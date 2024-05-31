Support Quick Reference Guide

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QUICK SUPPORT — ALL QUESTIONS ANSWERED
For Atomic Analyst • Smart Trend • MENA Scanner • Smart Universal EA • Smart Price Action (Level X)
This page gives you fast answers to every common question about installation, usage, presets, buffers, MT4/MT5 versions, activations, automation, and troubleshooting.
SECTION 1 — INSTALLATION & ACTIVATION
1. I bought an indicator but I cannot find it in MT4/MT5. Where is it?
Go to: Navigator → Market → Purchased.
If not visible, click Refresh or re-login to your MQL5 account.
Step by step guide Click HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757881
2. How do I install my Indicators and Experts?
Click on the product in Market → Purchased → press Install.
It will automatically appear in Navigator → Indicators / Experts.
Step by step guide Click HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757880
3. I bought the wrong version (MT4 instead of MT5). What do I do?
You must cancel the purchase in MQL5 and re-buy the correct version.
MQL5 does not allow switching between MT4/MT5.
4. How many activations do I have?
All paid products come with 20 activations (max allowed).
5. How many computers can I use the products on?
Unlimited — as long as activations remain.
SECTION 2 — USING MY SYSTEMS (BEGINNERS)
6. I am new to trading. Do you have an online course?
Yes — a full trading course from Beginner → Advanced → Automation.
7. I don’t know how to use my indicator or EA. Where should I start?
Each product includes:
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User manual
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Presets
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Strategy explanations
8. Do the indicators have buffers for Expert Advisors?
Yes — all paid indicators support buffers for EA automation.
9. Do your indicators work with your Expert Advisors?
Yes — indicators with buffers integrate directly with the Smart Universal Expert Advisor.
10. Do you have presets for the indicators and EAs?
Yes — included in each product page and online course.
SECTION 3 — USING THE SYSTEMS (ADVANCED USERS)
11. Which products generate entry + SL + TP signals?
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Atomic Analyst
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Smart Trend Trading System (STTS)
Both provide entry arrows + predefined Stop Loss + multiple TP targets.
12. Which product gives full multi-timeframe scanning?
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MENA Trend Scanner
Scans multiple symbols + multiple timeframes instantly.
13. Which product allows full automation?
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Smart Universal Expert Advisor (SUEA)
You can automate ANY indicator using its buffers (no coding required).
14. Which product includes Smart Money Concepts (Order Blocks, BOS, CHoCH)?
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Smart Price Action Concepts (Level X)
Includes OBs, Imbalances, Liquidity, BOS, CHoCH, and institutional structure.
SECTION 4 — SETTINGS, ALERTS & VISUALS
15. How do I enable or disable phone alerts?
Open indicator → Inputs → set Alerts = True/False.
Step by step guide Click HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757742
16. How do I change the colors of the indicators?
Go to Indicator Inputs → Color Settings.
17. How do I change background color?
Atomic Analyst & STTS include Custom Background options in Inputs.
Step by step guide Click HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757883
18. How to disable alerts completely?
Set all alert-related inputs to False.
SECTION 5 — PRESETS & STRATEGIES
19. Where can I find the presets and how to load them?
Click the question → detailed instructions inside the blog.
Step by step guide Click HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757882
20. Where do I learn the strategies?
Each product has:
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Full online video course: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766525
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Written manual
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Example trades
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Strategy templates
21. Can I combine your indicators together?
Yes — the PSTS ecosystem is designed for smooth integration:
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Atomic Analyst = Level 1
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Smart Trend = Level 2
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MENA Scanner = Level 3
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Smart Universal EA = Level 4
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Smart Price Action = Level X
SECTION 6 — EA & AUTOMATION QUESTIONS
22. Can I automate Atomic Analyst or STTS?
Yes — using Smart Universal EA (SUEA).
It reads indicator buffers and executes trading rules automatically.
23. Why does my EA not take trades?
Common reasons:
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No signal from indicator buffers
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Spread too high
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Wrong magic number
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Trading hours filter
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No auto-trading permission
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Incorrect symbol suffix
24. Does the EA work on prop firms?
Yes — SUEA is fully compliant and includes filters for:
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Spread
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Drawdown
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Trading sessions
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Lot size limits
SECTION 7 — MT4/MT5 DIFFERENCES
25. Do all tools work on both MT4 and MT5?
Yes — except scanner dashboards (MT5 recommended for performance).
26. Are the features the same in MT4 and MT5?
Core logic is the same, but MT5 is:
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Faster
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More stable
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Better for multi-timeframe + automation
SECTION 8 — TROUBLESHOOTING
27. Indicator not loading?
Check:
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Journal tab for errors
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Allow DLL imports
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Update MT5/MT4
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Remove conflicting indicators
28. EA not trading?
Ensure:
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AutoTrading is ON
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Inputs are correct
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Indicator buffers match
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Market is open
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Presets loaded correctly
29. Indicator arrows not showing?
Make sure:
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Chart is not too zoomed out
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Indicator is attached to correct timeframe
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Signal mode matches your settings
SECTION 9 — GENERAL QUESTIONS
30. Do you provide support?
Yes — fast support through:
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Product comments
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Online documentation
31. Can I request new features?
Yes — suggestions are welcome and often included in updates.
32. Are updates free?
Yes — all paid tools receive lifetime free updates.
SECTION 10 — COMPLETE PSTS ECOSYSTEM OVERVIEW
Level 1 — Atomic Analyst
Entry + SL + TP logic with trend filtering and alerts.
Level 2 — Smart Trend Trading System
Trend following, reversals, scalping, structure, S/R, and multi-timeframe logic.
Level 3 — MENA Trend Scanner
Multi-pair, multi-timeframe scanning for direction selection.
Level 4 — Smart Universal EA
Automate ANY rule-based system without coding.
Level X — Smart Price Action Concepts
SMC: Liquidity, OBs, BOS, CHoCH, imbalances, displacement.
LEVEL 1: ATOMIC ANALYST
You will find answers to all your Questions about the Atomic Analyst in the below links:User Manual: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757478
LEVEL 2: SMART TREND TRADING SYSTEM
You will find answers to all your Questions about the STTS in the below links:Online course: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757466
User Manual: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757467
LEVEL 3: MENA TREND SCANNER PRO
You will find answers to all your Questions about the MENA Trend Catcher in the below links:User Manual: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765073
LEVEL 4: SMART UNIVERSAL EXPERT ADVISER
You will find answers to all your Questions about the SUEA in the below links:Online course and User Manual: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757566
LEVEL X: SMART PRICE ACTION CONCEPTS
You will find answers to all your Questions about the SPAC in the below links:Online course: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757495
User Manual: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757496