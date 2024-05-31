Support Quick Reference Guide

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QUICK SUPPORT — ALL QUESTIONS ANSWERED

For Atomic Analyst • Smart Trend • MENA Scanner • Smart Universal EA • Smart Price Action (Level X)

This page gives you fast answers to every common question about installation, usage, presets, buffers, MT4/MT5 versions, activations, automation, and troubleshooting.



SECTION 1 — INSTALLATION & ACTIVATION

1. I bought an indicator but I cannot find it in MT4/MT5. Where is it?

Go to: Navigator → Market → Purchased.

If not visible, click Refresh or re-login to your MQL5 account.



Step by step guide Click HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757881

2. How do I install my Indicators and Experts?

Click on the product in Market → Purchased → press Install.

It will automatically appear in Navigator → Indicators / Experts.



Step by step guide Click HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757880

3. I bought the wrong version (MT4 instead of MT5). What do I do?

You must cancel the purchase in MQL5 and re-buy the correct version.

MQL5 does not allow switching between MT4/MT5.



4. How many activations do I have?

All paid products come with 20 activations (max allowed).

5. How many computers can I use the products on?

Unlimited — as long as activations remain.



SECTION 2 — USING MY SYSTEMS (BEGINNERS)



6. I am new to trading. Do you have an online course?

Yes — a full trading course from Beginner → Advanced → Automation.

7. I don’t know how to use my indicator or EA. Where should I start?

Each product includes:

Online course

User manual

Presets

Strategy explanations

8. Do the indicators have buffers for Expert Advisors?

Yes — all paid indicators support buffers for EA automation.

9. Do your indicators work with your Expert Advisors?

Yes — indicators with buffers integrate directly with the Smart Universal Expert Advisor.

10. Do you have presets for the indicators and EAs?

Yes — included in each product page and online course.



SECTION 3 — USING THE SYSTEMS (ADVANCED USERS)

11. Which products generate entry + SL + TP signals?

Atomic Analyst

Smart Trend Trading System (STTS)

Both provide entry arrows + predefined Stop Loss + multiple TP targets.

12. Which product gives full multi-timeframe scanning?

MENA Trend Scanner

Scans multiple symbols + multiple timeframes instantly.

13. Which product allows full automation?

Smart Universal Expert Advisor (SUEA)

You can automate ANY indicator using its buffers (no coding required).

14. Which product includes Smart Money Concepts (Order Blocks, BOS, CHoCH)?

Smart Price Action Concepts (Level X)

Includes OBs, Imbalances, Liquidity, BOS, CHoCH, and institutional structure.



SECTION 4 — SETTINGS, ALERTS & VISUALS

15. How do I enable or disable phone alerts?

Open indicator → Inputs → set Alerts = True/False.



Step by step guide Click HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757742

16. How do I change the colors of the indicators?

Go to Indicator Inputs → Color Settings.

17. How do I change background color?

Atomic Analyst & STTS include Custom Background options in Inputs.



Step by step guide Click HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757883

18. How to disable alerts completely?

Set all alert-related inputs to False.



SECTION 5 — PRESETS & STRATEGIES

19. Where can I find the presets and how to load them?

Click the question → detailed instructions inside the blog.



Step by step guide Click HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757882

20. Where do I learn the strategies?

Each product has:

Full online video course: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766525

Written manual

Example trades

Strategy templates

21. Can I combine your indicators together?

Yes — the PSTS ecosystem is designed for smooth integration:

Atomic Analyst = Level 1

Smart Trend = Level 2

MENA Scanner = Level 3

Smart Universal EA = Level 4

Smart Price Action = Level X



SECTION 6 — EA & AUTOMATION QUESTIONS



22. Can I automate Atomic Analyst or STTS?

Yes — using Smart Universal EA (SUEA).

It reads indicator buffers and executes trading rules automatically.

23. Why does my EA not take trades?

Common reasons:

No signal from indicator buffers

Spread too high

Wrong magic number

Trading hours filter

No auto-trading permission

Incorrect symbol suffix

24. Does the EA work on prop firms?

Yes — SUEA is fully compliant and includes filters for:

Spread

Drawdown

Trading sessions

Lot size limits



SECTION 7 — MT4/MT5 DIFFERENCES

25. Do all tools work on both MT4 and MT5?

Yes — except scanner dashboards (MT5 recommended for performance).

26. Are the features the same in MT4 and MT5?

Core logic is the same, but MT5 is:

Faster

More stable

Better for multi-timeframe + automation



SECTION 8 — TROUBLESHOOTING

27. Indicator not loading?

Check:

Journal tab for errors

Allow DLL imports

Update MT5/MT4

Remove conflicting indicators

28. EA not trading?

Ensure:

AutoTrading is ON

Inputs are correct

Indicator buffers match

Market is open

Presets loaded correctly

29. Indicator arrows not showing?

Make sure:

Chart is not too zoomed out

Indicator is attached to correct timeframe

Signal mode matches your settings



SECTION 9 — GENERAL QUESTIONS

30. Do you provide support?

Yes — fast support through:

MQL5 messages

Product comments

Online documentation

31. Can I request new features?

Yes — suggestions are welcome and often included in updates.

32. Are updates free?

Yes — all paid tools receive lifetime free updates.



SECTION 10 — COMPLETE PSTS ECOSYSTEM OVERVIEW

Level 1 — Atomic Analyst

Entry + SL + TP logic with trend filtering and alerts.

Level 2 — Smart Trend Trading System

Trend following, reversals, scalping, structure, S/R, and multi-timeframe logic.

Level 3 — MENA Trend Scanner

Multi-pair, multi-timeframe scanning for direction selection.

Level 4 — Smart Universal EA

Automate ANY rule-based system without coding.

Level X — Smart Price Action Concepts

SMC: Liquidity, OBs, BOS, CHoCH, imbalances, displacement.