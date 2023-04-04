USDCAD 04 APRIL 2023 - TRADE WITH THE AMAZING COMBO ITALO TREND AND ITALO VOLUME INDICATOR
Analytics & Forecasts

USDCAD 04 APRIL 2023 - TRADE WITH THE AMAZING COMBO ITALO TREND AND ITALO VOLUME INDICATOR

4 April 2023, 12:31
Italo Santana Gomes
Italo Santana Gomes
0
319

Hi Traders, we had a trade on USDCAD H1 time-frame that today 04 April 23 the market already moved +1600 points of profit after the 

red candle and the volume confirmations appeared.


Take a look at this huge movement:



This system above use 2 Indicators: Italo Trend and Italo Volume, both trading together you will have an amazing combo to take huge trends and filters out consolidation


Take Your Trading To The Next Level, have an edge over the market with these indicators and trade with peace of mind.

Both indicators does not repaint and has no Complicated Rules, No Confusing Charts, No Guesswork... The Best Indicators on the Market!


trend indicator


Now You have the opportunity to trade with Indicators that really works!


     TK45                      fr56

 Italo Trend Indicator (MT4)                           Italo Trend Indicator (MT5)


best trend indicator


     TK45                      fr56

 Italo Volume Indicator (MT4)                           Italo Volume Indicator (MT5)


best trend indicator


 For any questions related to the purchase, installation, backtesting and use of the Indicator, send me a private message on my profile here on mql5

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/italobr




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