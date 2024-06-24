Detailed Descriptions of Trailing Stop Methods in Ultimate Trailing Stop EA

Note: When "Chandelier Show Channel" is set to false (Trend Mode), the trailing stop loss may not be assigned if the closing price for a buy trade is below the Chandelier line (or above the Chandelier line for a sell trade). This is because there is no Chandelier line to support the stop loss in such cases. When "Chandelier Show Channel" is set to true (Channel Mode), the stop loss lines will be placed on both sides of the price, ensuring that a stop loss is always visible.



