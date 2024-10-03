XAUUSD signals and levels 2024.10.03

This morninggs Asian and London open signals and levels on my chart.

Very clear signals this morning even the opposite signals are not overlapping!

Using the 2 indicators together its easyer to spot the stoploss and takeprofit levels.

Important levels are automaticly displayed by the supply demand indicator.





For the fuul description and videos of the indicators visit :https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gabedk/seller

A trading assistant EA is a bonus : you can open a trade by easily pressing a zone , tp and stoploss will be placed accordibg to your previous settings.

For full description of the Trade assistant EA :

S

SETUP :https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756792 For the expert advisor!

USER MANUAL :https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756806 For the expert advisor!



