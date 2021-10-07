PriceTracker EA CLASSIC

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PriceTracker-Classic: Step-by-step instruction for install and using all 28 sets for 28 different currency pairs on one Account.

MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67340

MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67341







FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQ): https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747110





Download sets for testing (EURUSD, GBPUSD, CHFJPY): PriceTracker_v-8-6__sets_DEMO-PACK_.zip If you bought PriceTracker EA, simply contact me and I will provide you with a complete package of all sets ( PriceTracker-sets_FULL-PACK_.zip ) that will significantly expand the capabilities of PriceTracker EA.









PriceTracker is a unique system that allows you to achieve huge goals with moderate risks. Moreover, a variety of strategies and logics (already integrated into the system) allows you to choose the best trading style for you.





HOW TO START:

Anyone can join our project, for this you need:

Absolutely any Account MT4/MT5 broker with a balance corresponding to the selected level of risk (see below)

PriceTracker EA, version 8.0 or higher

MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67340

MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67341



https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67340 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67341 download the actual .set files: PriceTracker-sets_FULL-PACK_.zip ( 1-PriceTracker-Classic folder in zip file)





Files for using for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) or MetaTrader 5 (MT5):

_1__EURUSD_M15___PT-Classic___Risk-х.set

_2__GBPUSD_M15___ PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set

___Risk-х.set _3__CHFJPY_M15___ PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set

___Risk-х.set _4__USDCAD_M15___ PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set

___Risk-х.set _5__CADCHF_M15___ PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set

___Risk-х.set _6__AUDUSD_M15___ PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set

___Risk-х.set _7__GBPJPY_M15___ PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set

___Risk-х.set _8__CADJPY_M15___ PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set

___Risk-х.set _9__AUDCHF_M15___ PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set

___Risk-х.set _10__EURJPY_M15___ PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set

___Risk-х.set _11__GBPAUD_M15___ PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set

___Risk-х.set _12__AUDJPY_M15___ PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set

___Risk-х.set _13__NZDUSD_M15___ PT-Classice ___Risk-х.set

___Risk-х.set _14__USDJPY_M15___ PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set

___Risk-х.set _15__NZDJPY_M15___ PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set

___Risk-х.set _16__EURCAD_M15___PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set

_17__EURAUD_M15___PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set

_18__GBPCAD_M15___PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set

_19__USDCHF_M15___PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set

_20__GBPNZD_M15___PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set

_21__AUDCAD_M15___PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set

_22__EURCHF_M15___PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set

_23__EURGBP_M15___PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set

_24__NZDCAD_M15___PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set

_25__EURNZD_M15___PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set

_26__GBPCHF_M15___PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set

_27__NZDCHF_M15___PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set

_28__AUDNZD_M15___PT-Classic ___Risk-х.set

Recommendations for using risks:

PriceTracker-Classic___ Risk-2.0 _ - Aggressive style. Minimum balance $500 | lot size is 0.01 for every ~$500



- Aggressive style. Minimum balance $500 | lot size is 0.01 for every ~$500 PriceTracker -Classic ___ Risk-1.0 _ - Moderate style. Minimum balance $1000 | lot size is 0.01 for every ~$1000

- PriceTracker -Classic ___ Risk-0.5 _ - Calm style (at the moment these sets are used on my public account). Minimum balance $2000 | lot size is 0.01 for every ~$2000



- PriceTracker -Classic ___ Risk-0.25 _ - Conservative style. Minimum balance $4000 | lot size is 0.01 for every ~$4000

PriceTracker -Classic ___ Risk-0.10 _ - U ltra-conservative style. Minimum balance $10000 | lot size is 0.01 for every ~$10000





1. Proper preparation of the MT4/MT5 terminal for trading.



First make sure that all (28) currency pairs used in trading are loaded (displayed) in the window Market Watch:

EURUSD GBPUSD CHFJPY USDCAD CADCHF AUDUSD GBBPJPY CADJPY AUDCHF EURJPY GBPAUD AUDJPY NZDUSD USDJPY NZDJPY EURCAD EURAUD GBPCAD USDCHF GBPNZD AUDCAD EURCHF EURGBP NZDCAD EURNZD GBPCHF NZDCHF AUDNZD





2. Installation:





2.1. Open EURUSD M15 chart:

Attach PriceTracker EA to the EURUSD chart (without pressing OK!).

to the chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < _1__EURUSD_M15___PT-Classic___Risk-х.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>. 2.2. Open GBPUSD M15 chart: Attach PriceTracker EA to the GBPUSD chart (without pressing OK!).

to the chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < _2__GBPUSD_M15___PT-Classic___Risk-х.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>. 2.3. Open CHFJPY M15 chart: Attach PriceTracker EA to the CHFJPY chart (without pressing OK!).

to the chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < _3__CHFJPY_M15___PT-Classic___Risk-х.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>. 2.4. Open USDCAD M15 chart: Attach PriceTracker EA to the USDCAD chart (without pressing OK!).

to the chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < _4__USDCAD_M15___PT-Classic___Risk-х.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>. 2.5. Open CADCHF M15 chart: Attach PriceTracker EA to the CADCHF chart (without pressing OK!).

to the chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < _5__CADCHF_M15___PT-Classic___Risk-х.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>. 2.6. Open AUDUSD M15 chart: Attach PriceTracker EA to the AUDUSD chart (without pressing OK!).

