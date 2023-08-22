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AllAverages v4.9 MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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IVAN ASTAFUROVWe are a community of traders, we trade, educate, share experience. Here we post our developments that may be of interest to the MQL community.
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You can see other analytical tools on my profile page. The AllAverages v4.9 version for MT4 here. This indicator is not mine, it is in the public domain, but it is not available on the MQL5 forum. That is why I decided to post it here. I am currently using some modifications of moving averages in my strategies. Previous version is here.
Available formulas (MA_Method)
- SMA Simple Moving Average
- EMA Exponential Moving Average
- Wilder Wilder Exponential Moving Average
- LWMA Linear Weighted Moving Average
- SineWMA Sine Weighted Moving Average
- TriMA Triangular Moving Average
- LSMA Least Square Moving Average (or EPMA, Linear Regression Line)
- SMMA Smoothed Moving Average
- HMA Hull Moving Average by A.Hull
- ZeroLagEMA Zero-Lag Exponential Moving Average
- DEMA Double Exponential Moving Average by P.Mulloy
- T3_basic T3 by T.Tillson (original version)
- ITrend Instantaneous Trendline by J.Ehlers
- Median Moving Median
- GeoMean Geometric Mean
- REMA Regularized EMA by C.Satchwell
- ILRS Integral of Linear Regression Slope
- IE_2 Combination of LSMA and ILRS
- TriMAgen Triangular Moving Average generalized by J.Ehlers
- VWMA Volume Weighted Moving Average
- JSmooth M.Jurik's Smoothing
- SMA_eq Simplified SMA
- ALMA Arnaud Legoux Moving Average
- TEMA Triple Exponential Moving Average by P.Mulloy
- T3 T3 by T.Tillson (correct version)
- Laguerre Laguerre filter by J.Ehlers
- MD McGinley Dynamic
- BF2P Two-pole modified Butterworth filter by J.Ehlers
- BF3P Three-pole modified Butterworth filter by J.Ehlers
- SuperSmu SuperSmoother by J.Ehlers
- Decycler Simple Decycler by J.Ehlers
- eVWMA Modified eVWMA
- EWMA Exponential Weighted Moving Average
- DsEMA Double Smoothed EMA
- TsEMA Triple Smoothed EMA
- VEMA Volume-weighted Exponential Moving Average(V-EMA)
The choice of prices used to build moving averages:
- close Close
- open Open
- high High
- low Low
- median Median
- typical Typical
- weightedClose Weighted Close
- medianBody Median Body (Open+Close)/2
- average Average (High+Low+Open+Close)/4
- trendBiased Trend Biased
- trendBiasedExt Trend Biased(extreme)
- haClose Heiken Ashi Close
- haOpen Heiken Ashi Open
- haHigh Heiken Ashi High
- haLow Heiken Ashi Low
- haMedian Heiken Ashi Median
- haTypical Heiken Ashi Typical
- haWeighted Heiken Ashi Weighted Close
- haMedianBody Heiken Ashi Median Body
- haAverage Heiken Ashi Average
- haTrendBiased Heiken Ashi Trend Biased
- haTrendBiasedExt Heiken Ashi Trend Biased(extreme)
TimeFrame = 0 Selecting the timeframe
Price = 0 Choice of prices used
MA_Period = 14 Averaging period of the moving average
MA_Shift = 0 Shift the moving average by a specified number of periods
MA_Method = SMA Choice of moving average formula
ShowInColor = true Show/hide color rendering, up-trend color selection, down-trend color selection
Alerts, Emails & Notifications
PushNotificationOn = false Disable/enable "push" messaging to your smartphone
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