Product Description for the MT-5 SCALP Strategy Builder

Scalp Strategy Builder for MT5 is a flexible MT-5 Expert Advisor that can be configured for different scalp trading systems.

This EA is an open toolbox that allows transparent development, testing and automated execution of market-specific trading strategies.





Link to Expert Advisor: https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/91995





Parameters:



Money Management:



Parameter Description Range Lot size Lot size for entry trade Depends on broker and account balance Volume Mode Method for setting the trade volume · Fixed Lot Size · Dynamic lot sizing according to risk and stop loss settings Risk per trade Define maximum allowed risk per trade >0 Trading Mode Allowed Trading modes. · Buy only · Sell only · Buy or Sell Maximum Spread Trades only opened if spread equal to or bellow this setting >=0

Comment: In case of dynamic lot sizing the minimal and maximal lot sizes will automatically be considered set according to broker policy.

Trading Rules Prop Trading:



Parameter Description Range Daily limits Activate the daily drawdown checks for compliance to Prop trading rules Deactivate Daily Baseline at reset time Trailing max w/o daily reset Equity Drawdown Activate Monitoring on Equity True / False Balance Drawdown Activate Monitoring on Balance True / False Drawdown limits Allowed daily % drawdown >0 Reset hour Time for resetting the daily limits according to prop trading rules 0-23 Limit Lot size Activate Lot size limitation True / False Lot size Allowed max. lot size according to prop trading rules >0 News Filter Activate the new filter True / False Close Trades Close open trades before news events True / False News Priority All news events with priority equal or larger will be considered 0=Holiday 1=Low 2=Medium 3=High Stop before Minutes before News to stop trading 0-59 Stop after Minutes after News to stop trading 0-59 Check Profit target Stops trading if profit target is reached True / False Profit target Profit Target in account currency >Account Ballance

Comments:

In case of dynamic lot sizing, the drawdown limit considers the actual drawdown + the risk of a new trade. If the total exceeds the drawdown limit, trading is deactivated for the rest of the day.

The news is considered as shown in the Meta trader 5 Calendar

Trade Entry:



Parameter Description Range Candle Mode Select if candles are used as entry signal or as a check signal to confirm a break of support or resistance 0=Candles generate entry signal 1=Candles for re-check of resistance break Hammer Pattern Single candlestick pattern True / False Pin Up/Down Pattern Single candlestick pattern True / False Force Pattern Single candlestick pattern True / False Engulfing Pattern Multiple candlestick pattern True / False Pivot Reversal Pattern Multiple candlestick pattern True / False Dark Cloud / Dojistar Pattern Multiple candlestick pattern True / False Divergence Pattern Price movement pattern True / False Volume Signal Volume change pattern True / False

Comment: Multiple entry patterns can be configured in parallel. If one of the patterns applies entry is triggered for the mode as entry signal. in case of configuration as re-check of resistance break, entry is checked against a counter signal from the activated candles.

Trade Exit:



Parameter Description Range Take Profit Points Closes trade if profit points are reached >0 Stop Loss Points Closs trade if loss points are reached >0 Trailing Stop Activate / Deactivate trailing stop True / False Trailing Stop Trigger Points Points in profit to activate trailing stop >=0 Trailing Stop Points Trailing stop distance >0

Entry by break of Support/ Resistance levels:



Parameter Description Range Support / Resistance Levels Support and resistance levels True / False Buy Level Algorithm detects buy levels True / False Sell Level Algorithm detects sell levels True / False Timeframe Timeframe for level detection All supported time frames. Strength Strength of the level detection >20% Offset Offset of the level in points >=0

Trend Checking:



Parameter Description Range Trend Check Trade on Entry Activate additional trend check logic to open trades True / False Time Frame for Trend Check Time frame for trend check. All supported time frames. Should be equal or higher than EA time frame Slow Moving Average Period Slow moving average period in bars >0 and > Fast MA period Fast Moving Average Period Fast moving average period in bars >0 and < Slow MA period

Comment: The fast- and slow-moving averages are used to detect the trend. The trend also has an impact on the multi-bar candle patterns.

Volume Signal Parameter:



Parameter Description Range Time Frame Time frame for volume change signal All supported time frames. Should be equal or higher than EA time frame Period Volume averaging period >=1

Trading hours:



Parameter Description Range Activate time range Activates restricted trading hours True / False Trading Start Hour Time setting for active trading window 1-23 Trading Start Minute Time setting for active trading window 1-59 Trading End Hour Time setting for active trading window 1-23 Trading End Minute Time setting for active trading window 1-59

General:



Parameter Description Range Magic Set Magic Number for this EA Use different Magic numbers in case EA is used on different symbols on the same account Order Comment Set Order Comment Select pre-defined comments of enter in free text field Free Comment Enter a free text for order comment Comment limited to 32 characters Display trade statistics Activates comment section on the chart True / False Display patterns in chart Activates display of identified patterns on the chart True / False Display color Color for pattern display Selction Box











Application Example 1:



Level trading scalping setup in EURUSD, daily limits activated for compliance to Prop trading rules considering a daily drawdown limit of not more than 5%.

Approach: Constant risk per trade of 2%, Trade Entry on passing resistance level, active trailing stop, daily drawdown limitation

EA-Configuration:

Symbols EURUSD

Time Frame M15

Lot Size Method: Dynamic

Risk per Trade: 2%

Account Deposit 1000 $

Trade Entry Pattern: Support & Resistance Level

Buy & Sell Level: activated

Time frame level detection: 1 Hour

Level Strength: 100%

Offset: 0

Take Profit Points: 200

Stop Loss Points: 200

Trailing Stop: Active

Trailing Stop Trigger Points: 30

Trailing Stop points: 10

Back Testing 01.01.2022 – 31.12.2022





Backtesting with the same paramters as Application Example 1: 01.01.2012-31.12.2022







