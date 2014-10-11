Futures for crude oil drifted lower, pushing Brent crude further into the bear territory a day after the highlight of global economic growth concerns by the Federal Reserve.November delivery light sweet crude futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange dropped 0.4% or 37 cents to $86.94, the lowest level from June 2013. November delivery Brent crude on ICE Futures exchange in London set a low of trading at $90.82, down 1.1% or 97 cents.Minutes from the Fed showed the concern of officials on the impact the strengthening US dollar could have on the economy. The concerns saw the dollar decline but failed to respite oil after it gained ground, as reported by Market Watch



“Although the return of significant Libyan production has been an important factor putting downward pressure on the Brent price, weakening global demand, particularly in Europe and Asia, is also important,” the U.S. EIA said in its latest report.

“Near-term seasonal market conditions are also reducing crude demand, as substantial refinery maintenance in the U.S., Europe, and Asia takes place in September and October, reducing demand for crude,” it said.