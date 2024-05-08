A new style of forex trading with the introduction of 'Strategic Close'.

The Forex market is known for its high potential returns, but it also requires a high level of skill to be successful. There is a noticeable difference in skill, especially in the settlement strategies, between novice and experienced traders. Beginners often rely on simple close-all trades using limit and stop orders, which can hinder their growth and lead to their early exit from the market.



In contrast, experienced traders maximise profits and manage risk using advanced strategies such as partial settlements, additional entries and adjusting TP/SL lines. These techniques are not easy to master and can pose significant risks if attempted by beginners.



To address these challenges, the Strategic Close was developed as an evolutionary trading support concept. This new style allows traders to flexibly select and combine closing strategies according to market movements. For example, a trader could partially close at a profit and then use trailing stops to target additional profits.



This technological innovation aims to bring about a societal change in the FX market similar to the popularization of the automatic car. Just as driving became accessible to everyone, Strategic Close hopes to lower the barrier of entry to Forex trading, making it easier for beginners to use advanced execution techniques and opening up new opportunities for experienced traders.



Definition of Strategic Close Methodology



A "Strategic Close" is a technique that allows traders to combine multiple strategic options in the Forex trade settlement process. This technique allows traders to maximize profit opportunities while managing the risk of price volatility by using multiple options, either singly or in combination, depending on market conditions.



Total Settlement (CLOSE ALL), Partial Settlement (PARTIAL CLOSE), Trailing Stop (TRAILING STOP), Reset of Take Profit (TAKE PROFIT RESET) and Reset of Stop Loss (STOP LOSS RESET), Buying on Dips (BUY ON DIPS), Locked Trade (REVERSE POSITION) and more.





These features allow traders to react flexibly based on their risk tolerance and market observations. "Strategic Close" aims to bridge the skill gap between novice and experienced traders, supporting skill enhancement and broadening the base of the Forex market.



It is hoped that this new style will create economic opportunities, make trading enjoyable and effective for all, and pave the way for a new era in trading.





As of May 8, 2024, the tool with "Strategic Close" will be "Asset Accelerator". in next, We plan to introduce it to "Practice Simulator".



