Trading Systems

Support Quick Reference Guide

31 May 2024, 17:05
Issam Kassas
Issam Kassas
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QUICK SUPPORT — ALL QUESTIONS ANSWERED

For Atomic Analyst • Smart Trend • MENA Scanner • Smart Universal EA • Smart Price Action (Level X)

This page gives you fast answers to every common question about installation, usage, presets, buffers, MT4/MT5 versions, activations, automation, and troubleshooting.


SECTION 1 — INSTALLATION & ACTIVATION

1. I bought an indicator but I cannot find it in MT4/MT5. Where is it?

Go to: Navigator → Market → Purchased.
If not visible, click Refresh or re-login to your MQL5 account.

Step by step guide Click HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757881

2. How do I install my Indicators and Experts?

Click on the product in Market → Purchased → press Install.
It will automatically appear in Navigator → Indicators / Experts.

Step by step guide Click HERE:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757880

3. I bought the wrong version (MT4 instead of MT5). What do I do?

You must cancel the purchase in MQL5 and re-buy the correct version.
MQL5 does not allow switching between MT4/MT5.

4. How many activations do I have?

All paid products come with 20 activations (max allowed).

5. How many computers can I use the products on?

Unlimited — as long as activations remain.


SECTION 2 — USING MY SYSTEMS (BEGINNERS)

6. I am new to trading. Do you have an online course?

Yes — a full trading course from Beginner → Advanced → Automation.

7. I don’t know how to use my indicator or EA. Where should I start?

Each product includes:

8. Do the indicators have buffers for Expert Advisors?

Yes — all paid indicators support buffers for EA automation.

9. Do your indicators work with your Expert Advisors?

Yes — indicators with buffers integrate directly with the Smart Universal Expert Advisor.

10. Do you have presets for the indicators and EAs?

Yes — included in each product page and online course.


SECTION 3 — USING THE SYSTEMS (ADVANCED USERS)

11. Which products generate entry + SL + TP signals?

  • Atomic Analyst

  • Smart Trend Trading System (STTS)
    Both provide entry arrows + predefined Stop Loss + multiple TP targets.

12. Which product gives full multi-timeframe scanning?

  • MENA Trend Scanner
    Scans multiple symbols + multiple timeframes instantly.

13. Which product allows full automation?

  • Smart Universal Expert Advisor (SUEA)
    You can automate ANY indicator using its buffers (no coding required).

14. Which product includes Smart Money Concepts (Order Blocks, BOS, CHoCH)?

  • Smart Price Action Concepts (Level X)
    Includes OBs, Imbalances, Liquidity, BOS, CHoCH, and institutional structure.


SECTION 4 — SETTINGS, ALERTS & VISUALS

15. How do I enable or disable phone alerts?

Open indicator → Inputs → set Alerts = True/False.

Step by step guide Click HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757742

16. How do I change the colors of the indicators?

Go to Indicator Inputs → Color Settings.

17. How do I change background color?

Atomic Analyst & STTS include Custom Background options in Inputs.

Step by step guide Click HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757883

18. How to disable alerts completely?

Set all alert-related inputs to False.


SECTION 5 — PRESETS & STRATEGIES

19. Where can I find the presets and how to load them?

Click the question → detailed instructions inside the blog.

Step by step guide Click HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757882

20. Where do I learn the strategies?

Each product has:

21. Can I combine your indicators together?

Yes — the PSTS ecosystem is designed for smooth integration:

  • Atomic Analyst = Level 1

  • Smart Trend = Level 2

  • MENA Scanner = Level 3

  • Smart Universal EA = Level 4

  • Smart Price Action = Level X


SECTION 6 — EA & AUTOMATION QUESTIONS

22. Can I automate Atomic Analyst or STTS?

Yes — using Smart Universal EA (SUEA).
It reads indicator buffers and executes trading rules automatically.

23. Why does my EA not take trades?

Common reasons:

  • No signal from indicator buffers

  • Spread too high

  • Wrong magic number

  • Trading hours filter

  • No auto-trading permission

  • Incorrect symbol suffix

24. Does the EA work on prop firms?

Yes — SUEA is fully compliant and includes filters for:

  • Spread

  • Drawdown

  • Trading sessions

  • Lot size limits


SECTION 7 — MT4/MT5 DIFFERENCES

25. Do all tools work on both MT4 and MT5?

Yes — except scanner dashboards (MT5 recommended for performance).

26. Are the features the same in MT4 and MT5?

Core logic is the same, but MT5 is:

  • Faster

  • More stable

  • Better for multi-timeframe + automation


SECTION 8 — TROUBLESHOOTING

27. Indicator not loading?

Check:

  • Journal tab for errors

  • Allow DLL imports

  • Update MT5/MT4

  • Remove conflicting indicators

28. EA not trading?

Ensure:

  • AutoTrading is ON

  • Inputs are correct

  • Indicator buffers match

  • Market is open

  • Presets loaded correctly

29. Indicator arrows not showing?

Make sure:

  • Chart is not too zoomed out

  • Indicator is attached to correct timeframe

  • Signal mode matches your settings


SECTION 9 — GENERAL QUESTIONS

30. Do you provide support?

Yes — fast support through:

31. Can I request new features?

Yes — suggestions are welcome and often included in updates.

32. Are updates free?

Yes — all paid tools receive lifetime free updates.


SECTION 10 — COMPLETE PSTS ECOSYSTEM OVERVIEW

Level 1 — Atomic Analyst

Entry + SL + TP logic with trend filtering and alerts.

Level 2 — Smart Trend Trading System

Trend following, reversals, scalping, structure, S/R, and multi-timeframe logic.

Level 3 — MENA Trend Scanner

Multi-pair, multi-timeframe scanning for direction selection.

Level 4 — Smart Universal EA

Automate ANY rule-based system without coding.

Level X — Smart Price Action Concepts

SMC: Liquidity, OBs, BOS, CHoCH, imbalances, displacement.


LEVEL 1: ATOMIC ANALYST



You will find answers to all your Questions about the Atomic Analyst in the below links:

User Manual: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757478




LEVEL 2: SMART TREND TRADING SYSTEM



You will find answers to all your Questions about the STTS in the below links:

Online course: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757466
User Manual: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757467




LEVEL 3: MENA TREND SCANNER PRO



You will find answers to all your Questions about the MENA Trend Catcher in the below links:

User Manual:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765073



LEVEL 4: SMART UNIVERSAL EXPERT ADVISER



You will find answers to all your Questions about the SUEA in the below links:

Online course and User Manualhttps://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757566




LEVEL X: SMART PRICE ACTION CONCEPTS



You will find answers to all your Questions about the SPAC in the below links:

Online course: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757495
User Manual: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757496