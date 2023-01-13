Product Description for the MT-5 SCALP Strategy Builder
Trading Systems

Product Description for the MT-5 SCALP Strategy Builder

13 January 2023, 21:54
Michael Roger Conrad
Michael Roger Conrad
0
570

Scalp Strategy Builder for MT5 is a flexible MT-5 Expert Advisor that can be configured for different scalp trading systems.

This EA is an open toolbox that allows transparent development, testing and automated execution of market-specific trading strategies.


Link to Expert Advisor:  https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/91995


Parameters: 

Money Management:

Parameter

Description

Range

Lot size

Lot size for entry trade

Depends on broker and account balance

Volume Mode

Method for setting the trade volume

·        Fixed Lot Size

·        Dynamic lot sizing according to risk and stop loss settings

Risk per trade

Define maximum allowed risk per trade

>0

Trading Mode

Allowed Trading modes.

 

·        Buy only

·        Sell only

·        Buy or Sell

 

Maximum Spread

Trades only opened if spread equal to or bellow this setting

>=0

Comment: In case of dynamic lot sizing the minimal and maximal lot sizes will automatically be considered set according to broker policy.

 

 

Trading Rules Prop Trading:

Parameter

Description

Range

Daily limits

Activate the daily drawdown checks for compliance to Prop trading rules

Deactivate

Daily Baseline at reset time

Trailing max w/o daily reset

Equity Drawdown

Activate Monitoring on Equity

True / False

Balance Drawdown

Activate Monitoring on Balance

True / False

Drawdown limits

Allowed daily % drawdown

>0

Reset hour

Time for resetting the daily limits according to prop trading rules

0-23

Limit Lot size

Activate Lot size limitation

True / False

Lot size

Allowed max. lot size according to prop trading rules

>0

News Filter

Activate the new filter

True / False

Close Trades

Close open trades before news events

True / False

News Priority

All news events with priority equal or larger will be considered

0=Holiday

1=Low

2=Medium

3=High

Stop before

Minutes before News to stop trading

0-59

Stop after

Minutes after News to stop trading

0-59

Check Profit target

Stops trading if profit target is reached

True / False

Profit target

Profit Target in account currency

>Account Ballance

Comments:

In case of dynamic lot sizing, the drawdown limit considers the actual drawdown + the risk of a new trade. If the total exceeds the drawdown limit, trading is deactivated for the rest of the day.

The news is considered as shown in the Meta trader 5 Calendar

 

Trade Entry:

Parameter

Description

Range

Candle Mode

Select if candles are used as entry signal or as a check signal to confirm a break of support or resistance

  0=Candles generate entry signal

 1=Candles for re-check of resistance break

Hammer Pattern

Single candlestick pattern

True / False

Pin Up/Down Pattern

Single candlestick pattern

True / False

Force Pattern

Single candlestick pattern

True / False

Engulfing Pattern

Multiple candlestick pattern

True / False

Pivot Reversal Pattern

Multiple candlestick pattern

True / False

Dark Cloud / Dojistar Pattern

Multiple candlestick pattern

True / False

Divergence Pattern

Price movement pattern

True / False

Volume Signal

Volume change pattern

True / False

Comment: Multiple entry patterns can be configured in parallel. If one of the patterns applies entry is triggered for the mode as entry signal. in case of configuration as re-check of resistance break, entry is checked against a counter signal from the activated candles.

 

Trade Exit:

Parameter

Description

Range

Take Profit Points

Closes trade if profit points are reached

>0

Stop Loss Points

Closs trade if loss points are reached

>0

Trailing Stop

Activate / Deactivate trailing stop

True / False

Trailing Stop Trigger Points

Points in profit to activate trailing stop

>=0

Trailing Stop Points

Trailing stop distance

>0

 


 

 

Entry by break of Support/ Resistance levels:

Parameter

Description

Range

Support / Resistance Levels

Support and resistance levels

True / False

Buy Level

Algorithm detects buy levels

True / False

Sell Level

Algorithm detects sell levels

True / False

Timeframe

Timeframe for level detection

All supported time frames.

Strength

Strength of the level detection

>20%

Offset

Offset of the level in points

>=0

 

Trend Checking:

Parameter

Description

Range

Trend Check Trade on Entry

Activate additional trend check logic to open trades

True / False

Time Frame for Trend Check

Time frame for trend check.

All supported time frames. Should be equal or higher than EA time frame

Slow Moving Average Period

Slow moving average period in bars

>0 and > Fast MA period

Fast Moving Average Period

Fast moving average period in bars

>0 and < Slow MA period

Comment: The fast- and slow-moving averages are used to detect the trend. The trend also has an impact on the multi-bar candle patterns. 

 

Volume Signal Parameter:

Parameter

Description

Range

Time Frame

Time frame for volume change signal

All supported time frames. Should be equal or higher than EA time frame

Period

Volume averaging period

>=1

 

Trading hours:

Parameter

Description

Range

Activate time range

Activates restricted trading hours

True / False

Trading Start Hour

Time setting for active trading window

1-23

Trading Start Minute

Time setting for active trading window

1-59

Trading End Hour

Time setting for active trading window

1-23

Trading End Minute

Time setting for active trading window

1-59

 

General:

Parameter

Description

Range

Magic

Set Magic Number for this EA

Use different Magic numbers in case EA is used on different symbols on the same account

Order Comment

Set Order Comment

Select pre-defined comments of enter in free text field

Free Comment

Enter a free text for order comment

Comment limited to 32 characters

Display trade statistics

Activates comment section on the chart

True / False

Display patterns in chart

Activates display of identified patterns on the chart

True / False

Display color

Color for pattern display

Selction Box




Application Example 1:

 Level trading scalping setup in EURUSD, daily limits activated for compliance to Prop trading rules considering a daily drawdown limit of not more than 5%.

Approach: Constant risk per trade of 2%, Trade Entry on passing resistance level, active trailing stop, daily drawdown limitation

EA-Configuration:

  • Symbols EURUSD
  • Time Frame M15
  • Lot Size Method: Dynamic
  • Risk per Trade: 2%
  • Account Deposit 1000 $
  • Trade Entry Pattern: Support & Resistance Level
  • Buy & Sell Level: activated
  • Time frame level detection: 1 Hour
  • Level Strength: 100%
  • Offset: 0
  • Take Profit Points: 200
  • Stop Loss Points: 200
  • Trailing Stop: Active
  • Trailing Stop Trigger Points: 30
  • Trailing Stop points: 10
  • Back Testing 01.01.2022 – 31.12.2022
Application Example 2

Backtesting results Application 1


Backtesting with the same paramters as Application Example 1:  01.01.2012-31.12.2022

Application Example 2

Results Application Example 2

#EA, MT5, swing trading, Strategy builder, ftmo, MFF, PROP TRADING, Configurable EA, Surge Trader