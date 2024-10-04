XAUUSD 2024.10.04 ASIAN MARKET SIGNALS Clear 99 pips in PROFIT!

2024.10.04 Asian Market trading

This morning was a nice setup on the Asian market with only a a couple small pullback with minimal loss.

The signals were clear and brought in 99 pips up to the asian market line!

The easytrade indicator is a multicurency and multitimframe indicator so it alert for all the pairs all the timeframes i choose!

On slow pairs ( CHF, CAD, EURUSD,GBPUSD etc) higher timeframes are recommended, on gold and volatile pairs smaller timeframes work as well!

A BONUS trading assistant is a great tool to place your stoploss and tp according to your risk and RR settings!

Read the full description and watch the video for complete experience!

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114084?source=Site+Profile+Seller



SETUP OF THE EXPERT ADVISOR : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756792

USER MANUAL FOR THE EXPERT ADVISOR : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756806









