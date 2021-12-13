PriceTracker: FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQ)

Question - Answer:





PriceTracker EA for MetaTrader 4 (MT4): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67340

PriceTracker EA for MetaTrader 5 (MT5): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67341

Dear Friends! Unlike most developers (who are even afraid to use their own products in real trading, or used a very little (funny) balance on mini/micro or demo accounts. I hide nothing, on the contrary, I try to show most openly that the trader will have when using my systems. for each EA,

for each Strategy a separate real account is attached, where you can see and analyze everything in full and in detail, ---> all in open access. And therefore I highly recommend, before using this or that system, carefully study and analyze all the results.





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Q: I look at your signal and see that there is a constant floating drawdown, why?

A: PriceTracker trades 15 currency pairs simultaneously and all trading is independent, that is each currency pair is not related to any other and monitors the movement and all trade only in its own currency. PriceTracker is almost always in the active phase for different instruments and therefore a floating drawdown is always present and this is normal! That is, if deals are closed for some pairs, then there are always currencies for which there are open deals - and this is displayed as a floating drawdown. The PriceTracker algorithm is built in such a way that account diversification is achieved through the use of different logics and different strategies for all 15 currency pairs, where the equilibrium / diversification phase is also taken into account - this is when a floating drawdown is fully compensated by growth from other currencies and vice versa. That is, at the time of the drawdown, the account is constantly growing.

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Q: 1. How is the news filter implemented in the system?

2. On Friday NonFam news are coming. Should I switch off the EA`s?

3. One more question, do you stop your EAs during the US elections?

4. Most analyst articles claim USD will rise, but EA sells USD against many currencies...

A: I will frankly tell you, I do not watch not what analysts any more long ago - as there is an opinion, if the trader is not able to trade, he becomes an analyst. Also I do not watch a news feed and I in any way react to important news at all and also to other situations in the world. I never turn off EA's, because I know that with any movement, any currency, with any strength and duration of these movements, ---> all trading on the account will be diversified as much as possible.

We just need understand, that it is impossible to foresee everything, to trace all events, news, rates, bonds, etc. The our task to have in an arsenal a system that does not care where the one or other currency pair is moving, --- flat, or a trend now, --- will fall USD, --- or Britain will announce Brexit, --- or Covid19 /20/30 ---, or other force majeure situation today and in the future. It is necessary just to be able to diversify risks.

And I try to implement this concept in the systems and I will do everything possible that this concept works without failures.

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Q: I already have a VPS where latency is 130 ms. Is that sufficient? Is this EA "heavy", as it use 15 currency pairs in trading, or do you suggest to use a certain VPS type with regards to CPUs and RAM?

A: As for the “heavy” - the PriceTracker in this regard is not picky, he does not require any specific conditions, works equally well on any type of account of any broker. Also does not need fast VPS and ultra-fast performance or any other specific conditions for trading. The EA also does not depend on the:

spread,

requotes (spread expansion)

quick execution

gaps

slippages

broker commissions

swaps

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Q: Does this EA use some kind of spread filter? I'm asking you because my broker isn't ECN.

A: You can not worry! The system uses professional trading methods and the principle of trading is not built on profit taking over short distances from opening a position. Therefore, such a value as the spread does not affect the trade at all, and when choosing a broker you can not even pay attention to it. The system will work equally well with any spread.

I will even tell you more - even if your broker expands the spread several times (and this happens often, especially before important news) - this also does not affect the trading system. As positions open, all values, such as

spread,

broker commission,

swap

they are immediately recorded by the EA and taken into account when accompanying each trades and when calculating and taking profits.

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Q: you dont have stop loss .. But you only average position

A: Interchangeable diversification works in the system. If one of the currency pairs is mistaken, and we get a series of frozen trades, other pairs are constantly trading at the time of the drawdown, while increasing the account balance. And even if the trend is protracted and long-term, it will not be endless. Moreover, the lot size of pending orders will be insignificant over time compared to the growing balance. And after the reversal of this pair, the system will open orders with a lot size corresponding to the account balance at that time. That is, the size of new orders will be larger, and the price will not need to return to the position when the original trades were opened. To fix the total profit, it will be enough, for example, the third part of the total drawdown trend.

