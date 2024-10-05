Supply Demand EA ProBot: Almost $1000 in Profit from 6 Trades

Hello Traders!

Today, I used the "Supply Demand EA ProBot" to trade in the Forex market. I started by opening my charts and selecting the Trading Direction for the pairs I wanted to trade. After that, I let the EA handle everything. It placed 6 trades in total, 4 were winners, and 2 were losses.

In the following video, you'll see the pairs I traded, the directions I chose using the "Directional Panel," and the settings I used for both the panel and input variables.

If you enjoy how I trade, feel free to email me, I would be glad to assist you.

Email: high.probability.zones.trading@gmail.com







Note: The "Directional Panel" indicator is free for anyone who gets the Supply Demand EA ProBot.





You can check the "Supply Demand EA ProBot" on the following links.





MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023







