XAUUSD signals and levels 2024.10.03
Trading Systems

XAUUSD signals and levels 2024.10.03

3 October 2024, 10:25
Gabor Bocsak
Gabor Bocsak
0
343

This morninggs Asian and London open signals and levels on my chart.

Very clear signals this morning even the opposite signals are not overlapping!

Using the 2 indicators together its easyer to spot the stoploss and takeprofit levels.

Important levels are automaticly displayed by the supply demand indicator.


For the fuul description and videos of the indicators visit :https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gabedk/seller

A trading assistant EA is a bonus : you can open a trade by easily pressing a zone , tp and stoploss will be placed accordibg to your previous settings.

For  full description of the Trade assistant EA :

S

SETUP :https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756792  For the expert advisor!

USER MANUAL :https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756806   For the expert advisor!


#gold, forex, signals