to the chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < _6__AUDUSD_M15___PT-Classic___Risk-х.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>. 2.7. Open GBPJPY M15 chart: Attach PriceTracker EA to the GBPJPY chart (without pressing OK!).

to the chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < _7__GBPJPY_M15___PT-Classic___Risk-х.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>. 2.8. Open CADJPY M15 chart: Attach PriceTracker EA to the CADJPY chart (without pressing OK!).

to the chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < _8__CADJPY_M15___PT-Classic___Risk-х.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>. 2.9. Open AUDCHF M15 chart: Attach PriceTracker EA to the AUDCHF chart (without pressing OK!).

to the chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < _9__AUDCHF_M15___PT-Classic___Risk-х.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>. 2.10. Open EURJPY M15 chart: Attach PriceTracker EA to the EURJPY chart (without pressing OK!).

to the chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < _10__EURJPY_M15___PT-Classic___Risk-х.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>. 2.11. Open GBPAUD M15 chart: Attach PriceTracker EA to the GBPAUD chart (without pressing OK!).

to the chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < _11__GBPAUD_M15___PT-Classic___Risk-х.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>. 2.12. Open AUDJPY M15 chart: Attach PriceTracker EA to the AUDJPY chart (without pressing OK!).

to the chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < _12__AUDJPY_M15___PT-Classic___Risk-х.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>. 2.13. Open NZDUSD M15 chart: Attach PriceTracker EA to the NZDUSD chart (without pressing OK!).

chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < _13__NZDUSD_M15___PT-Classic___Risk-х.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>. 2.14. Open USDJPY M15 chart: Attach PriceTracker EA to the USDJPY chart (without pressing OK!).

chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < _14__USDJPY_M15___PT-Classic___Risk-х.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>. 2.15. Open NZDJPY M15 chart: Attach PriceTracker EA to the NZDJPY chart (without pressing OK!).

chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < _15__NZDJPY_M15___PT-Classic___Risk-х.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>. 2.16. Open EURCAD M15 chart: Attach PriceTracker EA to the EURCAD chart (without pressing OK!).

chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < _16__EURCAD_M15___PT-Classic___Risk-х.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>. 2.17. Open EURAUD M15 chart: Attach PriceTracker EA to the EURAUD chart (without pressing OK!).

chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < _17__EURAUD_M15___PT-Classic___Risk-х.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>. 2.18. Open GBPCAD M15 chart: Attach PriceTracker EA to the GBPCAD chart (without pressing OK!).

chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < _18__GBPCAD_M15___PT-Classic___Risk-х.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>. 2.19. Open USDCHF M15 chart: Attach PriceTracker EA to the USDCHF chart (without pressing OK!).

chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < _19__USDCHF_M15___PT-Classic___Risk-х.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>. 2.20. Open GBPNZD M15 chart: Attach PriceTracker EA to the GBPNZD chart (without pressing OK!).

chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < _20__GBPNZD_M15___PT-Classic___Risk-х.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>. 2.21. Open AUDCAD M15 chart: Attach PriceTracker EA to the AUDCAD chart (without pressing OK!).

chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < _21__AUDCAD_M15___PT-Classic___Risk-х.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>. 2.22. Open EURCHF M15 chart: Attach PriceTracker EA to the EURCHF chart (without pressing OK!).

chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < _22__EURCHF_M15___PT-Classic___Risk-х.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>. 2.23. Open EURGBP M15 chart: Attach PriceTracker EA to the EURGBP chart (without pressing OK!).

chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < _23__EURGBP_M15___PT-Classic___Risk-х.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>. 2.24. Open NZDCAD M15 chart: Attach PriceTracker EA to the NZDCAD chart (without pressing OK!).

chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < _24__NZDCAD_M15___PT-Classic___Risk-х.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>. 2.25. Open EURNZD M15 chart: Attach PriceTracker EA to the EURNZD chart (without pressing OK!).

chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < _25__EURNZD_M15___PT-Classic___Risk-х.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>. 2.26. Open GBPCHF M15 chart: Attach PriceTracker EA to the GBPCHF chart (without pressing OK!).

chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < _26__GBPCHF_M15___PT-Classic___Risk-х.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>. 2.27. Open NZDCHF M15 chart: Attach PriceTracker EA to the NZDCHF chart (without pressing OK!).

chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < _27__NZDCHF_M15___PT-Classic___Risk-х.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>. 2.28. Open AUDNZD M15 chart: Attach PriceTracker EA to the AUDNZD chart (without pressing OK!).

chart (without pressing OK!). Immediately in the settings <Inputs> click <Load> and load the file < _28__AUDNZD_M15___PT-Classic___Risk-х.set >

> Make sure that in the settings <Common> selected <Allow live trading>, and only then confirm by pressing <OK>.











3. Activate automated trading:



If you use MetaTrader 4 click on button <AutoTrading>

If you use MetaTrader 5 click on button <Algo Trading>





EVERYTHING, then just watch the trading results!





PLEASE TO ALL CUSTOMERS!

Write all questions and discussions on the work of the EA, please send me on PM , because it will be so much easier for me to provide support for any questions, since I see the entire history of correspondence and can more quickly understand what the question is!

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Sincerely, Stanislau.















