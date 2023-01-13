Product Description for the MT-5 SCALP Strategy Builder

Scalp Strategy Builder for MT5 is a flexible MT-5 Expert Advisor that can be configured for different scalp trading systems.
This EA is an open toolbox that allows transparent development, testing and automated execution of market-specific trading strategies.
Link to Expert Advisor: https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/91995
Parameters:
Money Management:
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Parameter
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Description
|
Range
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Lot size
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Lot size for entry trade
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Depends on broker and account balance
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Volume Mode
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Method for setting the trade volume
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· Fixed Lot Size
· Dynamic lot sizing according to risk and stop loss settings
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Risk per trade
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Define maximum allowed risk per trade
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>0
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Trading Mode
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Allowed Trading modes.
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· Buy only
· Sell only
· Buy or Sell
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Maximum Spread
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Trades only opened if spread equal to or bellow this setting
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>=0
Comment: In case of dynamic lot sizing the minimal and maximal lot sizes will automatically be considered set according to broker policy.
Trading Rules Prop Trading:
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Parameter
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Description
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Range
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Daily limits
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Activate the daily drawdown checks for compliance to Prop trading rules
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Deactivate
Daily Baseline at reset time
Trailing max w/o daily reset
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Equity Drawdown
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Activate Monitoring on Equity
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True / False
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Balance Drawdown
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Activate Monitoring on Balance
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True / False
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Drawdown limits
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Allowed daily % drawdown
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>0
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Reset hour
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Time for resetting the daily limits according to prop trading rules
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0-23
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Limit Lot size
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Activate Lot size limitation
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True / False
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Lot size
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Allowed max. lot size according to prop trading rules
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>0
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News Filter
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Activate the new filter
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True / False
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Close Trades
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Close open trades before news events
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True / False
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News Priority
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All news events with priority equal or larger will be considered
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0=Holiday
1=Low
2=Medium
3=High
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Stop before
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Minutes before News to stop trading
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0-59
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Stop after
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Minutes after News to stop trading
|
0-59
|
Check Profit target
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Stops trading if profit target is reached
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True / False
|
Profit target
|
Profit Target in account currency
|
>Account Ballance
Comments:
In case of dynamic lot sizing, the drawdown limit considers the actual drawdown + the risk of a new trade. If the total exceeds the drawdown limit, trading is deactivated for the rest of the day.
The news is considered as shown in the Meta trader 5 Calendar
Trade Entry:
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Parameter
|
Description
|
Range
|
Candle Mode
|
Select if candles are used as entry signal or as a check signal to confirm a break of support or resistance
|
0=Candles generate entry signal
1=Candles for re-check of resistance break
|
Hammer Pattern
|
Single candlestick pattern
|
True / False
|
Pin Up/Down Pattern
|
Single candlestick pattern
|
True / False
|
Force Pattern
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Single candlestick pattern
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True / False
|
Engulfing Pattern
|
Multiple candlestick pattern
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True / False
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Pivot Reversal Pattern
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Multiple candlestick pattern
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True / False
|
Dark Cloud / Dojistar Pattern
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Multiple candlestick pattern
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True / False
|
Divergence Pattern
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Price movement pattern
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True / False
|
Volume Signal
|
Volume change pattern
|
True / False
Comment: Multiple entry patterns can be configured in parallel. If one of the patterns applies entry is triggered for the mode as entry signal. in case of configuration as re-check of resistance break, entry is checked against a counter signal from the activated candles.
Trade Exit:
|
Parameter
|
Description
|
Range
|
Take Profit Points
|
Closes trade if profit points are reached
|
>0
|
Stop Loss Points
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Closs trade if loss points are reached
|
>0
|
Trailing Stop
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Activate / Deactivate trailing stop
|
True / False
|
Trailing Stop Trigger Points
|
Points in profit to activate trailing stop
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>=0
|
Trailing Stop Points
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Trailing stop distance
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>0
Entry by break of Support/ Resistance levels:
|
Parameter
|
Description
|
Range
|
Support / Resistance Levels
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Support and resistance levels
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True / False
|
Buy Level
|
Algorithm detects buy levels
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True / False
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Sell Level
|
Algorithm detects sell levels
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True / False
|
Timeframe
|
Timeframe for level detection
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All supported time frames.
|
Strength
|
Strength of the level detection
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>20%
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Offset
|
Offset of the level in points
|
>=0
Trend Checking:
|
Parameter
|
Description
|
Range
|
Trend Check Trade on Entry
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Activate additional trend check logic to open trades
|
True / False
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Time Frame for Trend Check
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Time frame for trend check.
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All supported time frames. Should be equal or higher than EA time frame
|
Slow Moving Average Period
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Slow moving average period in bars
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>0 and > Fast MA period
|
Fast Moving Average Period
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Fast moving average period in bars
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>0 and < Slow MA period
Comment: The fast- and slow-moving averages are used to detect the trend. The trend also has an impact on the multi-bar candle patterns.
Volume Signal Parameter:
|
Parameter
|
Description
|
Range
|
Time Frame
|
Time frame for volume change signal
|
All supported time frames. Should be equal or higher than EA time frame
|
Period
|
Volume averaging period
|
>=1
Trading hours:
|
Parameter
|
Description
|
Range
|
Activate time range
|
Activates restricted trading hours
|
True / False
|
Trading Start Hour
|
Time setting for active trading window
|
1-23
|
Trading Start Minute
|
Time setting for active trading window
|
1-59
|
Trading End Hour
|
Time setting for active trading window
|
1-23
|
Trading End Minute
|
Time setting for active trading window
|
1-59
General:
|
Parameter
|
Description
|
Range
|
Magic
|
Set Magic Number for this EA
|
Use different Magic numbers in case EA is used on different symbols on the same account
|
Order Comment
|
Set Order Comment
|
Select pre-defined comments of enter in free text field
|
Free Comment
|
Enter a free text for order comment
|
Comment limited to 32 characters
|
Display trade statistics
|
Activates comment section on the chart
|
True / False
|
Display patterns in chart
|
Activates display of identified patterns on the chart
|
True / False
|
Display color
|
Color for pattern display
|
Selction Box
Application Example 1:
Level trading scalping setup in EURUSD, daily limits activated for compliance to Prop trading rules considering a daily drawdown limit of not more than 5%.
Approach: Constant risk per trade of 2%, Trade Entry on passing resistance level, active trailing stop, daily drawdown limitation
EA-Configuration:
- Symbols EURUSD
- Time Frame M15
- Lot Size Method: Dynamic
- Risk per Trade: 2%
- Account Deposit 1000 $
- Trade Entry Pattern: Support & Resistance Level
- Buy & Sell Level: activated
- Time frame level detection: 1 Hour
- Level Strength: 100%
- Offset: 0
- Take Profit Points: 200
- Stop Loss Points: 200
- Trailing Stop: Active
- Trailing Stop Trigger Points: 30
- Trailing Stop points: 10
- Back Testing 01.01.2022 – 31.12.2022
Backtesting with the same paramters as Application Example 1: 01.01.2012-31.12.2022