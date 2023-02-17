Advanced Trend Indicator

Hi guys. i have published a new indicator named Trend for MT5. I think you'd be just as excited about it as I am. it's already showing great promises and potentials.

MT5 version is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89518?source=Site+Profile+Seller

The indicator is designed according to the moving average formula, which is more stable and has less lag than RSI or CCI. The indicator has three lines and 5 parameters, the moving average period and the width of the line can be manually changed. If the fast trend line is lower than 20, there is a low price section, and if it is higher than 80, there is a high price section. You can also refer to the two trend line crossings and the up and down arrow signals.

What can this indicator brings to you?

Accurate entry signal: The indicator draws the up and down arrow signals. When the down arrow appears, choose to open sell positions, and when the up arrow appears, choose to open buy positions. Multi-period trend analysis: Load this indicator into a large timeframe chart and a small timeframe chart, the effect of using it will be better. Judge the trend direction according to the indicator color on the large timeframe chart, and enter the market according to the signals on the small timeframe chart. Judge high price and low price section: The value of the indicator is always between 0 and 100, based on this, the relative position of the price can be analyzed. when the trend line is higher than 80, the price is at an overbought section, you can choose opportunities to open buy positions. when the trend line is below 20, the price is at an oversold section , you can choose opportunities to open sell positions; Design new EAs:you can design new EAs based on the direction of the trend line or the divergence of the indicator; Alarms: When there are up or down arrow signals, or two lines above 80 and have an up cross or below 20 and have a down cross, it can send emails and massages to the mobile client, and at the same time send alerts in the chart window, which allows you to get instant signal without watching the signals by yourself all the time. The number of reminder repetitions of every time can be manually modified, and the three types of message reminders can be manually turned off or on;

The indicator draws trend lines in a simple and intuitive way, it is easy to use;

It has strong predictability for prices, and the value of the indicator is always between 0-100, which can predict the relatively high or low price;

Robust, without frequent trend signal reverses;

Small lag, able to change the trend signal color at the initial stage of price reversal;



Applicable to all timeframes and any symbol;

Trend lines and arrow signals do not drift and repaint;

The signal of the indicator is shown in the figure, and the same effect can be obtained by downloading the indicator and backtest it on the MT5 client.

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