Perhaps I have a difficult description. But when you see this in practice in live trading, then clearly it will be very clear.

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Q: Are you using martingale principle? i understand you mention you didn't use martingale. by when i see your trading signal, some profit and loss is close quite big.

A: This only means that the movement in this currency has deviated quite a long distance from the initial transactions.

PriceTracker does not use martingale!

Martingale implies an exponential increase in the lot size (0.01 - 0.02 - 0.04 - 0.08 - 0.16, etc.) You can look at the trading history and make sure that the lot size does not increase when you open orders. It only increases as the account balance increases.

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Q: How can set the fixed lot size?

A: For this use the following settings:

MoneyManagement = false

Lots = 0.01 (select the size you need)

Very important point, PriceTracker uses a percentage when calculating profit fixation and in no case should you turn off the (MoneyManagement) parameter. The calculations take into account many factors, such as account balance, risk level, lot size, profit for all open positions of one currency. And if you just use a fixed lot and at the same time do not adjust all the other parameters, the trade will simply be incorrect. I will try to explain, that is, the minimum lot 0.01 is used, and the account balance is used, for example, 10k and the risk level = 1. This simply breaks the system, because with such a lot it is difficult (and possibly never) the system will not reach the required profit level at which transactions will close.

I really hope I was able to correctly convey this important idea. :)

If (MoneyManagement = false), then you will have to control so that the lot size is not too small in relation to the balance and the used profit parameter, which is set in% of the balance.

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Q: if i want to migrate the PriceTracker EA to another vps? how can we move the data of running ea orders to another ea? after we activate in another vps, do the new vps ea just take over the old one and take care those old orders opened by the old vps?

A: Yes, PriceTracker will immediately detect all its trades that were opened on this account. The Expert Advisor is not linked to the VPS, but to the account on which trades are opened. Each deal has an individual ID (MagicNumber), so the advisor uses them to determine its deals and continue to manage them.

The sequence of actions can be as follows:

You completely disable auto-trading on the old vps and close the MT terminal (this is for safety reasons so that nothing comes from the old terminal) On the new VPS, open the MT terminal, enter the username and password from your account. You will immediately see all open trades. Install an Expert Advisor with the required set for each currency pair, according to the instructions.

----- Q: $2600 for an EA is VERY expensive. There are a lot of good EA's on the Market and much cheaper. A: The question of the cost of an EA is a philosophical question, but few people think about it, but in vain. Here, greater emphasis should be placed on security rather than cost. Everyone is trying to buy cheaper, they want to save, but on what? Want to save on product, that will manage your funds? But this is not the product that is appropriate to compare by cost. You can buy an EA for $100 and use it in real trading on an account with a balance of $5000, and over time the EA kills the account balance ---> losses and, accordingly, the cost of the EA in this case was $5100. And you can buy an EA for $2600 to use on the same account with a balance of $5000 and in quiet mode and safely earn 5% per month without the risk of loss of balance. There is no longer difficult to calculate and compare everything - simple mathematics. When choosing a product to which you will entrust your funds, and which will earn to you without your participation, it is necessary to belong in a complexly and take into account many factors - from the results of the real trading history to support in difficult issues, and not just look at the price and the beautiful curve in strategy tester.

----- Q: There are a lot of robots in the mql5 Market, which are much cheaper and which, when tested, show much better results than yours EA's. Why overpay? A: At me on it only one answer - you will not receive money from a tester :) You wondered why there are so many EA's that show millions of dollars when testing in the tester, and with low risk and without drawdowns, but can not do anything like this (repeat) in real trading? I am sure that almost everyone has come across such "grail's". Therefore, the best tests are the results (history) of real trading! And it should be the results not from the demo account, not from the micro account, and similar types of accounts - these should be the results from a trusted broker, preferably from ECN accounts, which means that all client orders are displayed directly to the liquidity provider without interference from a broker.. Types of all my real accounts are ECN. Such confirmations of the system’s operation are much more convincing than any tests and they can already be trusted, since this means that the system has passed tests under real market conditions, with all broker conditions, including also spreads, requotes, delays, extensions, gaps, news items, force major situations and much, much more. Here is the dynamics of real trading (not tests), and what you can expect from PriceTracker (Strategy-1):











