MT4/MT5 To Telegram Sender

MT4/MT5 To Telegram Features

Create and Setup a Telegram Bot

Log into your Telegram account and search for ‘BotFather’. Start a new conversation with BotFather. Send /newbot to create a new Telegram bot. Click on ‘Applications’ and then ‘New Application’. When asked, enter a name for the bot. Give the Telegram bot a unique username. Note that the bot name must end with the word "bot" (case-insensitive). Copy and save the Telegram bot's access token to enter into the EA.





Add Bot As Admin

Go to the channel you want to copy signals to Go To channel settings and Manage Channel Click on Administrator and select Add administrators Search for the bot you created Add the bot to the Channel as an administrator





Get Telegram Chat ID

Go to the group or channel where you want the EA to send messages. Add your newly created bot to the group/channel and make it an admin. Group Info > Manage Group > Administrations > Add Administrators > Your Bot > Save Send any message in the group/channel i.e "Test". This message is needed to get the group/channel ID. Replace the <Token> part in the following URL with the Token you got from BotFather. https://api.telegram.org/bot<token>/getUpdates Open the URL in your browser. If on the new page it only displays: {"ok":true, "result":[]}, Send a new message to the group/channel and refresh the page. Search for the part "chat":{id": and copy the ID. The ID should look something like this: -1001953462522 or this: 505207706. Copy the Chat ID





Enter the Chat ID and Bot Token Into the EA inputs. You can then choose to Save your settings. Once saved press OK





Add Telegram Webrequest URL

In the MetaTrader terminal go to Tools > Expert Advisors and enable 'Allow webrequest for URL'.

Add 'https://api.telegram.org to the list













Enable MT4/MT5 To Telegram

You must first enable the Sender by pressing the ‘Disable’ button and turn it into a green 'Enabled' button on the bottom right of the panel