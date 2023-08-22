CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

AllAverages v4.9 MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

TrendLaboratory
Published by:
IVAN ASTAFUROV
IVAN ASTAFUROV

IVAN ASTAFUROV

We are a community of traders, we trade, educate, share experience. Here we post our developments that may be of interest to the MQL community.
Products:
4 codes 4 comments
Views:
14216
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

You can see other analytical tools on my profile page. The AllAverages v4.9 version for MT4 here. This indicator is not mine, it is in the public domain, but it is not available on the MQL5 forum. That is why I decided to post it here. I am currently using some modifications of moving averages in my strategies. Previous version is here.

Available formulas (MA_Method)

  1.    SMA                      Simple Moving Average
  2.    EMA                      Exponential Moving Average
  3.    Wilder                  Wilder Exponential Moving Average
  4.    LWMA                   Linear Weighted Moving Average
  5.    SineWMA              Sine Weighted Moving Average
  6.    TriMA                   Triangular Moving Average
  7.    LSMA                    Least Square Moving Average (or EPMA, Linear Regression Line)
  8.    SMMA                   Smoothed Moving Average
  9.    HMA                     Hull Moving Average by A.Hull
  10.    ZeroLagEMA          Zero-Lag Exponential Moving Average
  11.    DEMA                    Double Exponential Moving Average by P.Mulloy
  12.    T3_basic               T3 by T.Tillson (original version)
  13.    ITrend                   Instantaneous Trendline by J.Ehlers
  14.    Median                  Moving Median
  15.    GeoMean               Geometric Mean
  16.    REMA                     Regularized EMA by C.Satchwell
  17.    ILRS                       Integral of Linear Regression Slope
  18.    IE_2                       Combination of LSMA and ILRS
  19.    TriMAgen                Triangular Moving Average generalized by J.Ehlers
  20.    VWMA                    Volume Weighted Moving Average
  21.    JSmooth                 M.Jurik's Smoothing
  22.    SMA_eq                  Simplified SMA
  23.    ALMA                     Arnaud Legoux Moving Average
  24.    TEMA                     Triple Exponential Moving Average by P.Mulloy
  25.    T3                         T3 by T.Tillson (correct version)
  26.    Laguerre                Laguerre filter by J.Ehlers
  27.    MD                         McGinley Dynamic
  28.    BF2P                      Two-pole modified Butterworth filter by J.Ehlers
  29.    BF3P                      Three-pole modified Butterworth filter by J.Ehlers
  30.    SuperSmu               SuperSmoother by J.Ehlers
  31.    Decycler                 Simple Decycler by J.Ehlers
  32.    eVWMA                   Modified eVWMA
  33.    EWMA                     Exponential Weighted Moving Average
  34.    DsEMA                    Double Smoothed EMA
  35.    TsEMA                     Triple Smoothed EMA
  36.    VEMA                      Volume-weighted Exponential Moving Average(V-EMA)

The choice of prices used to build moving averages:

  1.    close                       Close
  2.    open                        Open
  3.    high                         High
  4.    low                          Low
  5.    median                    Median
  6.    typical                     Typical
  7.    weightedClose          Weighted Close
  8.    medianBody             Median Body (Open+Close)/2
  9.    average                    Average (High+Low+Open+Close)/4
  10.    trendBiased              Trend Biased
  11.    trendBiasedExt         Trend Biased(extreme)
  12.    haClose                    Heiken Ashi Close
  13.    haOpen                    Heiken Ashi Open
  14.    haHigh                     Heiken Ashi High   
  15.    haLow                      Heiken Ashi Low
  16.    haMedian                  Heiken Ashi Median
  17.    haTypical                  Heiken Ashi Typical
  18.    haWeighted               Heiken Ashi Weighted Close
  19.    haMedianBody           Heiken Ashi Median Body
  20.    haAverage                 Heiken Ashi Average
  21.    haTrendBiased           Heiken Ashi Trend Biased
  22.    haTrendBiasedExt      Heiken Ashi Trend Biased(extreme) 
TimeFrame                            = 0                   Selecting the timeframe
Price                                     = 0                   Choice of prices used
MA_Period                             = 14                 Averaging period of the moving average
MA_Shift                               = 0                   Shift the moving average by a specified number of periods 
MA_Method                           = SMA               Choice of moving average formula
ShowInColor                          = true              Show/hide color rendering, up-trend color selection, down-trend color selection
Number of bars counted        = 0                   Plotted on the chart for a specified number of candles (bars), "0" - all bars are involved in the construction       

Alerts, Emails & Notifications

AlertOn                                = false              Disable/enable sound alerts when changing the direction of the moving average
AlertShift                             = 1                    Shift of periods (candlesticks), after which the notification about the change of direction of the moving average will come
SoundsNumber                     = 5                    Number of sound alerts
SoundsPause                        = 5                    Pause in seconds between sound alerts
UpTrendSound                      = "alert.wav"     Selecting a sound file when a trend changes from downtrend to uptrend
DnTrendSound                      = "alert2.wav"   Selecting a sound file when a trend changes from uptrend to downtrend
EmailOn                               = false              Disable/enable sending messages to email
EmailsNumber                      = 1                   Number of messages to be sent to the mail

PushNotificationOn               = false              Disable/enable "push" messaging to your smartphone


    Reporting Memory Leaks in Strategy Tester Reporting Memory Leaks in Strategy Tester

    Monitoring of memory leaks in the strategy tester

    Trend Dashboard Indicator Trend Dashboard Indicator

    Trend Dashboard Indicator MetaTrader 5 indicator — a multi-timeframe indicator that is based on three standard indicators: Stochastic oscillator, RSI (Relative Strength Index), and CCI (Commodity Channel Index). It displays current trend directions for M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN1 timeframes. When you follow such an indicator you have a clear picture of the trends across all important timeframes. It doesn't matter which timeframe you attach this indicator to. The indicator can be downloaded for MT4 and MT5.

    Ima() very simply. Ima() very simply.

    A multi timeframe version is available with colors for orientation, for developers or profitable traders for free. Offer under conditions. Other multi timeframe indicators are also available.

    iRSI Very Simple iRSI Very Simple

    iRSI Very Simple A multi timeframe version is available with colors for orientation, for developers or profitable traders for free. Offer under conditions. Other multi timeframe indicators are also available.