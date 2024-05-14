Trading Signals for XAU/USD (GOLD) for May 14-16, 2024: buy above $2,342 (21 SMA - rebound)

Gold is trading around 2,343, around the 21 SMA, and within the uptrend channel forming since early May. Gold, after a strong technical correction below 2,375, found a bottom around 2,330 which gave it an opportunity to recover.





The H4 chart shows that gold could resume its bullish cycle if it consolidates above 2,340 or 2,330 in the coming days.





If gold keeps its uptrend channel intact, a technical bounce around 2,330 would be a key point to buy with targets at 2,375 and 2,392. At this level, gold left a GAP on April 18 and the price is likely to reach this area so the GAP will be covered in the next few days.





If gold breaks and consolidates below 2,330, the outlook could be negative and we could expect a change in trend. Therefore, gold could reach 5/8 Murray located at 2,312 and the 200 EMA located at 2,301.





We believe that in the next few hours, gold could gain momentum and we can look for opportunities to buy, only if it settles above 2,330. Any pullback in the price will be seen as an opportunity to buy with targets at 2,355, 2,375, and 2,392.









On May 10, the eagle indicator reached the oversold zone and we believe that gold could resume its bullish cycle as we see a relief in the bearish pressure so that gold could continue to rise.



