlimited Access: for just 350$ instead of $500$

✅ 1 license 100$ instead of 200$

Don’t miss out—take advantage of it now before it’s gone! ⏳🔥

✅ Text me to secure your EA license(Telgrm) @blztrading


EA Trade Entry

scalping ea, trading robot, NAS100


scalping ea, trading robot, NAS100

EA moves sl to BE

scalping ea, trading robot, NAS100


EA moves sl to +1% in profit

scalping ea, trading robot, NAS100


we got stopped out at +1% in profits by 1 pip 😂 😂 😂 Price goes straight to TP  

scalping ea, trading robot, NAS100

scalping ea, trading robot, NAS100






























#scalping ea, trading robot, NAS100