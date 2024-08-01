July Results: Bitcoin Surpasses Gold in NordFX Trader Rankings

The brokerage company NordFX has released the performance results of its clients' trading activities for July 2024. The evaluation also covered the social trading services, PAMM and CopyTrading, as well as the profits earned by the company's IB partners.

● The highest profit in July was achieved by a trader from East Asia, account No.1609XXX, with a profit of 50,792 USD. This solid result was driven by the strengthening of bitcoin (BTC/USD).

– The second position in the ranking of the most successful traders of the month was secured by a client from South Asia, account No.1749XXX, who earned 45,106 USD from trades involving the 'golden' currency pair XAU/USD.

– The third place on the July podium was taken by a compatriot (account No.1771XXX), who achieved a result of 42,461 USD through operations with both the XAU/USD pair and the relatively exotic GBP/NZD pair.

● The following situation unfolded in NordFX's passive investment services:

– In the PAMM service, we continue to observe the account Zenix 786, which has shown a profit of 106% over 131 days. The account Gold24 also attracted attention, with its name suggesting exclusive trading in the XAU/USD pair. The number '24' in the name might refer to 24-carat purity (pure gold without any additives) or perhaps that trading is conducted 24 hours a day. Both interpretations are possible. Regardless, the manager of this account managed to achieve a profit of over 60% in just 62 days. The results of both accounts are impressive; however, the maximum drawdown, while not dramatic, is also not the smallest – 36% and 32%, respectively.

– On the CopyTrading showcase, highly attractive signals, at least at first glance, occasionally appear among the startups, showing astronomical returns. Currently, the signal Bro has surged to the forefront, increasing the initial deposit by 554% in just 6 days! However, the maximum drawdown for the same period has already approached 43%. Therefore, while these super-results are impressive, it's important to understand that they are achieved through super-aggressive trading. When subscribing to such signals, one must consider that the risk of losing invested funds is also extremely high.

Among the more stable and calm signals, NordFXSrilanka and Quiet_trade_USD stand out. While their profits are significantly lower than those of Bro, they still far exceed the interest rates on USD bank deposits. For instance, NordFXSrilanka showed a 47% increase over 205 days with a maximum drawdown of less than 10%, and Quiet_trade_USD yielded a profit of 12% since early March with a drawdown of only around 15%. It is worth noting that the longevity (or lifespan) of signals and PAMM accounts, along with maximum drawdown, are crucial indicators confirming that they won't collapse like a house of cards in the face of the first challenging situation in the financial markets.

● Among NordFX's IB partners, the TOP-3 is as follows:

– The first place was taken by a partner from South Asia, account No.1576XXX, who was rewarded with 16,445 USD in July;

– The next position was secured by another partner from South Asia (account No.1618XXX), who received 13,859 USD;

– Finally, rounding out the top three is a third partner from the same region, account No.1229XXX, who received a reward of 6,610 USD.





https://nordfx.com/





Notice: These materials are not investment recommendations or guidelines for working in financial markets and are intended for informational purposes only. Trading in financial markets is risky and can result in a complete loss of deposited funds.



